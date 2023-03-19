Women’s enrichment symposium set for April 1

The Heart of the Piedmont Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association’s 32nd Women’s Enrichment Symposium is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at Carolina Core Wellness, 4000 Ossi Court in High Point. This event will be in-person as well as virtual.

Don’t Go Through Life, Grow Through Life is the event theme.

The day will also feature networking, auctions and shopping — vendors will be on-site. Food will be provided. Supporter tables are available.

The cost is $45 (in-person), $35 (virtual). Students with identification can attend for $25.

To register, visit https://heartofpiedmont.ticketspice.com/womens-enrichment-symposium.

City holding egg hunt for our canine friends

Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Egg Hunt for Dogs from 9 a.m. to noon April 1 at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up to participate in the egg hunt or costume contest at tinyurl.com/FetchDogEggHunt23.

All canine visitors must arrive leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies. The costume contest begins at 9:15 a.m. Winners will be chosen for the most creative, funniest and best overall costumes. Dogs will hunt for treat-filled eggs within Griffin Dog Park between 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. depending on their time slot. There will also be vendors onsite and a take-home craft to do with your dog.

For information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.

High Point conducting satisfaction survey

Between now and April 7, the City of High Point Electric Utilities Department will be conducting a survey among its customers to measure satisfaction levels and opinions, as well as identify opportunities to improve.

The digital survey will be conducted by the Maru Group, a professional research firm. To complete the survey digitally, residents can scan the QR code on their phone sent in their next utility bill or go online to https://bit.ly/HighPoint_Survey. Customers can also access the digital survey via their website or social media.

Maru maintains the anonymity of respondents to surveys the firm conducts. No information will be released that might, in any way, reveal the identity of any customer that participates in the survey.

Lecture

High Point University’s department of religion and philosophy will host the Charles Franklin Finch Lecture Series featuring Norman Wirzba, Gilbert T. Rowe distinguished professor of Christian theology and senior fellow at the Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University.

The lecture series event will be held at 4 p.m. March 27 in the Wilson Commerce Ballroom. This year’s event is, “The Grace of Good Food: The Spirituality of Eating.” The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s lecture is being co-sponsored by HPU’s Center for Community Engagement.

To RSVP, email kbrown7@highpoint.edu.

José Oliva featured speaker

Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff José Oliva is the featured speaker at the April 3 meeting of the Greensboro Human Rights Commission. To attend this online meeting via Zoom, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89420186295#success. The meeting ID is 894 2018 6295. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

Oliva will discuss the 2020 and 2022 Guilford County School Bonds approved by voters that yielded $2 billion to support the renovation and replacement of district facilities. He will provide an update on how the funds are helping the district’s goals and the community. Serving 68,000 students, GCS is North Carolina’s third-largest school district and the 50th-largest in the nation.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Pyramid Village

Ryan Companies US, a national commercial real estate solutions provider, has announced that work is underway to develop the remaining 30-acre parcel of land located in the Pyramid Village commercial district.

Situated along U.S. 29 in northeast Greensboro, one of the city’s most active thoroughfares, this mixed-use project is expected to deliver a transformational development to Greensboro’s eastside neighborhood, which is currently experiencing new positive growth based on the City of Greensboro revitalization strategy for the community and metropolitan area.

This project will complete Pyramid Village’s transformation into a destination that provides pedestrian connectivity and regional access with its close proximity to the recently completed final section and interchange of the I-840 urban loop.

The anticipated mixed-use development will encompass multiple asset classes including healthcare, retail, multi-family and hospitality and will feature a site layout that complements the current existing commercial uses in the area, including national retail anchors Walmart and Lowes.

Introduced to Greensboro and the project by former City Councilman Jim Kee, Ryan and Connecticut-based TH3 Partners will partner to develop the site. Ryan will also manage the construction process with the support of its local partners and will partner with local architecture and engineering firms to design the project.

Bigfoot Experience

The Mike Familant Bigfoot Experience Tour will make a stop at the Archdale Public Library at 7 p.m. March 29.

Familant, lead investigator and producer of the television show “In the Shadow of the Big Red Eye,” will share his experiences researching and tracking down the truth behind Bigfoot.

Familant has researched the creature for more than 12 years from the Florida swamps to the North Country of Maine. He will exhibit evidence he and his team have collected, and talk about some unfortunate experiences that come along with Bigfooting.

A Q&A will follow the presentation.

The library is at 10433 S. Main St.

For information, call 336-431-3811.

HPU Events

High Point University’s spring schedule of cultural events for March and April includes a variety of speakers, art, music and theater performances.

Triad residents can sign up to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year by visiting the community events newsletter. More information and the complete list of community events can be found at www.highpoint.edu/live/. Residents also can receive notifications about events by downloading the HPU Community App on the HPU guidebook.

A Juror’s Talk will be held at Sechrest Art Gallery on March 29 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Artifact Bold 2023 is a national exhibition of graphic design, new media, illustration and the expanded field that will be on HPU’s campus from March 20 to April 14.

The Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert is on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Chapel on HPU’s campus. This concert features the string quartet, percussion ensemble, clarinet ensemble, brass trio and more. Tickets can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

The Clarinet and Percussion Ensemble Concert is on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Chapel. The concert will feature works performed by the Clarinet Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble in an intimate and inviting space. Complimentary tickets can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

Senior Connie Quagliata presents Bloom, a senior dance capstone of new choreography on April 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Empty Space Theater. Her choreography explores the journey of undergoing change and how to juggle the concept of motherhood and dance. It is learning to adapt to a new environment, grow and bloom. This show is dedicated to her daughter, Violet. Tickets can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.

HPU’s department of theater and dance has planned performances of “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Brown, chairman and associate professor of theater and performance. Shows will be held April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The play follows Henrietta Leavitt, who begins working at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, where she finds herself not able to express her own ideas. She instead joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who has little interest in the women’s probing theories. Leavitt finds herself trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. The true story of the 19th century astronomer explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. Tickets are free and open to the public at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.

Mozart’s Requiem will be performed by all the HPU choirs with accompaniment from the HPU Community Orchestra and featuring local high school choral ensembles on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Marc Ashley Foster, professor of music and director of choral activities, will lead the ensembles for the concert. East Forsyth High School Chorus, Southwest Guilford High School Chorus and Wheatmore High School Chorus will join the ensemble. Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

The High Point University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Brian Meixner, presents “Departures” on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve free tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.