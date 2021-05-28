Community Briefs

Plein Air Painting

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, presents Plein Air Painting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 19. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, a quarterly program about the Victorian era.

Led by local artist and nature enthusiast Gary Ritz, the class will take place on the lawn at Körner’s Folly and will focus on the house and its surroundings for inspiration.

Tickets are $40 per person and include supplies for painting and a self-guided tour of the historic house. June 26 is the rain date. Tickets are limited to 20 participants and are available at www.kornersfolly.org/events/vps-plein-air-painting.

For information, call 336-996-7922.

Swimming championships

USA Swimming announced the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships will take place Aug. 3-7 and will be divided into east and west sites, hosting athletes from respective geographic locations and having results specific to each site.