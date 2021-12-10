Community Briefs

Holiday blooms
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden’s holiday blooms may be viewed from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10-12, 16-23 and 26-30.
The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Admission is $5 for adults and free to those 17 and younger.
More than 6,000 holiday blooms are on display this year including more than 4,500 tulips, sunflowers, foxglove, poinsettia, magnolia blossoms, lotus flowers, daffodils, crocus, daisies, poppies and more.
To purchase tickets, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Scottish Faire
The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Historical Park.
Join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Get ready for the end-of-year festivities by coming in costume while observing traditional Hogmanay dishes being made over an open fire.
Experience the Scottish festivities with demonstrations and activities throughout the day. Watch historic beer brewer Frank McMahon demonstrate his 18th-century craft, and Kristin Toler and Sarah Moore knit and weave pieces of Scottish clothing. Hear the Celtic band the Syllabub Trio and the Jamestown Pipe and Drums play Scottish melodies and listen to traditional Gaelic folktales. Learn some new moves with Scottish dancing lessons and enjoy the smell of venison roasting over an open fire.
In addition to the Scottish Faire, there will be a craft project in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can decorate and make their own set of bagpipes to play.
This is a free event for all ages.
Holiday open house
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.
Citizens are invited to visit and bring the children for cookies with Santa.
A reading of the Christmas story is set for 7 p.m.
The West Bend Methodist Church Hand Bell Choir will be performing in the atrium of the county building.
For information, call 336-318-6699.
Wreaths Across America Day
Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Wreaths Across America Day to honor military veterans at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. A shuttle will transport visitors and volunteers from the parking area at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro, to the cemetery.
Volunteers will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. No sign up is required to volunteer. All ages are welcome. To sponsor a wreath, visit tinyurl.com/n3vzcf5c.
For information, call 336-373-2160.
Fortnight Winter League
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a Fortnight Winter League for youth ages 7 to 17 on Jan. 7-March 5. The cost is $15 per participant. Register at tinyurl.com/5n738s56 by Dec. 30.
Games will be played on each participant’s home gaming console. After registering, download the Mission Control app on your mobile device, join the Greensboro Esports League and sign up for Fortnite.
New Greensboro Esports members will receive a T-shirt for joining. Winners of the Fortnite Winter League will receive a gift card to cover the purchase of a Fortnite Season Pass.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/esports for more details or contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3276 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.