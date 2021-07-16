Community Briefs

Rental assistance
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is now available to all eligible county residents. The program will now include residents who live in Greensboro city limits. City residents who previously applied to the city’s ERAP do not need to reapply.
The county’s ERAP provides assistance with rent and utilities, including electricity, water and sewer, trash removal, natural gas, propane, and internet service to help mitigate the financial impact to households due to COVID-19.
Apply in-person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Department of Health and Human Services, 1203 Maple St. in Greensboro, or the Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.
To apply over the phone, call 336-641-3000.
To apply online, visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program.
Children activities
The High Point Museum has plans to celebrate National Ice Cream Day a day early.
Residents are invited to visit from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and make their own ice cream in a bag. This free, drop-in event is especially for children younger than 12. It will be completed outside where no masks are needed.
Also, the museum will offer a craft workshop for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 in the Little Red Schoolhouse.
Children will make an animal mask. Participants will be asked to wear masks inside the Little Red Schoolhouse as this age group is ineligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. The craft may also be completed outside where no masks are needed.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
NAACP branch meeting
The NAACP Greensboro Branch’s general monthly meeting is virtual and set for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday, July 17.
To receive meeting access information, contact her at secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-273-1222.
For information, visit www.naacpgso.org.
Campaign event
Franca Jalloh, founder and executive director of Jalloh’s Upright Services of North Carolina, is competing for one of the three at-large seats on Greensboro’s City Council.
Jalloh’s platform is: Housing equity, education, economic opportunity, public safety and social justice.
A launch event is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Grandover Resort and Spa — The Griffin Room, 1000 Club Road in Greensboro.
To register for this free event, visit www.franca4council.eventbrite.com.
For information, call 336-681-6234.
Library event
The High Point Public Library will host a sign-up event for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at its North Main Street location. The event will feature Karen K. and the Jitterbugs performing songs by Parton and more in the Arts & Education Plaza from 11 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become a well-known early childhood book gifting program throughout the world by mailing more than 90 million free books in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States. Currently, the program mails more than 1 million specially selected, age-appropriate books monthly to registered children from birth to age 5. Recent studies suggest participation in the Imagination Library program is positively and significantly associated with higher measures of early language and math development.
For information, call 336-883-3668.
Teen crafting event
Area high school students can earn service learning hours and help local animal shelters from 10 a.m. to noon July 27 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Teens will craft no-sew blankets, cat-nip toys and dog chew toys which will be donated to shelter animals.
Participants will also learn about:
Issues with feral cat and dog populations
How feral animals are rescued and re-homed
The importance of the Spay-Neuter-Now campaign
This event will be in-person as it is outdoors with social distancing. Participants will earn two hours of service learning credit through Guilford County Schools. To register, email barbara.moss@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2923.
Shakespeare show
Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre present “Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard” at 7 p.m. July 29-31 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 1. All performances will be at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Space for this interactive experience is limited and tickets, though free, must be reserved in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974. Donations are requested in support of drama programming at Creative Greensboro. Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask indoors.
Most people know something about “Romeo and Juliet,” but what about all those other plays? Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame have assembled a cast of 25 actors ages 13 to 75 and have been rehearsing for five weeks to bring “Finding Shakespeare” to life. Audience members will be placed in small groups and travel to multiple performance locations in and around the Greensboro Cultural Center to discover and interact with short scenes. This format is fast-paced and funny, sensational and surprising.
For information, call 336-373-2974.
Motivational speaker
Motivational speaker Alex Dey will host a conference at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
To buy tickets, visit TicketMaster.com.
Dey is one of the pioneers of motivation and personal development in Mexico. He has more than 30 years of experience in the art of selling and negotiating and is an expert in the study of human behavior.
Learn about herbs, flowers
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will host Historical Herbs and Flowers, presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, and is a collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.
During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, partly for amusement and partly to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series at Körner’s Folly is a quarterly educational and entertaining program focusing on the culture of the Victorian era, offering participants hands-on experience of life in this time.
Historical Herbs and Flowers offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the hidden symbolism and uses of seasonal herbs and flowers from the Victorian era while on a guided tour of Körner’s Folly historic house museum.
Participants will also learn from the horticulture experts from the garden. The hands-on part of the program will involve creating two projects to take home: A “tussie-mussie” arrangement using fresh herbs and flowers and a sachet using dried specimens.
The program will be held inside the house during the tour, and on the North and South Porches for the hands-on portion. Tickets are $30 and include all supplies needed. Tickets are non-refundable; the program will be held rain or shine. Tickets are limited to 30 participants and are available at tinyurl.com/2erkumzu.
Kersey Valley winter events
Kersey Valley Attractions in Archdale has announced that holiday and winter-themed activities will open on weekends beginning Nov. 26, then run daily Dec. 17-23.
