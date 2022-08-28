Community Briefs

Order compost bins, rain barrels

Greensboro is offering 65-gallon compost bins for $52 and 50-gallon Ivy rain barrels for $71 online. To order a compost bin or rain barrel, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/BinBarrelSale and place an order by Sept. 18.

Bins and barrels will not be shipped to customers, but they may be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St. in Greensboro.

About 25% of a typical household’s waste can be composted. Keeping these items out of trash cans frees up space at the landfill and cuts down on carbon and methane emissions released in landfills. Composting also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, helps soil retain moisture and prevents soil erosion. Rain barrels help conserve water, reduce storm water runoff and minimize the need for chemical fertilizers.

For information, call 336-373-2342.

Elks Lodge plans inaugural 9/11 event

The Greensboro Elks Lodge #602 will hold an inaugural 9/11 event for first responders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive in Greensboro.

The appreciation lunch is for active or retired first responders and is dine in or take out.

To attend, email debbie_barrow@outlook.com, call 336-337-2335 or email saltensen@aol.com or call 336-707-2179.

RSVP by Sept. 7.

Seeking public input

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is seeking the public’s help through Sept. 18 to plan for future aquatic facility improvements to four pools and two spraygrounds. Review the Let’s Plan2Splash August 2022 update at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Greensboro-Aquatics-August-2022 to read the latest on the aquatics master plan process. To share opinions, take the online survey at https://tinyurl.com/GSOPlantoSplash or give feedback in person at an upcoming community engagement event or one of three feedback stations.

Based on community input, an audit of the existing facilities and an equity and inclusion analysis, the following thoughts were developed:

Lindley Pool — Expand existing aquatics with renovated pool and bathhouse and add inclusive playground, water slide and beach entry.

Peeler Pool — Modernize with an updated pool, sprayground, a combination pool and sprayground or other based on community feedback.

Warnersville Pool — Expand existing aquatics with renovated pool and bathroom and add new playground, field, beach entry, waterslide and a Ninja Cross system, an obstacle course.

Smith Community Pool and Keeley and Barber Park spraygrounds — Enhance with site improvements like additional seating, landscaping, misting stations and more.

Residents can share their opinions at one of the following community engagement events: noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Warnersville Back to School Event, 601 Doak St.; or 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Or visit the feedback stations at McGirt-Horton Library, Warnersville Recreation Center or Lindley Recreation Center through Sept. 18.

For information, call 336-373-7808.

Register for the Downtown Greenway Run

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks Foundation, will host the 13th annual Downtown Greenway Run and Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, in LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St. Registration is now open for the one-mile fun run, walk and stroll, and the four-mile timed race, managed by Junction 311 Endurance. Early bird registration is available through Aug. 31 at $20 per person for the one-mile, and $30 per person for the four-mile. Sign up at tinyurl.com/GSOGreenwayRun.

Proceeds will directly support Downtown Greenway operations and community programs. People of all ages and dogs may participate in either event. Participants will receive an official event T-shirt, post-run refreshments from hospitality sponsor Deep Roots Market and drink tickets for soda, juice or water, or beer (21+ only) from beverage sponsor Joymongers Brewing Company.

The block party will feature a DJ, food to purchase from local food trucks and beverages from Joymongers. The fun continues with tailgate-style games to play, children’s activities, sponsor tents with giveaways, local vendor booths to visit, prize drawings and more.

For information, call 336-373-5826.

$25M in ARP funds approved since April

Since April, the Greensboro City Council has approved nearly $25 million in funding for equitable economic recovery and community asset renewal projects enabled by the federal American Rescue Plan.

Funding was approved for local nonprofit organizations for affordable and veteran’s housing, support for minority and women-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and community programs. Funds were also designated for critical infrastructure investment at the Central Library, Greensboro Cultural Center and city recreation pools, and pre-construction costs for the transformational Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex.

Equitable economic recovery projects

$2.5 million for Piedmont Business Capital to provide lending and investment opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses.

$2,079,823 for Affordable Housing Management’s Southwood Apartments rehabilitation of 59 studio apartments for individuals who earn less than 50% of the area median income.

$2 million for the Nussbaum Center to redevelop the Steelhouse building to provide manufacturing and entrepreneur space.

$450,000 for the Servant Center to assist with the rehabilitation of housing for veterans who are disabled or homeless.

$200,000 for Greensboro Urban Ministry Uplift Project, an infrastructure update to assist in its mission to provide housing, food, emergency assistance, case management and health services for low-income residents.

$60,000 to Royal Expressions Ballet to support the citywide Juneteenth GSO Festival. Funds will be paid over four years.

Community asset renewal projects

$8 million for pre-construction and other costs of the Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex, which was recently approved by voters during the July bond referendum.

$6,175,000 for maintenance at the Central Library, Greensboro Cultural Center and city recreation pools. The costs will cover items such as HVAC replacement and roof repairs.

$1.6 million for city employee bonuses of $250—$500.

$1.159 million for physical security improvements at police facilities.

This year’s projects join the council’s previously approved projects and total $25,082,000. The figure accounts for 42 percent of funds made possible by the city’s $59.43 million American Rescue Plan award.

All other projects previously submitted as part of the city’s ARP program are still under consideration by city council as part of the deliberation process to identify those most closely aligned with the needs of the community and city council priorities.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.

Greensboro housing report available online

Greensboro’s housing and neighborhood development department’s 2021-22 Annual Report is available online at tinyurl.com/3v98rtu9. The annual report summarizes progress around permanent supportive housing, affordable housing developments and pandemic relief efforts, and provides an update on the city’s 10-year affordable housing plan titled Housing GSO.

Also featured is a story about how a public/private fund was established to provide low interest rate loans to nonprofit and for-profit developers of multi-family affordable housing. Another feature explains the role of code compliance in helping to make homes and neighborhoods safer while also being proactive at finding solutions for those who don’t maintain their properties.