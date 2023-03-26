Game Over

The Elon University Dance Performance and Choreography Class of 2023 will be premiering their senior thesis performance, “Game Over,” March 31-April 2 in the Roberts Studio Theatre, 398 W. Haggard Ave. in Elon on the Elon University campus.

The pieces in the show are inspired by the overarching theme of games. These games range from laser tag to manipulation and may seem obvious or abstract.

Times at 5 p.m. March 31-April 2 and noon April 1. This is a free performance. Under the company name, MODA Collaborative, the 13 seniors have worked in a synergetic effort to piece together a seamlessly flowing, evening-long concert. This production is the final production for the senior class after four years of performing at Elon University.

Reserve tickets now at tinyurl.com/ymt8whu3.

For information, visit www.modacollaborative.com and follow them on Instagram @modacollaborative.

Music ensemble

New Music Greensboro will present Present~Continuous New Music Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at UNCG’s School of Music’s Organ Hall.

The unique program features music by Aitana Kasulin, Silvia Olivero, David Vayo, Isabelle Harsch, AJ Lyon and Vineet Shende, in addition to music composed by the performers themselves. For information, call 336-334-5789.

Harry Potter exhibit

The High Point Public Library is hosting the “Renaissance Science, Magic, and Medicine in Harry Potter’s World” traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display in the library’s first-floor lobby through April 21. This exhibit and companion website are produced by the National Library of Medicine and are guest curated by Elizabeth J. Bland and public historian and educator Mark A. Waddell.

The traveling banner exhibition and companion website explore the plants, animals and magic featured in the Harry Potter book series, which were influenced by Renaissance thinkers and traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science. “Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine in Harry Potter’s World” explores the intersection of these worlds in the NLM’s History of Medicine collection.

The exhibit includes an education component with a university module and a digital gallery that features a curated selection of fully digitized items from the historical collections of the NLM, which are also available in their entirety in NLM Digital Collections. For information about the exhibit, email jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Storywalk launch

Children and families in Randleman will be able to take a stroll with a book as a new Storywalk in Stout Street Park kicks off with a “Springtime in the Park Celebration” on April 1.

Storywalks are panels containing consecutive pages of a children’s book spaced along an outdoor path. The panels also include information about early literacy and resources available at the library and in the community.

Randleman’s is one of three developed by the Randolph County Public Libraries with money from a federal Library Services and Technology Act grant. The other two are going up at Creekside Park in Archdale and Clay Presnell Memorial Park in Seagrove.

Randleman’s Storywalk celebration will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. following the Randleman Parks and Recreation Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. for children through age 12. The event will include a Storywalk Challenge with a prize at the end; face painting and balloon animals; a “Stones & Bones” fossil display with an opportunity to dig for fossils to take home; an egg and spoon race; and a rubber chicken toss.

After the kickoff, books in the Storywalk — all of which are presented in bilingual format — will be changed out monthly.

A “Storywalk Festival” kickoff in Seagrove, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15, will feature animals from around the world with Wild Tails of NC, as well as challenges and activities such as Giant Jenga, Giant Bubbles, and face painting for a chance to win a prize. Archdale’s “Storywalk Kickoff,” 10 a.m.-noon April 29, will feature a live animal show at 10:30 a.m. with Wild Tails NC. Kids can complete an activity quiz and qualify for a grand prize drawing for a scooter and a helmet.

For information, contact Rudy Rich at 336-953-6770 or Wayne Broome at 336-302-0411.

Call for history

Do you have old photos, postcards, church bulletins and other personal items that tell the story about African American history in Greensboro?

The City of Greensboro is seeking memorabilia as part of its architectural survey of east Greensboro neighborhoods and nomination process of South Benbow Road Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places.

The city’s planning department invites community members to share their items by bringing them to a community event from 2 to 7 p.m. April 6 at Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St.

Items will be scanned and returned. More details about the scanning, such as what is being asked for and what types of material should be brought for scanning, are at tinyurl.com/2s3pasrw.

In July 2021, planning was awarded a National Parks Service African American Civil Rights grant to help further the national register nomination project.

Representatives of the local Oral History and African American Historical Research Committee are conducting this event. The committee includes staff from the city, UNCG and N.C. A&T, NC Archives Office and Preservation Greensboro, as well as community residents.

For information, call 336-373-2489.