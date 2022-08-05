Community Briefs

Jazz Up event at civil rights museum

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will offer a Jazz Up August event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 on the back patio.

The museum is at 100 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Rex the Crazyribman will perform.

Participants may enjoy a night of food and smooth music from one of the area’s “hottest bands.”

For information, call 336-274-9199.

Help celebrate new workforce center

NCWorks NextGen is hosting Free-for-All Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Emerging Workforce Career Center, 301 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. For event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

Free-for-All Friday is a celebration of the newly opened Emerging Workforce Career Center—an innovative environment created to increase engagement among youth and young adults in Guilford County and better ongoing collaboration with community partners. Attendees will receive information about resources available through the NCWorks NextGen program, enjoy a night of music and virtual-reality games, and take a tour of the new facility.

NCWorks NextGen helps young adults ages 16 to 24 maximize their skills and get connected to meaningful employment. GuilfordWorks—the administrative arm of the City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development Office—works with NCWorks Career Centers to provide the community with a variety of no-cost resources to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.

Girl Scouts to celebrate National S’mores Day

National S’mores Day is Aug. 10, and Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will be celebrating with virtual activities on their social media pages throughout the day.

The community is also welcome to come by the new Triad Service Center, located at 303 Pisgah Church Road, Suite C, Greensboro to meet and greet with GSCP2P CEO, Jennifer Wilcox, from noon to 4 p.m.

To follow along with the virtual s’mores fun, community members can visit the GSCP2P Facebook page at Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or on Instagram and TikTok at girlscoutsp2p. A special s’mores-themed Facebook Live will happen that day at 11 a.m. featuring Wilcox and local Girl Scouts.

For information regarding how to join a troop or volunteer, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Hazardous waste disposal on Aug. 6

The City of High Point will have its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

This event will be an opportunity for residents of the City of High Point to drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:

Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers

Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives

Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid

Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals

Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)

This event will also include paper shredding and Styrofoam recycling. Paper shredding will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a limit of no more than four banker-sized boxes (24 x 15 x 10 inches) of documents for disposal per vehicle. Additionally, there will be Styrofoam disposal available. Accepted foam includes clean egg cartons and meat trays, clean foam takeout containers and cups, packing material and foam coolers. Tape, bubble wrap, pluck foam, foam wrapping, and foam peanuts will not be accepted. For ease of collection, please ensure that all loose Styrofoam is bagged.

High Point residents can also find a comprehensive list of ordinary household items and their proper disposal methods by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.

For information, call 336-823-0756 or email tim.daut@highpointnc.gov.

Program teaches joy of kayaking

Introduce a kid to the joy of paddling at Lake Brandt’s Kiddies and Kayaks program at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 or Sept. 17. Cost is $30 and includes a kayak, gear and safety equipment. Space is limited, reserve a spot at tinyurl.com/mr3cv3us.

From a two-person kayak, one adult and one child aged 4 to 12 will explore Lake Brandt. Each child will be given a laminated book with things that are found on the lake so they can circle what they can see and hear.

For more program at Greensboro City Lakes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.

City dining event set for Aug. 13

The City Kitch Chef Showcase, a curated experience by local chefs in the community, is set for 5:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Aug. 13 at 601 Milner Drive in Greensboro.

The Chef Showcase series will connect local people with chefs in the area’s culinary community in a small, intimate dinner setting. Chefs will curate menus that represent their background, culinary creativity and skills.

The August event features the chef team from Counter and Biblio based in Charlotte. There will be a total of 10 courses. A sommelier will be on site as well.

Tickets are $175.

The City Kitch is a commercial kitchen rental space.

For information, call 800-803-2514 or visit www.thecitykitch.com/chef-showcase.

Flag football and cheerleading

Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Unit is registering people ages 10 to 35 for fall Carolina Panthers’ Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading. The program is free and space is limited. Register for football at tinyurl.com/mryd54vf or cheer at tinyurl.com/mv42a7s9.

The league gives individuals with disabilities a chance to play flag football or participate in cheerleading with assistance from volunteers. The league is supported by a grant from the Carolina Panthers.

AIR offers a variety of recreation programs and social events for individuals of all abilities. For information about AIR programs, call 336-373-2954 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR.

Library to host author David Blevins

David Blevins, an author, photographer and forest ecologist, will be a guest of the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12.

The library is at 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro.

Blevins’ fourth book, “North Carolina’s Barrier Islands,” reveals the natural character of barrier islands, the forces that shape them and the sense of wonder they inspire.

City group, nonprofit team up for performance

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre, will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream—A Fantasy in the ‘Boro District’,” by William Shakespeare, at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-14. This outdoor performance will take place throughout the south end of Downtown Greensboro. Performances are free to attend with donations accepted. A limited number of tickets are available and must be reserved in advance at CreativeGreensboro.com.

In this summer production, 16th-century Shakespeare meets 21st-century Greensboro. Picture this: A duke, an Amazon queen, four very confused lovers, and a gathering of magical, mysterious, midsummer fairies on the streets of the BORO Social District of South Elm Street. Add to that a talking donkey, random napping, a possible death sentence and it’s a party.

Goodly Frame Theatre is a nonprofit organization. By rediscovering and redefining the boundaries of performing Shakespeare, it encourages sustainable dialogues among the voices of Greensboro, the region, and across “this goodly frame,” the earth. For information, visit www.goodlyframe.org.

Sheriff’s office seeks detention officers

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to join its team as detention officers and will offer an information session at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Representatives will discuss pay, incentives, certification, work schedules and more.

Guilford County is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for detention officers.

To sign up for the information session, call 336-641-3387.

‘Remember Freetown’ seminar set for Aug. 13

The fifth annual “Remember Freetown” seminar is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

The first yearbook of Madison School (1948) has been found; Comer photos of Freetown residents need to be identified. There is also new information from the 1959 City Directory, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County and the Rockingham Community archives to spark memories.

Learn more about how to research your family, and contribute your memories and stories to the ongoing Remembering Freetown project.

For information, call 336-623-3168.

GDOT publishes its annual report

The Greensboro Department of Transportation has published its fiscal year 2021-22 Annual Report. Read it online at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/GDOT-Annual-Report-2021-2022.

The report provides highlights the department’s innovative initiatives, key projects, the year’s safety data, changes to parking policies, and other news. The report also showcases all the bicycle, highway, roadway and sidewalk projects underway or completed in the last year.

For information, call 336-373-7786.

Home development in city up from 2021

In the first six months of 2022, the City of Greensboro approved for development more homes than in all of 2021, according to the planning department’s mid-year growth and development figures. Check out this infographic called Growing Greensboro 2022 Mid-Year at tinyurl.com/msvpfcz9.

In the first six months of 2022:

The number of acres annexed and rezoned in Greensboro is nearly equal to the number from 2021.

There have been more housing units approved for development than there were in 2021.

The 4,025 units (single- and multi-family) approved for development equates to homes for 9,500 people (based on average household size in Greensboro of 2.36).

Access the Growing Greensboro 2021 infographic at tinyurl.com/5h3vzfrh.

“We continue to see strong growth in Greensboro with the first six months of 2022 exceeding all of 2021 in terms of annexations and rezonings for new housing,” says Sue Schwartz, director of the planning department. “Looking at the 18 months in total, we have expanded the city by nearly three square miles and rezoned for about 8,000 new residential units.”