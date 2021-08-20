Community Briefs

Wildlife center event
The North Carolina Zoo will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Valerie H. Schindler Wildlife Rehabilitation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Zoo’s Discovery Zone Amphitheater. The event is free with zoo admission.
The center provides free, professional veterinary and rehabilitation services to sick, injured or orphaned native North Carolina animals for the purpose of returning them to the wild in a condition that will optimize their chances of survival after release.
Event attendees will get a chance to meet and hear from the zoo’s chief veterinarian Dr. J.B. Minter and WRC’s Supervisor Halley Buckanoff, both featured in Nat Geo Wild’s “Secrets of the Zoo, North Carolina” series. Deputy Director Jeff Michael of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will speak as will representatives from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Guests can browse photos and videos that chronicle the 20 years of the center’s work helping native wildlife in the state and will also have a chance to meet some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors. The center is the only one of its kind operating in U.S. zoos.
Hiring event
GuilfordWorks is hosting its Major League Hiring Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Truist Point Stadium, 301 N. Elm St. in High Point.
More than 50 employers are participating and offering starting wages at $15 per hour and more.
For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/major-league-hiring-event.
Survival skills course
Brookhaven Mill Farm, at 1617 Brookhaven Mill Road in Greensboro, is offering a two-day survival skills course taught by 30-year veteran Raven Pressley, local author, artist and wilderness expert.
The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 25-26 and will be held on the farm’s grounds. The agenda includes teaching foraging, hunting, building shelter and fire, and more.
Tent camping will be allowed on the farm beginning Sept 24.
Workshop is limited to 16 attendees and is $179 per person.
For information, call 336-907-4122 or email brookhavenmillfarm@gmail.com.
Food pantry moving
Due to space constraints, Lutheran Church of Our Father in Greensboro is moving its food pantry, currently housed in the church’s fellowship hall, to an old building on the property, dubbed God’s Garage. God’s Garage was the church’s first meeting place where congregants worshiped in 1961, the fellowship hall was the church’s second meeting place.
The church’s youth and volunteers will help move several tons of food, seven refrigerators/freezers and seven storage cabinets on Sunday, Aug. 22, to God’s Garage which has served as a meeting space for six 12-step meetings each week attended by more than 150 people. Many items will be moved from God’s Garage to the fellowship hall as well.
The church is raising money for renovations of God’s Garage. The 12-step programs will meet in the fellowship hall beginning in mid-September.
For information, call 336-299-0235.
Festival postponed
High Point’s Day in the Park Festival has been postponed to 2022.
The festival began in 1970 and is the longest running arts festival in Guilford County. During these 52 years the festival has only been canceled a few times due to construction at the park in 1995, a hurricane in 2018 and the pandemic in 2020.
The High Point Arts Council is planning now for its 49th Day in the Park Festival in a newly renovated City Lake Park.
For information, call 336-889-2787.
Ken Jennings talk
The Friends of the Library’s Sunset Series returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro, with Ken Jennings, a multiple Jeopardy! champion.
Jennings will talk about his experiences appearing on the game show, his techniques for winning and how his life has changed since.
He still holds three big Jeopardy! records: Longest winning streak, 74 games; highest regular-season winnings, $2,520,700; and highest average number of correct responses per game, 35.9.
His appearance is free and the event is open to the public.
The series is sponsored by the Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau, the city of Asheboro and the Friends of the Library.
Other series events include: 7 p.m. Oct. 16, bluegrass musicians Dewey and Leslie Brown; 7 p.m. Nov. 6, actor/playwright Mike Wiley with his one-man show, “Breach of Peace: Stories of the Freedom Riders, 1961”; and 7 p.m. March 19, Tim Deck, a performance speed painter.
For information, call 800-626-2672.
Identify pollinators
Graham Recreation and Parks is hosting a BioBlitz online event during September as part of the national Parks for Pollinators campaign, which is aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of pollinators and positioning parks as national leaders in advancing pollinator health. The campaign is organized by the National Recreation and Park Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.
BioBlitz is an event where community members work with park staff to create a snapshot of the variety of wildlife that can be found in Alamance County. The app, called iNaturalist, is used to take pictures of plants, insects and animals to see what wildlife is present in parks and the community and provide parks staff with more information about pollinators, which are essential to the ecosystem.
To get started, download the iNaturalist app on a mobile device and create an account. Under “More” select Projects, search “Parks for Pollinators 2021: Graham Recreation and Parks”
On a personal computer, visit tinyurl.com/253s5t2z. From the “Community” tab, click on Projects and join Parks for Pollinators 2021: Graham Recreation and Parks.
Residents are encouraged to observe pollinators (bee, butterfly, bat, etc.) or pollinator-friendly plants in Alamance County. Snap photos, identify the organism as best as you can, add your location and save your observation.
Black Luxe Expo
Black Luxe & Company will present the second annual Black Luxe Expo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Featuring more than 100 Black-owned businesses from across North Carolina and as far as Atlanta, Virginia and South Carolina, the event is a free annual trade show community festival. This year, organizers anticipate more than 1,000 attendees. There will be a DJ, giveaways, food and more. There also will be an array of Southern delicacies, street soul food, refreshments and plates served from private chefs and food trucks.
For information, visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.
Celebrating John Coltrane
The High Point Museum has announced the opening of “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” from Sept. 3-Dec. 5.
An opening reception will be held in conjunction with the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. During the opening weekend, the museum will be offering tours of Coltrane’s childhood home at 118 Underhill St. in High Point from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 4. In celebration of Coltrane’s birthday, the museum will also show the documentary “Chasing Trane” at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
The exhibit features 20 photographs of Coltrane taken by photographer Chuck Stewart and an alto saxophone used by the jazz musician. It is sponsored by Drive High Point, the High Point Historical Society and the Friends of John Coltrane.
Along with the photographs by Stewart, the exhibit will include the piano from his childhood home
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The city of Greensboro is hosting its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to commemorate the 20th anniversary at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 to honor the multitude of public safety personnel who died at the World Trade Center. Residents are invited to participate in the event at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St.
Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11, 2001.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Specially designed event T-shirts will be available at the event for $10 along with other merchandise. For information or to learn how to donate, contact Brett Combs at 336-574-4084.
Charity golf tournament
Hutchinson Family Offices and The Petty Family Foundation will sponsor the 14th annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 1 at Grandover Resort.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will support the league’s many charitable causes, including: Marine Families in Need, Partners Ending Homelessness, Toys for Tots and more.
For information, visit www.mcl260.info or call Commandant Jim Hayes at 202-285-4141.
Free youth programs
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is rolling out new Xperience @ Caldcleugh programs for children and teens at 1700 Orchard St. Registration is required for the following free programs:
Full STEAM Ahead: 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 1-Nov. 17. For ages 8-14. These interactive and hands-on classes will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) development. Register at tinyurl.com/fujd3u8.
Kids in the Garden: 4-5 p.m. Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. For ages 6-10. Learn about extended growing seasons, make a greenhouse and more. Register at tinyurl.com/khnhchz6.
Little Music Makers: 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6. For ages 3-6. Participants will be introduced to several instruments over a five-week period while they explore rhythm, movement and develop coordination. Register at tinyurl.com/6weuzxf4.
For information about these programs, call 336-373-7617 or email britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.