Community Briefs

Online composting seminar

A free online seminar, Composting — Recycling with Nature, will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 via Zoom. It is presented by the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Guilford County and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association.

Participants will learn how to produce a soil amendment that improves their soil’s texture and fertility and the easiest ways to begin in their own backyard. Presenters will review the basics of what should and should not be composted and they will share information about having a successful “worm bin” at home.

A program handout providing links to abundant resources and in-depth information will be made available to registrants via the email address provided in a reminder email, a few days before the Zoom event. The handout will also be accessible after the session on the Guilford County Center's website.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/f4vx9zb4.

For information, contact Lauren at lrallen@ncsu.edu or 336-641-2400.

Talent needed

Greensboro’s NAACP is calling for talent for the annual Freedom Fund, which is a virtual showcase on Dec. 11 celebrating arts and culture.