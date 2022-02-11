Community Briefs

Performing arts residency
Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, is accepting new proposals from individuals and organizations interested in a performing arts residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The priority application window is open until March 7, for the available residency dates of June 20-Sept. 25. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.
The Residency at the Hyers program will provide rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff and marketing of residency activities. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing a creative space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Additionally, applications are encouraged for residencies that will center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income residents or people with disabilities.
Resident artists will be asked to cover the cost of any staffing required and provided by Creative Greensboro. This may include house management support, staff to operate sound and lighting equipment, or security for any usage outside of regular building hours.
‘Domestic Art’
The High Point Museum has opened “Domestic Art,” an exhibition of quilts from the High Point Museum collection, now showing through Sept. 3.
The exhibit features five hanging quilts made or used in High Point, including a signature quilt signed by well-known High Pointers in the 1890s and a quilt made in 1855. Tools used by famed quilter and High Pointer Gwen Magee will also be displayed with images of her quilts from the Mississippi Museum of Art.
Over the past few centuries, quilting provided a way for ordinary American women to practice, demonstrate and exhibit their sewing skills while still producing a useful object. Making a quilt was an acceptable activity for women who had leisure time, and for women who did not, it produced an important item for the home.
Some of the more delicate quilts will be exchanged halfway through the exhibition to avoid overexposure. The museum will announce when new quilts are on display.
Transgender Task Force meeting
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.
The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
IAC online meeting
The city of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p9bs3hs using the meeting ID 961 9238 7706 or dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.
The IAC is part of the human rights commission and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the U.S. and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes and present its concerns to the human rights commission and city council.
Camp Spark
The Greensboro Fire Department will offer Camp Spark, a free four-day camp that introduces females to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment, July 11-15. The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect and gaining knowledge.
Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.
Apply now through June 15. Registration applications are available at tinyurl.com/bdfpjykd. Applications are limited to 20 attendees.
For information, call 336-430-6009.
Recycling cost increases
The city of Burlington’s recycling contract with the contractor GFL Environmental ended this year and as expected, the newly negotiated rate has increased considerably. Beginning on July 1, recycling pick-up will be $6.90 with the combined total for recycling and garbage pick-up at $13.97.
The two primary reasons for the rate jump are changes in the aftermarket for recyclable plastic and the exceptionally favorable contract for recycling services Burlington negotiated in 2012.
Before 2018, 60% of recyclable materials collected in the U.S. were shipped to China to be recycled into new products. Historically, China accepted up to 5% non-recyclable contaminants (garbage or food waste) in bales of recyclable materials. Since 2018, the Chinese government has instituted a new policy which severely restricts the import of recyclable plastics and paper. China now only accepts bales containing less than 1% contamination and will return any shipments that fail to meet that standard. The result to the recycling industry in the U.S. is substantially higher costs to recycle plastic and paper.
As for the previous recycling contract, when the contract was bid out in 2012, GFL Environmental bid significantly less than other providers. The company honored the contract even as external factors continued to increase operating costs. Though the bid they submitted for the new contract requires rate hikes, it was also the lowest bid. The new contract locks in rates for five years with fee increases tied to the Consumer Price Index.
Learn Black history
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will explore the topic of Black history and the National Park Service during an online conversation 11 a.m. Feb. 15 with Ajena Rogers, supervisory park ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Va.
Rogers is a Roanoke, Va., native, whose National Park Service career started on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She has also worked at Booker T. Washington National Monument (just 30 minutes from the parkway), Valley Forge and Independence National Historical Park. Since 2010, she has served as supervisory park ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Va. Join to hear Rogers’ first-hand perspective on how the National Park Service — through individual rangers and as a large national agency — shares the stories of African Americans.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Threat of avian flu
The North Carolina Wildlife Commission has concerns about a highly pathogenic avian influenza and is encouraging wildlife rehabilitation centers to consider temporarily suspending acceptance of all wild birds (particularly waterbirds) into rehabilitation facilities.
For information, email wildlife.health@ncwildlife.org.