Admission to a full evening of winter events is $24.99 for ages 4 and older and $14.99 for seniors 65 and older and groups of 20 or more. Children younger than 3 are free; however, children must be at least 4 for some activities.
Reservations are required.
For information, call 336-431-1700 or visit www.kerseyvalley.com.
5K in Graham
Graham will host a 9/11 commemorative 5K event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at 201 S. Main St. in Graham.
The free event is suitable for all ages.
Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization.
The 5K route will start at the Graham Police Department and loop around the block to include Maple, McAden, Main and Pine streets and continue to the finish line.
Unique to this run is the First Responders Team Cup, which invites first responders (fire, police, EMS and military) to register as a team. A minimum of three runners creating the team is required. The top three teams with the average fastest times will be awarded first- through third-place medals. Pre-registration or day of registration is available for first responder teams.
In addition to the 5K, the event will feature a fun run, food trucks, community organization booths, a kids’ zone, blood drive and music provided by the band South of Southern.
For information, visit www.CityofGraham.com.
Tips on payment apps
The NCPIRG Education Fund has noted that when people use peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo, they have fewer rights by law and more threats from scammers. The fund offers the following recommendations:
Using a P2P app is like spending cash. Only use it with friends and other people you both know and trust.
If possible, keep one separate bank account to link to P2P accounts. Do not link P2P accounts to all your funds.
Make sure all your security settings are set to “most private;” the default is often “most public.”
If you are going to send money to a new recipient through a P2P payment app, such as Venmo, even to a person you know, you should either initially send $1 as a test or ask the person to send a request for the money. There are so many similar accounts like BobSmith01 and BobSmith02. The accounts can have photos but the photos are so small, it’s difficult to tell whether it’s the correct person.
National Dance Day
Greensboro Downtown Parks’ National Dance Day GSO is set for Sept. 18 and the nonprofit is on the hunt for North Carolina dancers to join its lineup of performers. This annual event brings more than 3,000 people to LeBauer Park to celebrate coming together through dance.
Greensboro Downtown Parks hires dancers in a range of classical, folk, retro and contemporary genres for a day of performances and participatory dance engagements with the public. National Dance Day GSO is not a spectator event. It is a rare experience for members of the community to join professional dancers representing different cultures and creative styles to learn from and dance alongside one another.
Interested dance groups should submit video footage along with information about their unique dance perspective to programming@greensborodowntownparks.org.
Theater reopens
The city of Burlington’s performing arts and multipurpose center, The Paramount Theater, will reopen Aug. 20 with a special concert by The Embers, a North Carolina band playing beach music. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $18 in advance, $20 at the door.
The Gallery Players will perform “Cinderella” on Sept. 17-19 and 24-26.
Calendar information with ticket prices, dates and additional production information is available at www.BurlingtonNC.gov/Paramount.
The theater is at 128 E. Front St. in Burlington.
For information, call 336-222-8497.
N.C. Dance Festival
The N.C. Dance Festival has announced plans for the continued celebration of its 30th anniversary season. NCDF began this celebration in September 2020, but due to necessary shifts in the past year due to COVID-19, planned to continue this celebration through 2021.
Each year, the festival, a program coordinated by Greensboro-based Dance Project, brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from North Carolina artists to audiences across the state.
Typically, the festival tours to multiple cities throughout the state, bringing a selection of adjudicated dances from North Carolina choreographers to each site. This year, the festival will produce a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro, as well as other activities in cities across North Carolina and virtual programs. Information will be updated at www.danceproject.org/ncdf.
The season’s activities will kick off Sept. 18, with a live event in which dancers will pass a “wave of movement” from one end of the state to the other.
“This project provides an opportunity to bring dancers and dance students together safely, invite community participants into the experience, and create a moment to feel connected to others after a time of isolation and separation,” explained Festival Director Anne Morris. In each city, the public is invited to watch and participate, to feel themselves part of a larger movement. In Greensboro, the event will be part of the National Dance Day activities presented by Greensboro Downtown Parks.
Volunteers needed
Healthy Communities A3 needs volunteers and participants for its Creekside Parkrun, set for 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale.
It is a volunteer led, weekly, timed, 5K event for all ages and abilities.
Learn more at www.facebook.com/creeksideparkrun and www.parkrun.us/creekside.
Test events are planned for 9 a.m. Aug. 21 and Sept. 11. Volunteers are needed to set up/tear down the course, distribute/collect finish tokens, keep time, scan barcodes, serve as run director, write the run report, bring up the rear as the tail walker, and serve as course marshals. In some roles, volunteers may also participate in that week’s 5K.
Volunteers do not need to commit to help each week, but will rotate as available. For information or to sign-up as a volunteer, email creekside@parkrun.com.
