Community Briefs

In addition to the Scottish Faire, there will be a craft project in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can decorate and make their own set of bagpipes to play.

This is a free event for all ages.

Holiday open house

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.

Citizens are invited to visit and bring the children for cookies with Santa.

A reading of the Christmas story is set for 7 p.m.

The West Bend Methodist Church Hand Bell Choir will be performing in the atrium of the county building.

For information, call 336-318-6699.

Wreaths Across America Day

Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Wreaths Across America Day to honor military veterans at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. A shuttle will transport visitors and volunteers from the parking area at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro, to the cemetery.