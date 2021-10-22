Community Briefs

Online composting seminar
A free online seminar, Composting — Recycling with Nature, will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 via Zoom. It is presented by the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Guilford County and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association.
Participants will learn how to produce a soil amendment that improves their soil’s texture and fertility and the easiest ways to begin in their own backyard. Presenters will review the basics of what should and should not be composted and they will share information about having a successful “worm bin” at home.
A program handout providing links to abundant resources and in-depth information will be made available to registrants via the email address provided in a reminder email, a few days before the Zoom event. The handout will also be accessible after the session on the Guilford County Center's website.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/f4vx9zb4.
For information, contact Lauren at lrallen@ncsu.edu or 336-641-2400.
Talent needed
Greensboro’s NAACP is calling for talent for the annual Freedom Fund, which is a virtual showcase on Dec. 11 celebrating arts and culture.
“This is a great way to show off great talent,” said Brittani Hunt, chairwoman of Freedom Fund. “If you’ve got talent, and want to show it off, all you singers, actors, spoken word artists and musicians, need let us know so you can be in the spotlight.”
She said, “all interested participants need to submit a short, two to three minute video of your talent for review by Nov. 5, via email to naacpgsofreedom@gmail.com, providing your name and contact information.”
Graham Pumpkin Bash
The annual Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Graham around the Courthouse Square.
The free event will consist of inflatables, vendors, a trunk-or-treat, a climbing wall, carnival games and food trucks. Costumes are highly encouraged but are not required.
Smoking, pets and drones are not allowed at this event.
Food trucks, vendors, trunk-or-treat and volunteer applications can be found online.
For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Virtual workshop series
YWCA High Point’s Women’s Resource Center is hosting two upcoming virtual Empowerment Workshop Series that will help women to see themselves as powerful and capable of making the changes necessary to reimagine, reestablish and reaffirm who they are and what they have to offer to their home, their workplace, their community and the world.
The first in the Empowerment Workshop Series is “Empowered Women Empower Women!” This workshop series will be presented virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and the sessions include:
- Money Matters — Negotiating a Better Salary, Oct. 28
- Your Work, Not Your Worth — Building a Strong and Consistent Work Ethic, Nov. 4
- You Matter — Creating a Safe and Productive Workspace, Nov. 11
- Advocating for Advancement — Positioning and Promoting Yourself for Growth Opportunities, Nov. 18.
The second in the series is “Revitalizing You and Your Business Post COVID-19.” Sessions include:
- Define Your Brand — Your Best Self Reimagined, noon-1 p.m. Nov. 16
- Building Business Networks, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 2
- Business Etiquette — The Complete Package, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 13.
To register, call 336-882-4126. For information, contact Regina Johnson at rjohnson@ywcahp.com.
Rent assistance continues
After seven months in operation, the Greensboro's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has provided assistance to 2,759 Greensboro households financially affected by COVID-19, equaling $13.45 million in rent and utility payments.
As city funding is now exhausted, the program has received a boost from Guilford County’s Department of Social Services. The county has agreed to provide the city with $10 million in ERAP funding so Greensboro can continue to serve residents at the rate it has since it began in March. City Council approved the agreement at its Oct. 19 meeting.
The agreement allows applications already submitted by Greensboro residents for assistance to move through the review process. And, for Greensboro residents applying for assistance for the first time, the city’s program will still be in effect.
For information about how the city’s ERAP works and how to apply, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAP.
For questions about applications already in the system, call the program’s hotline at 336-763-6410 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. If lines are busy, leave a message with your name and phone number and your call will be returned in two business days. To report concerns about the process, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs.
Basketball registration
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is accepting registration through Nov. 12 for its Victory Sports Coed Basketball.
The program is for children ages 6 to 16. Player evaluations will be held Nov. 15-17. Practice begins Nov. 22, with games on Saturdays starting Jan. 15.
Teams are coed and instructional, allowing all children to receive equal playing time regardless of athletic ability. All games are held at club's gymnasium.
Parents can pick up a registration form at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point or visit www.tsabgchp.org to download an online form.
For information, call Ron Rice at 336-881-5446.
Playground closed
The Barber Park playground is closed while the poured-in-place rubber surface is replaced. Visit www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec for construction updates and news on when the playground is opened.
Residents can find alternate playground locations at tinyurl.com/kkpew9hc or by downloading the free Piedmont Discovery mobile app at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
For information, call 336-373-2381.
Dia de los Muertos
For the fifth year, the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center will partner for a Dia de los Muertos event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The event is a hands-on learning experience and celebration of the Day of the Dead with altars, kids activities and an honoring of the loved ones that have passed away, a Latin American tradition brought to the High Point community by Latinx High Point families.
Activities will include paper mask making, face painting and a family-friendly movie. The event is free and open to the public.
There will also be a Halloween-themed craft in Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, creating spiders and ghosts out of lollipops.
The Day of the Dead altars will be on display in the museum Oct. 30-Nov. 6. The altars are prominent because they show the souls the way home.
First Step
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with NCWorks NextGen and the Greensboro Housing Authority, will host First Step, a five-week work and career readiness program for adults 18-24. The sessions will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 2-Dec. 2, at the Xperience @ Caldcleugh, 1700 Orchard St. in Greensboro. Space is limited and transportation assistance is available. Reserve a free spot at tinyurl.com/zu7babm8.
First Step is for young adults who are unemployed or underemployed and looking for motivation to get into the job market and envision a future career.
For information, call 336-373-4588 or email Michelle.Gill-Moffat@greensboro-nc.gov.
Holiday art sale
A holiday art sale featuring the work of Triad artists is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1104 N. Rotary Drive in High Point.
There will be artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Laurie Mendenhall, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery, handmade earrings and bracelets by Mary Lyle Frye, and Fiddle Leaf Home & Co. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
For information, call 828-817-3370 or email kellybrookepottery@gmail.com.
Collection days change
The city of High Point’s bulk waste collection will move to a biweekly schedule beginning Nov. 1. Residents’ collection days will coincide with their recycling collection days.
The environmental services division within public services provides garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk item collection services weekly throughout the city. However, bulk item collection volumes have increased significantly and are often delayed when staffing or equipment shortages are encountered.
The High Point City Council approved transitioning to a biweekly bulk collection at the City Council meeting on Aug. 16. A biweekly schedule will reduce fuel and overtime costs, enable more consistent collections, increase route efficiency and protect and relieve an overextended waste collections staff.
Bulk trash pickup is intended for the occasional collection of large items, such as sofas, chairs, mattresses, carpets, appliances, etc. For information on the schedule change, acceptable items, pickup days and more, visit www.highpointnc.gov/bulkitems.
For information, call 336-883-2985.
Audition for play
Creative Greensboro is holding auditions for New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk,” written by Sally Kinka and directed by Todd Fisher. Actors are invited to submit pre-recorded monologues for the first round of auditions by Nov. 4. More information as well as the submission form can be found at www.creativegreensbro.com.
In-person callbacks will be held Nov. 8-9 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre and will follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing. There are roles for seven women of various ages — from teen to older adult — of any ethnic or racial background. One character has a cognitive disability. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 13-16. Perusal scripts are available upon request by emailing Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.
In “The Wolves of Ravensbruck,” Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer. Seven women in the notorious Ravensbruck Nazi concentration camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated and find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.
