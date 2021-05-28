Community Briefs

Plein Air Painting
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, presents Plein Air Painting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 19. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, a quarterly program about the Victorian era.
Led by local artist and nature enthusiast Gary Ritz, the class will take place on the lawn at Körner’s Folly and will focus on the house and its surroundings for inspiration.
Tickets are $40 per person and include supplies for painting and a self-guided tour of the historic house. June 26 is the rain date. Tickets are limited to 20 participants and are available at www.kornersfolly.org/events/vps-plein-air-painting.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
Swimming championships
USA Swimming announced the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships will take place Aug. 3-7 and will be divided into east and west sites, hosting athletes from respective geographic locations and having results specific to each site.
The long course meters meet will be the first senior-level, domestic competition on USA Swimming’s national events calendar following June’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials — swimming. The Speedo Summer Championships’ event schedule will consist of 34 events, including both freestyle and medley relay races.
The east division will take place in Greensboro at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. All-session tickets will be available to the public through Ticketmaster beginning July 1.
The west division will take place in Irvine, Calif., at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/dnaba2ab.
Teen film class
The High Point Public Library will host a film class for teens (ages 13-18) to learn how to write, film and edit a short film on their phone. Registration is required and already open on the library’s website and Teen Garage Facebook page.
Classes be over Zoom at noon June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29.
The series concludes with a Screen to Screen Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the High Point Museum.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/2328/Public-Library or email katy.fulp@highpointnc.gov.