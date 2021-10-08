Community Briefs

The free cycling tours have been mapped to discover local legacies of women’s struggle for voting rights. A 6-mile ride leaves the museum at 10 a.m. (sign-in at 9:45 a.m.), and a 2-mile ride departs at 11:15 a.m. (sign-in at 11 a.m.). Registration for one or both parts of the tour is available at https://bikegso.org/Spokes-&-Votes. These rides are open to all skill levels. Participants are invited to bring their own bikes and helmets, or reserve a free/discounted Blue Duck bike.

The rides are followed by a family-friendly festival outside the museum. Activities include a bike safety rodeo for children and families, bike and voting-themed crafts and activities, information tables on voter registration and bike safety, Scoop Zone ice cream available for purchase, and more. Participation in the bike tour is not required to attend the festival.

For information, call 336-373-2610 or visit www.facebook.com/events/558827331986741/.

United Patriot Party

The United Patriot Party has planned an event for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Government Plaza, 110 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.