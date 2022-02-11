Community Briefs

The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

IAC online meeting

The city of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p9bs3hs using the meeting ID 961 9238 7706 or dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.

The IAC is part of the human rights commission and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the U.S. and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes and present its concerns to the human rights commission and city council.

Camp Spark