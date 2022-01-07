Community Briefs

Jerry Hyman Day

Jerry Hyman was inspired to bring a children’s museum to Greensboro by traveling to children’s museums around the country, and he began to share his vision with community leaders. Hyman turned to Cynthia Doyle who in turn contacted a group of alumni from the Leadership Greensboro Program. This group served as the steering committee, then launched a capital campaign led by Doyle.

Three years later, on May 15, 1999, the Greensboro Children’s Museum opened its doors at 220 N. Church St.

On the first Friday of every year, the museum celebrates Hyman’s legacy with Jerry Hyman Day, providing discounted museum admission, partnering with local service organizations and providing opportunities for children and families to give back to their community.

This year, the museum is partnering with The Interactive Resource Center and Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network. On Jan. 7, visitors are encouraged to bring donations of new gloves or socks, pet food or new pet supplies, or shelf-stable foods. Children will be able to create handmade letters and bookmarks to provide to center clients. Local officials have been invited to help celebrate this event.