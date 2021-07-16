Community Briefs

For information, visit www.CityofGraham.com.

Tips on payment apps

The NCPIRG Education Fund has noted that when people use peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo, they have fewer rights by law and more threats from scammers. The fund offers the following recommendations:

Using a P2P app is like spending cash. Only use it with friends and other people you both know and trust.

If possible, keep one separate bank account to link to P2P accounts. Do not link P2P accounts to all your funds.

Make sure all your security settings are set to “most private;” the default is often “most public.”

If you are going to send money to a new recipient through a P2P payment app, such as Venmo, even to a person you know, you should either initially send $1 as a test or ask the person to send a request for the money. There are so many similar accounts like BobSmith01 and BobSmith02. The accounts can have photos but the photos are so small, it’s difficult to tell whether it’s the correct person.

National Dance Day