Community Briefs

Jewish Food Festival
Temple Emanuel will host the Greensboro Jewish Food Festival on Oct. 24; the deadline to pre-order has been extended to Sunday, Oct. 10.
The menu includes: Brisket; challah; pastrami/corned beef sandwich kit, complete with one pound of meat, six slices of Jewish rye bread, mustard and sauerkraut; matzo ball soup; knishes; babka; and more.
To order, visit www.gsojfoodfest.org. Drive-thru pickup is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at 1129 Jefferson Road.
Also, bring food donations during the festival to honor the memory of David Frazier, a volunteer coordinator at Jewish Family Services.
For information, call 336-292-7899.
Discussion and writing session
The Greensboro Public Library will host poet and community facilitator Jacinta White as the featured guest for the upcoming Saturday Salons at Benjamin, an in-person event open to adults and teens, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway. White will lead a discussion and writing session focused on the healing and ritualistic aspects of poetry.
All community members are invited to the workshop, regardless of experience with poetry.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/3hbjbd8x.
For information, call 336-373-7541.
'Archaeology Day'
In celebration of Archaeology Month, UNCG and the Greensboro History Museum will host "Archaeology Day" from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. Participants can enjoy activities for all ages both inside and outside of the museum.
The event is free.
For information, call 336-373-2043 or visit https://greensborohistory.org/event/archaeology-day-2021.
Alumni lunch
The alumni of the Greensboro High School (now Grimsley High School) Class of 1952 will have lunch together at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at Mimi's Cafe in the Friendly Shopping Center.
The alumni have enjoyed an annual lunch for several years except last year due to COVID-19.
For information, contact Bob Laughon at 614-861-0490 or laughonb@gmail.com.
The 8:46 Series
The 8:46 Series returns with new sessions for those who wish to cultivate a more racially inclusive environment at their workplaces and in their communities. The YMCA of Greensboro and NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, hosts of the series, announced its fall program schedule that is a part of the Beyond the 8:46 Series focused on diversity, inclusion and racial equity in the workplace. The virtual events are free and open to the community.
Upcoming sessions include:
- Unconscious Bias — featuring Michael Robinson: noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 14
- Youth Voices for Sustainable Change — moderated by Oliver M. Thomas and featuring youth leaders from NCCJ and the YMCA of Greensboro: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16
- Sharpen Your Inclusion Edge: Learn to Develop Sustainable Inclusion Plan for Organizational Transformation — featuring Jada Monica Drew: noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 4
Inspired by the tragic events that launched a worldwide movement, the YMCA of Greensboro and NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad originally partnered in August 2020 to launch the 8:46 Series. The first series of virtual events in 2020 educated more than 900 community members on systemic racism and its impact on society. Earlier this year, the organizations debuted the next phase, “Beyond the 8:46 Series.”
For information or to register, visit ymcagreensboro.org/846.
Author talk
Virginia Postrel will discuss her book, “The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World," at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Atrium of 1250 Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
The event is sponsored by White Oak Legacy Foundation and UNCG’s department of consumer, apparel and retail studies.
Postrel will take attendees on a tour of some of the innovations — in fiber, spinning, weaving and dyeing — that gave us today’s textile abundance and the ways textiles shaped civilization as we know it.
The talk will be in the same location as the foundation’s new exhibit on indigo dyeing and denim innovation, “Innovations in Blue.” This exhibit opens Oct. 11 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro and will be on display until March 30.
Attendance is free. A reception for the author will follow the talk.
Boo at the NC Zoo
The North Carolina Zoo will host the annual Halloween event, Boo at the NC Zoo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24.
There will be trick-or-treating at stations throughout the park, a souvenir bag, live entertainment, animal encounters, Halloween-themed photos and costume contests.
The cost is $8 per trick-or-treater (ages 2 and older) plus admission (parents and guardians do not need to purchase a Boo ticket). Zoo members receive a discounted rate of $5 per trick-or-treater.
Costume contests begin at 3 p.m. with different age categories and a family/group category. While adults may come in costume, no full-face masks are allowed on anyone age 13 and older.
Pumpkin Palooza, where animals get pumpkin enrichment, will be in both Africa and North America sections on Boo weekends. Pumpkin Palooza is included with general admission.
The zoo is at 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro.
For information, visit www.nczoo.org.
Updated Piedmont Discovery
A community celebration and app relaunch for Piedmont Discovery, a park and trail locator app that now includes every municipal park in Guilford County, was held Oct. 1 at the Gateway Gardens Event Center back patio, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Originally designed by High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County, the app now includes public parks in Gibsonsville, Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale and Summerfield. It helps users find parks, trails and recreation amenities across the region.
