Community Briefs

The Greensboro Public Library, along with a host of community partners, sponsors One City, One Book every other year. Programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more offer opportunities for the community to engage around the themes of the chosen work.

One City, One Book programming begins this fall and now is the time for Greensboro readers to help select a title for the community read.

Options include: “My Vanishing Country” by Bakari Sellers; “There There” by Tommy Orange; and “What Unites Us” by Dan Rather. The final selection will be chosen by votes from readers in the community who want to have a say in this shared reading experience.

Greensboro readers can vote for their choice at www.surveymonkey.com/r/M59KZBP. Paper ballots are available at all library locations for those who do not have internet access.

Musical fundraiser

Local artist, Moor_Pluto, has partnered with Jerusalem Market on Elm to raise funds for Black Mamas Matter Alliance on May 29.

This event is a musical concert held in front of the Jerusalem Market on South Elm Street in Greensboro starting at 3 p.m. Music will be provided by Moor_Pluto, whose style is a blend of jazz and hip-hop. The market will be accepting donations.