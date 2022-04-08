Community Briefs

School play

This week, students at The Academy at Lincoln will be performing in Disney’s “Moana Jr.” for their spring musical.

More than 43 students in fourth through eighth grades, their performing arts teachers and members of their theater community dedicated more than 100 hours after school and on weekends to build props, coordinate lighting and projection, practice choreography, and rehearse lines. The musical is a coordination of efforts by the performing arts department, with scenic art by art instructor Mary Arante, choreography by dance instructor Katherine Damman, music direction by chorus/piano instructor Emily Zaruba and directed by theater instructor Cassy Whitley.

The musical will be at 7 p.m. April 8-10 and 2 p.m. April 10 on the school stage located in the gym. Tickets are $10 at the door. Student tickets are $7 with their OneCard ID.

The school is at 1016 Lincoln St. in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-370-3471.

Spring plant sale

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden’s spring plant sale and tulip blooms celebration is April 9. The plant sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the tulip blooms event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will be on hand to guide folks through the gardens and share interesting facts.

There will be three lectures and opportunities to participate in family-friendly activities, visit the Garden Shop, shop the spring plant sale and more.

The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.

For information, visit www.pjcbg.org or call 336-996-7888.

Big Pop Up

Triad-area families still reeling from the effects of the pandemic can get some relief at the Big Pop Up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

Sponsored by the North Carolina Community Action Association, the event will be jointly hosted by Alamance County Community Services Agency and Welfare Reform Liaison Project. It is a communitywide drive-thru that provides families in need with various food, home goods and other items. NCCAA launched the event last year to help meet the needs of families struggling because of the pandemic. Since that time, the organization, recognizing a significant post-pandemic need has sponsored six pop-up events in various locations across the state. The April 12 event will be the first co-hosted by two community action agencies.

The Big Pop Up is open to the public at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis. During the event, individuals must remain in their vehicles at all times. Vaccinated and masked Community Action staff and volunteers will place items in car trunks or truck beds.

The event relies on the sponsorship support — both monetary and product donations — of state and local businesses and organizations. Organizations wishing to donate should contact Bernita Sims of WRLP at bernitas@wrlp.net, 336-691-5780; or Annette Orbert, ACCSA, at aorbert@alamanceservices.org, 336- 229-7031, Ext. 126.

Individuals interested in volunteering to help coordinate the event, prior to and/or on the day of the event, should contact Eneida Velazquez at receptionist@wrlp.net.

Art exhibition opening

Creative Aging Network-NC has announced the opening of an art exhibition by one of its studio artists.

“Celebrating The Horse” will feature original art by 82-year-old Jean Musòn with two receptions open to the public.

The first will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9. Another will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22, in honor of Earth Day.

Both receptions will be held on the campus at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. The exhibition will remain on view through the end of April.

Musòn is a Jamaican native and Greensboro resident with a studio at Creative Aging Network-NC.

For information, call 336-303-9963.

History talk

Arwin Smallwood of N.C. A&T will offer the history talk, “The Tuscarora of North Carolina,” at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. The in-person program is free and the public is invited.

The talk will follow the lives of the Tuscarora and other native people in the state up to the mid-1800s. A group welcoming of all people (they absorbed the Lost Colony), the Tuscarora experienced a diaspora following the Tuscarora War that spread them around North Carolina, the eastern United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

An expert on the history and development of Native American, African American and European cultures in the eastern part of the state, Smallwood is professor and chair of the department of history and political science at A&T.

Last month, he received the Gov. James E. Holshouser Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Service from the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, one of the top two annual faculty awards in the UNC System. Smallwood is the first A&T staff member chosen for the award.

Discuss affordable housing

Greensboro’s human rights department is hosting a luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. April 27 at Revolution Mill Event Center, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro to celebrate April as National Fair Housing Month. This event is designed to address community concerns about the lack of affordable housing, how it sometimes leads to discriminatory treatment and how everyone can play a part in providing solutions. The event is free, but registration is required to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/ycyx4ffb to register.

The luncheon will feature a panel discussion with city staff including Human Rights Fair Housing Officer Allen Hunt, Planning Department Director Sue Schwartz and Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy. The panel will review zoning laws, public perceptions about property values, fair housing laws and limitations, and the city’s efforts to address affordable housing shortages.