Residents and visitors can also use the app to play the Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt, which will give away more than $2,000 in prizes. For information, visit www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
Bicycling events, festival
The Greensboro History Museum, UNCG, Bicycling in Greensboro, Greensboro Department of Transportation and other community partners will host a family-friendly celebration of the revolutionary impact of the bicycle on women and voting on Saturday, Oct. 9. There will be a family-friendly festival from noon to 3 p.m. at the museum, 130 Summit Ave., and two separate cycling tours departing from the museum at 10 and 11:15 a.m.
The free cycling tours have been mapped to discover local legacies of women’s struggle for voting rights. A 6-mile ride leaves the museum at 10 a.m. (sign-in at 9:45 a.m.), and a 2-mile ride departs at 11:15 a.m. (sign-in at 11 a.m.). Registration for one or both parts of the tour is available at https://bikegso.org/Spokes-&-Votes. These rides are open to all skill levels. Participants are invited to bring their own bikes and helmets, or reserve a free/discounted Blue Duck bike.
The rides are followed by a family-friendly festival outside the museum. Activities include a bike safety rodeo for children and families, bike and voting-themed crafts and activities, information tables on voter registration and bike safety, Scoop Zone ice cream available for purchase, and more. Participation in the bike tour is not required to attend the festival.
For information, call 336-373-2610 or visit www.facebook.com/events/558827331986741/.
United Patriot Party
The United Patriot Party has planned an event for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Government Plaza, 110 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The party's mission statement is "to affect political change through all peaceful channels until resolution no longer has a peaceful path. The Lord is our light, the constitution our course, and solidarity our strength. We desire the freedom of all men and women everywhere from the tyranny of government to seek out life, liberty and happiness."
For information, call 888-601-1776 or email mail@uppnc.com.
Apply for COVID relief
Greensboro is accepting applications through Nov. 5 from local organizations that are seeking funds under the federal American Rescue Plan. The bill allocated $59.4 million to Greensboro for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery. Interested parties must review program details and submit an application at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.
Review the application instructions and additional information at tinyurl.com/r272cjc3 before submitting a proposal. Funding requests will be reviewed by city staff based on a set of evaluation criteria listed at tinyurl.com/5tvtazys. Awards will be announced in early 2022. All funds must be spent by the end of the 2026.
Budget and evaluation staff will be available to assist applicants from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 26 via Zoom, from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 via Zoom and from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro. Zoom links are available at tinyurl.com/r272cjc3 on page 5.
For information, call 336-373-4516.
Register for youth sports
Greensboro Parks and Recreation registration is now underway for youth basketball for children ages 5-16 and youth cheerleading for ages 5-13. Registration is $50 per participant. Returning participants may register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics. First-time participants may register in person at their neighborhood recreation center during normal business hours.
Regular season games will begin in January. Children will be placed on teams based on their age as of Dec. 31. Parents or caregivers must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay a $5 fee. For information, visit www.nays.org/parents.
Basketball and cheerleading will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wellness checks before practices and games for all participants, barring spectators during practices, and wearing a face covering at all times. Safety modifications may be made to this program as needed.
The department is recruiting cheerleading coaches. For information, contact Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
For information about youth basketball, contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502.
Conversation with superintendent
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is providing an opportunity to learn more about the parkway’s new superintendent during the online presentation, A Conversation with Superintendent Tracy Swartout, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward and Swartout, who is the first woman to lead the Blue Ridge Parkway in its 86-year history, will discuss Swartout’s tenure with the National Park Service and her goals and vision for its most visited park unit. The 30-minute webinar is free to attend.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Fall Farm Fest
Participatory Budgeting Greensboro will host Fall Farm Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Park Road in McLeansville. Admission is free.
The event will have composting classes at the Keeley Park Community Garden and other fall activities. Learn how to reduce your household waste by composting. Enjoy the music of Afikia and William Hinson. The Big Apes Food Truck will be selling burgers and wings, and Kona will be selling shaved ice. Fall Farm Fest will also have vendors selling soul food, take-away meals, baked goods and craft items like jewelry, art work and fall décor. Don't forget to grab a free pumpkin — one per family while supplies last.
For information, call 336-373-7588.
Colossal Career Fair
GuilfordWorks will host its Colossal Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/colossal-career-fair.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
For information, call 336-373-3005.
Support Final Mile Campaign
A Fisher Park Neighborhood Gathering to support the Final Mile Campaign of the Downtown Greenway will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the corner of Simpson and Cleveland streets in Greensboro.
Hosts are Rosemary and Jay Kenerly, Dabney and Walker Sanders and Kate and Tim Tobey.
Snacks and cocktails will be served along with child-friendly drinks. Dogs are welcome.
The deadline to register is Sunday, Oct. 10.
Visit tinyurl.com/4rz8mvay or email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
