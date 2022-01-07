Community Briefs

Jerry Hyman Day
Jerry Hyman was inspired to bring a children’s museum to Greensboro by traveling to children’s museums around the country, and he began to share his vision with community leaders. Hyman turned to Cynthia Doyle who in turn contacted a group of alumni from the Leadership Greensboro Program. This group served as the steering committee, then launched a capital campaign led by Doyle.
Three years later, on May 15, 1999, the Greensboro Children’s Museum opened its doors at 220 N. Church St.
On the first Friday of every year, the museum celebrates Hyman’s legacy with Jerry Hyman Day, providing discounted museum admission, partnering with local service organizations and providing opportunities for children and families to give back to their community.
This year, the museum is partnering with The Interactive Resource Center and Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network. On Jan. 7, visitors are encouraged to bring donations of new gloves or socks, pet food or new pet supplies, or shelf-stable foods. Children will be able to create handmade letters and bookmarks to provide to center clients. Local officials have been invited to help celebrate this event.
For information, call 336-574-2898 or visit www.facebook.com/events/5011722268880618.
MLK event
Award-winning actor BD Wong will deliver the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address as part of Elon’s annual events held to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the McCrary Theatre, Center for the Arts.
Admission is $15 or Elon identification. For ticket information, call 336-278-5610 or visit elon.universitytickets.com.
MLK Parade
The Carl Chavis Memorial Branch YMCA’s 20th annual MLK Parade is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at South Main and Green streets in High Point.
The application deadline to participate in the parade is Jan. 13. The parade will be held rain or shine.
To obtain an entry form, call 336-434-4000 or visit the YMCA at 2757 Granville St. in High Point.
Winning play presented
Creative Greensboro presents the New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk,” written by Sally Kinka and directed by Todd Fisher, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13-15 and 2 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
The Jan. 14 performance will feature a moderated talk with the playwright and director. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.
Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com.
For information, call 336-373-2974.
Nomination meeting
The proposed Aurora Cotton Mills Finishing Plant — Baker-Cammack Hosiery Mills Plant, which is located at 741 E. Webb Ave. in Burlington, will be considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
A virtual public information meeting is scheduled with the Burlington Historic Preservation Commission at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and there will be an opportunity for public comment on the nomination. The full nomination materials may be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/647/National-Register.
The link to attend the meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/93102352270. To call into the meeting, dial 301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 931 0235 2270.
For information, contact Jamie Lawson at jlawson@burlingtonnc.gov or 336-380-7064.
MLK video
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a free video production airing at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 on the Greensboro Television Network at tinyurl.com/2p8bjbzn, www.facebook.com/HRC.Greensboro and www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC/videos.
This year’s celebration theme is “Keeping the Dream Alive” and features keynote speaker Nikki Giovanni, a celebrated poet, author, educator and activist; and performances by Sanaa Sharrieff, Constance Devone and Gate City Youth Poetry.
For information, call 336-373-2505.
Adventures in Learning
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro will begin its winter Adventures in Learning in mid-January.
Some classes are in-person while others are virtual.
There are at least 15 topics to choose from, from wildlife survival stories to space exploration to constitutional history.
The fee is $45 for the full semester.
To register, visit www.shepctrg.org.
For information, call 336-378-0766.
Scavenger hunt
Eight local cities and towns and Guilford County have launched the Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt which runs through Sept. 30.
The countywide, 12-month contest will give away more than $2,000 worth of prizes from All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farms, Blue Duck, Fleet Feet, Great Outdoor Provision Company, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro Science Center, Kersey Valley, N.C. Zoo, REI Co-op Greensboro, Triad United Rowing Association and local parks and recreation departments.
See official rules and enter at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
For information, call 336-373-7786.