After the panel discussion, attendees will participate in guided conversations at their tables about a range of topics including housing people with disabilities, income discrimination, second chance housing and more. Youth with The Poetry Project will also perform original pieces related to fair housing.

For information, call 336-373-2038 or email jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov.

Water adjustment

The city of High Point will be switching back to chloramines for water disinfection on April 12; it will take roughly two weeks for the full conversion of the water distribution system.

Between Dec. 7, 2021, and April 11, the water utilities of Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority conducted a routine water quality preventative maintenance program. The process involved temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect drinking water.

During the switch back to chloramines, some users may notice temporary taste or odor differences. This is a normal part of the transition, and the water quality will not be impacted.

Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process should take precautions and may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.

For information, call 336-883-3111 or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

Volunteer coaches needed

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department needs volunteers to serve as head and assistance coaches for R.E.D. Zone, a multi-city youth tackle football league for children ages 7-12. To volunteer, sign up at tinyurl.com/2ws3694s.

Volunteers must be at least 18 and must undergo a background check. Coaches must be able to attend practices and games with their team. The time commitment is about 12 hours per week.

R.E.D. Zone follows national best practices in coaching for player safety, practice planning and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers issues such as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting, and communication skills.

For information, call 336-373-2955 or email phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov.

Eggstravaganza

Downtown Greensboro’s second annual Eggstravaganza egg hunt is set for April 15-16.

Visitors can find hidden prizes at 20 participating businesses throughout downtown. One lucky winner will find the golden egg featuring several prizes, including an overnight stay at the Biltmore Hotel, tickets to Baby Shark at the Tanger Center, a $250 Visa gift card from presenting sponsor Truliant and more.

Visit any of the 20 participating businesses and search for the hidden egg hunt sign. Snap a photo of the sign with your phone and show the image to one of the business’s employees. You’ll then receive a prize egg that may be filled with gift cards, candy, merchandise and more.

On Saturday, players are encouraged to start their hunt at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they can receive prizes from Truliant and meet the members of Greensboro’s arena football team, the Carolina Cobras, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/eggstravaganza for rules and a list of participating businesses.

Easter-themed events

The N.C. Transportation Museum at 1 Samuel Spencer Drive in Spencer has planned multiple Easter-themed events for April 9-10 and 15-16 at varying times.

Families can purchase general admission tickets which will provide access to the museum grounds, exhibit buildings and includes a visit with the Easter Bunny.

Combination tickets with a train ride on specially decorated Easter-themed rail cars are available. The Easter Bunny will be aboard and handing out treats for children. Take a 25-minute ride around the museum’s 60-acre property and also experience additional activities such as crafts, inflatable games, model trains and more.

To purchase tickets, visit www.nctransportationmuseum.org/easter-bunny-express. Advance purchase is recommended but not required.

Monthly meeting online

Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. April 20. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Change to library fees

Effective immediately, the High Point Public Library Board of Trustees has eliminated non-resident fees for library cards.

To procure a library card, residents and non-residents must come to the library, located at 901 N. Main St., and show a photo identification with their current address. Cards are available free of charge at the Lending Desk or Customer Service Desk on the first floor. Cards are not issued 30 minutes prior to closing.

For information on library cards or for immediate access to digital resources (e-audiobooks, e-books, online databases), contact Lending Manager Shelly Witcher at shelly.witcher@highpointnc.gov.

Jazz Appreciation Month

April is Jazz Appreciation Month. It was created at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., in 2001 to recognize and celebrate the heritage and history of jazz.

The High Point Arts Council is celebrating with concerts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 14-28, at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. Performers include: April 14, Titus Gant; April 21, Red Umber; and April 28, Matt Kendrick Quartet.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased one hour before each event or visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. The Whistle Stop Bar will be open and a food truck will be onsite.

For information about ways to celebrate jazz, visit https://americanhistory.si.edu/smithsonian-jazz/jazz-appreciation-month/ways-celebrate.

Celebration week

Guilford Metro 911 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week on April 10-16. This annual event honors those who answer emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment during a time of crisis, and render life-saving assistance to 911 callers.

