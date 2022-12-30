Community Briefs

Asheboro offers tech classes

Free technology classes in January at the Asheboro Public Library will help participants understand email, and become more tech savvy overall.

In “Email Essentials,” learn the basics of email in an easy-to-follow, one hour workshop, and create an email account at the end of the class, at 3 p.m. Jan. 10 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

In “Become More Tech Savvy,” explore the most common technology topics, including the anatomy of a computer, email, WiFi, Internet and topics requested by participants, at 11 a.m. Jan. 13 and 2 p.m. Jan. 27.

The library is located at 201 Worth St. For information, call 336-318-6803 or visit the library.

Burlington seeks input on park plan

The City of Burlington is developing a Recreation & Parks Master Plan that will be used over the next 10-15 years to operate the department. The city wants residents, business owners, special interest groups, and any other interested parties to add their voices to the conversation.

The Recreation & Parks Master Plan 2023 will look at the existing parks, recreational facilities, programs and services to determine the current and future level of services for the community based on public input. The plan will prioritize the needs and desires for upgrading and improving parks, recreational facilities, amenities, programs and services.

This public input will be utilized to determine the priorities for Burlington’s recreational facilities and activities, to explore what funding sources may be available, to identify potential partnerships and how best to support the recreational needs of the community.

Burlington will host a series of in-person public input sessions:

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St.

6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Mayco Bigelow Community Center, 849 Sharpe Road.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 11, Thataways Youth Center, 1331 Overbrook Road. Lunch provided—call 336-222-5030 to RSVP.

3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 11, The Dream Center—1423 N. Church St. Spanish translation will be available.

7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 11—Fire Station 6—3644 Bonnar Bridge Parkway. Supper provided—call 336-222-5030 to RSVP.

Residents are also encouraged to provide input and feedback online through a custom online input forum. The online input forum as well as information about the in-person public input sessions can be found at www.BurlingtonNC.gov/RecMasterPlan.

The city has hired BerryDunn, a nationally known parks and recreation management consulting firm, to oversee the plan.

Neighborhood taps into Oak Ridge water

The Town of Oak Ridge signed an agreement for Honeycutt Reserve subdivision’s water system to be turned over to the town on Dec. 9. Residents in this neighborhood on Bunch Road will be the first customers of the town’s water system. The municipal system will initially serve new subdivisions with at least 30 lots and may eventually supply water to additional homeowners and businesses. Property owners with existing wells will not be required to tap into the new system.

The town has been taking steps to establish a water system for several years. In 2005, the town signed an agreement with Aqua NC, which the company later reneged on. Since that time several engineering studies have been completed, including a regional study in 2015, which indicated costs for a system serving northwest Guilford County were cost prohibitive. Oak Ridge has continued to consider options since that time.

For information on the town’s progress toward establishing a municipal water system, visit “Town News” under the Our Town tab at www.oakridgenc.com, email aroyal@oakridgenc.com or call Town Manager Bill Bruce at 336-644-7009.