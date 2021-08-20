Community Briefs

BioBlitz is an event where community members work with park staff to create a snapshot of the variety of wildlife that can be found in Alamance County. The app, called iNaturalist, is used to take pictures of plants, insects and animals to see what wildlife is present in parks and the community and provide parks staff with more information about pollinators, which are essential to the ecosystem.

To get started, download the iNaturalist app on a mobile device and create an account. Under “More” select Projects, search “Parks for Pollinators 2021: Graham Recreation and Parks”

On a personal computer, visit tinyurl.com/253s5t2z. From the “Community” tab, click on Projects and join Parks for Pollinators 2021: Graham Recreation and Parks.

Residents are encouraged to observe pollinators (bee, butterfly, bat, etc.) or pollinator-friendly plants in Alamance County. Snap photos, identify the organism as best as you can, add your location and save your observation.

Black Luxe Expo





Black Luxe & Company will present the second annual Black Luxe Expo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.