Community Briefs

Auditions

Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, will hold auditions for William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23-24 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Go to www.creativegreensboro.com for more information and to register for an audition time.

Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance seek a racially diverse cast of teens ages 12 to 18 of all genders for ensemble and solo roles. No prior experience is required. Actors can audition with a prepared monologue or read from the script. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances on March 16-19.

Sensory story time

Beginning in January 2023, the High Point Public Library will offer a monthly sensory story time filled with crafts, songs, stories and other activities designed to support neurodivergent patrons better.

High Point Library Children’s Division became a Certified Autism Center in 2022, a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to organizations that complete training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

A natural progression for the children’s division after completing the IBCCES certification was to begin offering programs focused on their neurodivergent patrons.

E2 Weekend

UNCG, in collaboration with Epic Games, invites students and educators to E2 Weekend, Feb. 3-4, for two days of learning and esports competition. Held in the UNCG Esports Arena and Learning Lab, the event includes a Spartan Clash featuring Rocket League, a tournament for North Carolina high school and college students and a hands-on training experience for North Carolina educators featuring Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative toolsets.

For students, the highlight of E2 Weekend is the Rocket League tournament. Teams of two will battle in the popular game that fuses soccer strategy with demolition derby mayhem, and is open to all North Carolina high school and collegiate students. Online qualifying matches will occur on Jan. 28, with the 16 top teams advancing to the finals at UNCG on Feb. 4. Registration for the tournament will be open through Jan. 20.

For information, visit esports.uncg.edu.

Museum events

The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. has announced the following free events:

“Unlocking the Door of Opportunity” Documentary Viewing and Talk:

1-3 p.m. Feb. 4. The film tells the story of North Carolina’s Rosenwald Schools and why the Jim Crow era made them necessary.

Harriett Tubman Interpreter:

1 p.m. Feb. 11. One-person performance with Diane Faison.

High Point Historical Society Presents—The History of CUCC in High Point:

10 a.m. Feb. 8. The High Point Historical Society will be hosting Angela Roberson, pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ. Roberson will take visitors on a journey from Main Street to Fairview Street to Gordon Street as CUCC has made significant contributions to the city of High Point.

Family Game Night:

5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Card and board games along with a scavenger hunt. For all ages. Snacks, prizes and more.

Montford Point Marines program:

1 p.m. Feb. 25. More than 20,000 African Americans trained in segregated facilities between 1942 and 1949 at Montford Point and became the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps. The museum will recognize, remember and honor the Montford Point Marines of High Point as part of Black History Month.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

Sewing classes

Free sewing classes will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9, March 9 and April 13 at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.

Sewing participants will learn the basics of sewing by correctly threading a machine, selecting appropriate stitches and completing a simple sewing project. Machines and supplies are provided.

To make reservations, email refstaff@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-335-5430. Visit greensborolibrary.org for a complete list of programs and services.