Community Briefs

Bulla annual reunion

The 97th Bulla annual reunion is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Charlotte United Methodist Church, 1186 Old Charlotte Church Road in Asheboro.

Family members are asked to bring a covered dish or two for lunch.

Drinks, plates and utensils will be provided.

Family members are also asked to bring memorabilia for the display table.

Send obituaries to Dianne Clapp at 3745 Williams Dairy Road, Greensboro, NC 27406-7914.

For information, email tarheelgal@juno.com or call 336-674-6036. Also, visit www.facebook.com/BullaFamilyReunion.

Gardening workshop

The High Point Public Library will host the workshop, “What to Plant for a Fall Vegetable Garden,” at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Teaching Garden site on Elm Street. This informational session will teach participants to plan and plant their gardens for a successful fall season.

This free event, presented by the N.C. Cooperative Extension staff Crystal Mercer and Taylor Jones, is open to the public.

For information, call 336-883-3646.

Community Food Task Force

The Guilford County Cooperative Extension’s next Community Food Task Force meeting is at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 via Zoom.

The speaker will be Eric Aft, chief executive officer with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Through a variety of strategies, the organization seeks to address the immediate need for food assistance and build innovative solutions to eliminate hunger and reduce poverty.

The Community Food Task Force meets quarterly for its open Community Connection Forum, a presentation from one partner organization or panel discussion on a timely topic followed by a share session. Individuals or groups are invited to provide updates on feeding programs and related news.

The public forum is a platform for advocates and organizers to connect.

For information, call 336-641-2427 or email crystal_mercer@ncsu.edu.

Oktoberfest

Historic Körner’s Folly, at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will hold Oktoberfest from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. This year will be the 12th annual fundraising event in the spirit of a German Oktoberfest, featuring tastings of local beers and foodie favorites.

Tickets, on sale now, have sold out for the past decade.

Tickets include self guided tour of the house; beer, wine and food samples; and a Körner’s Folly souvenir tasting glass. Early bird tickets are $35 and will be sold through Sept. 2. Tickets are $40 after Sept. 2.

For information, visit www.kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.