Community Briefs

Historian to discuss book at library branch

Historian Willi Coleman will discuss her book, “Leaping Over the Ocean: Re-Reading Black Women’s Mobility in the 19th and Early 20th Century Trans-Atlantic World,” at 3 p.m. July 20 at the McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave., Greensboro.

“Leaping Over the Ocean” covers the experiences of four Black women who made multiple trans-Atlantic crossings prior to and just after the turn of the 20th century providing insight into the many ways that the institution of slavery and new found freedom/s unfolded in the lives of Black women. Throughout her book, Coleman emphasizes the narratives of the travel left behind by her subjects and contextualizes them in the Civil Rights movement happening around them.

Willi Coleman is an associate professor of history at the University of Vermont.

After the presentation, participants are invited to stay and learn about Ancestry Library Edition available to customers for free.

For information, call 336-373-5810.

National Night Out at High Point Museum

The High Point Museum will host a National Night Out from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2 in the historical park at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Participants can enjoy a movie.

The free, drop-in event seeks to promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

City helps explain role of going solar

Solar panels are becoming more prevalent in Greensboro and to help residents navigate the installation process, the city’s development services division has outlined on its website the role it plays. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SolarInstalls.

Basically, solar panel installation requires city building and electrical permits and associated inspections. It is the installation companies’ responsibility—not residents—to work with the city on following these requirements.

Residents can stay up-to-date on the permit and inspection process for their installation by entering the street address of the job into the online portal at tinyurl.com/fpmsms2b. The portal shows when contractors apply for permits and when they are received, and when contractors request inspections and when they are scheduled.

For information, call 336-373-2155.

Library to host panel discussion

The Greensboro Public Library will host Bakari Sellers, Afrique Kilimanjaro and Siobhan Riley for Anthems of Change: When Journalists Gather from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 24 at the Van Dyke Performance Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. This free panel discussion featuring three esteemed journalists will be moderated by Carla Banks, communications and marketing director for the City of Greensboro.

African Americans in the media industry have historically been underrepresented. CNN political analyst, lawyer and activist Bakari Sellers; managing editor and publisher of the Carolina Peacemaker, Afrique I. Kilimanjaro; and news anchor Siobhan Riley from Spectrum News 1 in Raleigh will explore how media influences voters’ decisions, its impact, freedom of speech, trends in media today and more.

This program is a collaboration with the Greensboro History Museum supporting their new exhibit, NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, which explores choices and change over eleven elections between 1776 and 2010, that shaped what democracy means in North Carolina.

Anthems of Change: When Journalists Gather will posted afterward on the Greensboro Public Library’s YouTube channel. For information, call 336-373-3617.

Planning organization seeks public comment

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public comment on a proposed amendment to the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan to remove a planned connector street between Fleming and Lewiston roads. The amendment also proposes to remove a proposed interchange at the connector road and the Urban Loop. Members of the public have until Aug. 5 to submit their comments in writing or they may comment during a public hearing at the Aug. 10 virtual meeting of the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee. The Zoom meeting is at tinyurl.com/3c2scmju.

The Draft 2045 MTP Amendment is available for review online at www.guampo.org. Send comments to Senior Civil Engineer Lydia McIntyre online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2045MTPAmend, by email at guampo@greensboro-nc.gov, by fax at 336-412-6171 or mail to P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402-3136.

The 2045 MTP identifies surface transportation projects recommended for construction through the year 2045.

The proposed Fleming-Lewiston Connector and Fleming-Lewiston Interchange were added to the 2045 MTP to provide an additional route from north of Greensboro into the city and access to the Urban Loop/I-840. A request has been made by a local site developer to remove the Fleming-Lewiston Connector from the 2045 MTP. The MPO is seeking input on whether to retain or remove the connector and interchange.

Community Crime Map available to public

The Greensboro Police Department and LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently partnered to provide a new way for the public to stay informed about crime in Greensboro.

The Community Crime Map is a tool available to the public where citizens can map and analyze data and receive timely alerts about crimes in their area. Greensboro residents can also sign up to receive neighborhood watch reports that automatically email a breakdown of recent crime activity.

Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the GPD’s records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map cleans and geocodes the crime data, displaying all incidents on a map. The dashboard then allows users to view basic information about the incidents and filter by type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time.

Citizens can access the Community Crime Map tool at www.communitycrimemap.com/.

Summer concert series offers third performance

The third concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 17 at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks and Recreation and its many sponsors, including the North Carolina Arts Council and Guilford County.

Backstreet, based in the North Carolina Blue Ridge of Wilkes and Caldwell Counties, will perform.

The concert is free to attend and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners to the concert to enjoy along with the music.

For information, visit HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. on July 17 for updates.

Also, the High Point Arts Council will continue its Dancin’ at the Station series with local favorite, the Part-Time Party-Time Band. This event, set for 7 to 10 p.m. July 22 at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point, features live beach music, an open floor for shag dancing and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at highpointarts.org.

Sheriff’s office offers citizen academy

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the office’s internal processes.

The classes will start at 6 p.m. Aug. 18.

The basic goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process.

The academy will consist of two months of sessions that meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and two labs. A variety of different classes will be provided. The classes will be held at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, located at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro. Labs will be held at various locations.

For information, call 336-641-5313, email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov or visit www.guilfordcountysheriff.com.