Community Briefs

Greenway events
Girl Scout Troop 12993 and Say Yes Guilford will hold a book giveaway to celebrate the Little Libraries on the Downtown Greenway from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Meeting Place Cornerstone near Smith and Prescott streets in Greensboro. Enjoy chalk art, story time and take home a summer read for everyone in the family.
Also, Bike to Work Day on the Downtown Greenway is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Park at 610 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Residents are invited to stop by on their way home from work and enjoy free pizza, drinks and giveaways from local businesses. Blue Duck will have demonstrations of e-bikes and e-scooters.
A ribbon cutting of Cairn’s Course at WestWoods and a groundbreaking of the Downtown Greenway’s final mile is set for 11 a.m. May 22 at 501 Guilford Ave. in Greensboro.
The event will feature Thomas Sayre, an artist, and a circus-style interactive performance. The event will be livestreamed on the Downtown Greenway Facebook page.
To attend, email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. For information, call 336-387-8353.
Farm Fest
Hargett Funeral Service will celebrate 150 years of business with a Farm Fest event from 1 to 6 p.m. May 22 at NH Farm, 3214 McConnell Road in Greensboro.
Community members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music of Knights of Soul, Sweet Dreams, Vyb’z Band and more.
McGruff of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department will be on site for the children along with food trucks and COVID-19 personal protective equipment.
For information, call 336-273-8293.
Rockers tickets
The High Point Rockers is selling a limited number of single game tickets for June-only contests.
Outfield box seats and home run reserve seats in right field will go on sale for the 14 games that the Rockers will play in June at Truist Point. Outfield box seats are priced at $10 and home run reserve tickets are $8.
Tickets are available at www.HighPointRockers.com/individual-tickets. For information, call 336-888-1000.
Season tickets remain on sale and may be purchased in-person at the High Point Rockers Office. Visit www.HighPointRockers.com/season-tickets for information.
Anniversary event
Triad Goodwill is observing its 10th anniversary with a celebration event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday, May 14-15, at the retail store and donation center at 3519 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The event will feature a furniture sale, extra savings, giveaways and local food trucks.
To thank the community for 10 years at this location, the N. Elm team is celebrating with several specials and discounts, including a 25% discount on items from the furniture line, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture.
International Museum Day
For International Museum Day 2021, Greensboro History Museum is bringing together global experts for an online roundtable on Museums and Migration, at noon Tuesday, May 18, on Zoom.
Experts participating in the conversation are Omar Ali, professor and Dean of Lloyd International Honors College, UNCG; Andréa Delaplace, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne; Emily Miller, head of learning and partnerships, Migration Museum, London; Marlen Mouliou, assistant professor in museum studies, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens; and Jack Tchen, Clement A Price Professor of Public History and Humanities at Rutgers University — Newark and co-founder of the Museum of Chinese in America.
To register, call 336-373-2610 or visit https://greensborohistory.org/events. This program is co-sponsored by the Humanities Network & Consortium and Lloyd International Honors College at UNCG.
One City, One Book
The Greensboro Public Library, along with a host of community partners, sponsors One City, One Book every other year. Programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more offer opportunities for the community to engage around the themes of the chosen work.
One City, One Book programming begins this fall and now is the time for Greensboro readers to help select a title for the community read.
Options include: “My Vanishing Country” by Bakari Sellers; “There There” by Tommy Orange; and “What Unites Us” by Dan Rather. The final selection will be chosen by votes from readers in the community who want to have a say in this shared reading experience.
Greensboro readers can vote for their choice at www.surveymonkey.com/r/M59KZBP. Paper ballots are available at all library locations for those who do not have internet access.
Musical fundraiser
Local artist, Moor_Pluto, has partnered with Jerusalem Market on Elm to raise funds for Black Mamas Matter Alliance on May 29.
This event is a musical concert held in front of the Jerusalem Market on South Elm Street in Greensboro starting at 3 p.m. Music will be provided by Moor_Pluto, whose style is a blend of jazz and hip-hop. The market will be accepting donations.
The alliance focuses on Black maternal health, rights and justice. Its goal is to change polices to improve Black maternal health outcomes, educate people about policies that improve Black maternal health, bring different approaches to care for Black mothers and help amplify the voices of Black mothers.
For information, visit blackmamasmatter.org.
Lunch-and-Learn at the Museum
The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board is launching a new community event called Lunch-and-Learn at the Museum.
This program kicks off at noon Wednesday, May 19, in the rear courtyard of the Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St. (rain or shine, we will move indoors in the case of inclement weather).
All visitors are required to wear a mask while in the museum. Bring a lunch and a friend and listen to Mayor Jerry Peterman tell stories about Graham and discuss a variety of other topics.
Admission is free, but seating is limited and registration is required.
To register, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com or call 336-513-5510.
Gate City Blvd. redesign
The Greensboro Department of Transportation plans to redesign and widen Gate City Boulevard from Willow Road to Florida Street to add sidewalks, bike lanes and decorative crosswalks.
Residents are invited to talk to city staff about the project May 25 at the Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. Appointments are recommended. Register for an appointment between 4 and 6 p.m. at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GateCityBoulevard or drop in any time from 6 to 7 p.m.
For information, call 336-373-4501 or email deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov.
Memorial Day events
The traditional Memorial Day ceremony and events hosted by the Jamestown Veterans’ Committee are planned to occur this year at 11 a.m. May 31 at the Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park across from the Town Hall in Jamestown.
There will be a flag raising ceremony, wreath laying, a proclamation from Mayor Lynn Montgomery and an address from a speaker. The event typically lasts about 15 to 20 minutes and the general public is encouraged to attend and honor our fallen service members.
On May 29, Scouts from Troop 17 will place thousands of American flags at the graves of all U.S. military personnel interred at Guilford Memorial Park at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. They will retrieve the flags June 5.
Move Together Mini Marathon
Dance Project will host the Move Together Mini Marathon from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 22.
This 2.5-hour virtual dance party is a fundraiser to provide dance to the community. The goal is $12,000 and all funds raised will support Dance Project’s school and to make professional quality dance education accessible to as many people as possible.
Join the nonprofit live online throughout the evening for free dance classes; performances by students, instructors and local artists; a talent show; a dance that will be taught to participants throughout the evening; and a chance to win prizes.
The evening features a number of interactive classes and performances with local dance artists, as well as an interview with Broadway actress and North Carolina native Ariana DeBose.
To participate, visit danceproject.org/movetogether, Facebook (@danceprojecttheschool) and YouTube.
For information, call 336-370-6776.