GM 911 is celebrating the week with activities designed to recognize its employees. An awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. April 11 at the Guilford Metro 911 Justice Complex to honor the Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Each person is nominated by their peers, and all nominations are sent to a group of 911 professionals from other parts of North Carolina, to select the winners.

GM 911 is a consolidated 911 Public Safety Answering Point serving all of Greensboro and Guilford County. With approximately 130 total employees, GM 911 operates in 12-hour shifts, and is responsible for answering and processing all 911 calls for assistance, as well as for dispatching all law enforcement, fire service, emergency management and emergency medical calls throughout Greensboro and Guilford County. The center handled more than 706,000 telephone transactions, 414,000+ dispatches, and almost 3 million radio transmissions in 2021.

For information, contact Guilford Metro’s Christine Moore at 336-373-7762.

Monthly meeting online

Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. April 21. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p9bs3hs using the meeting ID 961 9238 7706 or dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.

This month’s meeting will feature guest speakers Brittany Welch, refugee outreach coordinator at Senior Resources of Guilford, and José Oliva, deputy chief of staff for Guilford County Schools, who will discuss services for immigrant and refugee seniors and how Guilford County Schools can be supported through bonds.

The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the United States and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.

Job fair

Ontex in Stokesdale is holding its fourth job fair at the Stokesdale Plant location at 9300 N.C. 65 from 3 to 7 p.m. April 22.

Ontex is scheduled to commence its second shift in the weeks to come and intends to offer employment on the spot. The company makes personal care items.

Positions include, but are not limited to, maintenance technicians, machine operators, forklift operators and more.

If unable to attend, interested candidates should text the word “diaper” to 85000, call 336-280-0004 or email hr.usa@ontexglobal.com.

Spring art sale

A spring art sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at 1104 N. Rotary Drive in High Point.

The sale will feature art from Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery and handmade, small batch polymer clay earrings by Red Clay & Co.

For information, call 828-817-3370.

Virtual author talk

The High Point Public Library will host a virtual discussion with Anna Lee Huber at 7 p.m. April 28 via Zoom and FacebookLive. This event will be a moderated discussion with Huber about her book, “A Perilous Perspective,” the 10th installment in the Lady Darby Mysteries.

Participants who wish to attend using Zoom can only receive the event link by registering beforehand at https://bit.ly/annaleehuberApril28. The event will also be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page, where the event can be watched without prior registration.

Sunrise Books of High Point will partner with the library and sell copies of the books. To order a copy in advance, visit https://sunrisebookshp.indielite.org.

For information about this free event, call 336-883-3093.

Accepting proposals for arts residency

Creative Greensboro is accepting proposals from Greensboro-based artist leaders and organizations interested in working with the 2022 Neighborhood Arts Residency Program.

Two artists or nonprofit arts organizations will be selected; one to partner with the Random Woods neighborhood and one to partner with the Mill District.

Each will be contracted for a six-month arts residency beginning in June that includes community engagement, programming and a culminating visual arts installation in the neighborhood. Each partner will receive $22,500 to support residency activities, along with in-kind use of city facilities. Proposals may be submitted at www.creativegreensboro.com by 5 p.m. May 2.

The neighborhoods chosen for the program were identified for reinvestment in the Housing GSO plan. This is the second year of the program. In the first year, residency partners worked in Dudley Heights, Glenwood and King’s Forest.

For more information about the program, contact Karen Archia at 336-433-7362 or karen.archia@greensboro-nc.gov. Also, visit tinyurl.com/mryb6fu4.

Historic tour

The New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance will host a tour on May 28 featuring the historic African American community of Woodyside.

At 9 a.m., Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves in the New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro.

Their purchase of land beyond the railroad tracks south of the Guilford College campus in the late 1800s was for the purpose of making it available to Blacks who could not otherwise find landowners willing to sell to them. From the graveyard, people will drive to Woodyside on Hibler Road for a brief walking tour of the community before assembling at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove A.M.E., 403 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro, for a conversation with long-time residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities — Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

Also, Carter will lead a full tour of the historic people and events at 10 a.m. May 30 in the New Garden burial ground.

These events are part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina in 1672.

For information, email mcarter@guilford.edu.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.