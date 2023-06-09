Flag Day celebration

The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution June 10 to honor Flag Day, which is celebrated each year on June 14. At 10 a.m., the High Point Central Marine Corp Junior ROTC will present the colors and Councilman Cyril Jefferson will speak on behalf of the City of High Point.

Representatives of the DAR will be at the market from 9 a.m. to noon, providing information about their organization. Joining the DAR will be staff from the library’s Heritage Research Center as well as members of the High Point Historical Society to share information about the resources provided by both.

The Historical Society members will be on-site from 10 a.m. to noon and will share about their mission, owning and caring for the High Point Museum collection and securing the history of greater High Point in order to foster a shared appreciation of the diverse stories, artifacts, events and traditions of the community. The society, an advocate for the High Point Museum, provides programs and support to the museum and the library’s Heritage Research Center.

Located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., the farmers market hours are 8:30 a.m. to1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 28.

On June 10, the market will feature live music by Evan Blackerby, Funnel Cake King food truck and a healthy cooking demonstration from Kibi’s Crazy Casserole. Also, the High Point University School of Pharmacy will perform health checks and answer questions about over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Also, the Friends of the High Point Public Library will be having a Father’s Day Basket Raffle on June 10 and 17 during High Point Farmers Market hours, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Father’s Day basket includes books, movies, grilling items and a $150 gift card to Food Lion. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each, and all proceeds go to benefit library programs. The winner will be announced after 1 p.m. on June 17.

Theater auditions

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre, will hold auditions for “Measure for Measure,” by William Shakespeare, from 7 to 9 p.m. June 12-13 in Studio 325 in the Greensboro Cultural Center. Auditions will be by appointment only. Visit creativegreensboro.com for more information and to schedule an audition.

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre seek a racially diverse, multi-generational cast ages 10 and older. A short, memorized Shakespeare monologue is preferred for audition. Headshots and resumes are recommended but not required. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances Aug. 17-20. The Summer Shakespeare program is a volunteer performance opportunity.

“Measure for Measure” will be performed outdoors in various locations at the Greensboro Arboretum. Actors and audiences will travel together to discover and find out why “Measure For Measure” is one of Shakespeare’s most argued over plays.

For information, visit www.goodlyframe.org or call 336-373-2974.

Public meeting

The High Point Parks & Recreation Department will hold a second public meeting June 12 for the community to provide comments and ideas concerning the development of the Oak Hollow Festival Park Master Plan.

The community is invited to come to High Point Parks & Recreation’s administration offices, located at 136 Northpoint Ave. in High Point, any time between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on June 12 to discuss improvements to Oak Hollow Festival Park and the North Overlook with staff and representatives of Withers-Ravenel, the consulting firm leading the planning process.

Once completed, the Oak Hollow Festival Park Master Plan will provide a framework for park improvements, supporting the department’s mission to enhance the quality of life through innovative programs, parks and facilities for present and future generations. For information, call 336-883-3469.

Town hall meeting

Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Goldie Wells, will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 15 at Bennett College’s Global Learning Center Lecture Hall, 521 Gorrell St. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.

The town hall will feature the film, “There Goes the Neighborhood,” by Angelique Molina, and an open question and answer session with Wells.







Briefs headline here

North Carolina for Community and Justice’s Anytown, a human relations and youth leadership summer camp, still has a few openings.

Session one is set for June 18-23 and session two is set for July 16-21.

The camps are for rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors in the Piedmont Triad area who have an interest in making new friends and learning how to build an inclusive and compassionate community.

Tuition is $650 but scholarships are available.

For information, call 336-272-0359, Ext. 110 or visit bit.ly/anytown2023.

Registration open for multiple activities

Registration is open for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s fall adult softball leagues, adult kickball, youth baseball and Recreation Education and Development (R.E.D.) Zone football and cheer.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/sports for more information and to register.

The deadline to register is July 21.

Community forum

The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission’s June 15 community forum focuses on what motorists should do if they are in a minor car accident and what the role of the police is in this situation.

The forum runs from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Members of Greensboro Police Department’s Traffic Response Unit will discuss what motorists should do when in a traffic accident regardless of who, if anyone, may be at fault, and what they do when responding to these types of situations.

Every other month, GCJAC’s standard meetings will be a community forum about topics of interest to the public. The next forum takes place in August.

Learn more about GCJAC at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GCJAC.

World Refugee Day Celebration June 17

The City of Greensboro and several local agencies come together for the World Refugee Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to celebrate the strength and courage of refugees who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

The annual event features ceremonies, games, kids’ activities, and performances to honor the resiliency of refugees and their contributions to the Piedmont Triad. Several individuals will take the Oath of Allegiance in an 11 a.m. naturalization ceremony, the culmination of the United States citizenship process. Other highlights include remarks from state and local leaders, the official start of the newly elected City International Advisory Committee officers and special recognition of refugee leaders.

The family-friendly gathering features a resource fair that offers support and information for newcomers to the community. Proceeds from a citywide toiletries drive will also be distributed to refugee families. The second annual soccer match between refugees and city staff precedes a youth soccer clinic. Guests will also enjoy various cultural performances throughout the day, plus concessions from the ZeeYum Kitchen food truck and Mmm Good Treats dessert truck.

For information, call 336-412-5748.







Briefs headline here

Evergreens Lifestyle Center, a division of Senior Resources of Guilford, is holding its inaugural Silent Auction Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 23 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26.

The nonprofit has many items to bid on including event tickets, gift certificates for restaurants, massages, salons; antiques, collectibles, handmade crafts, artwork, home and garden items and more.

Evergreens Lifestyle Center is the only nonprofit active senior center in the area. The nonprofit provides activities for seniors 55 and older such as exercise classes, a gym, arts and crafts, special presentations, technology classes and assistance, weekly classic movie screenings, educational opportunities and more.

For information, call 336-373-4816.







Briefs headline here

Pleasant Garden is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration event June 24 at the Pleasant Garden Community Center, 5024 Alliance Church Road. June 25 is the rain date.

This free event will begin at 6 p.m. with a Kid Zone which will include inflatables, a mechanical bull, a caricature artist, face painter and a balloon twister. Meanwhile on the main stage, music and entertainment will be provided by DJ Bruce Church in addition to a live tribute to the military.

At sunset, a fireworks display will cap this fun family event.

Free shuttles will be provided from Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, Pleasant Garden Elementary School, Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church and New Covenant Church. No shuttles will be provided to Volunteer Park or Town Hall. There will be no parking at the Pleasant Garden Community Center. Alliance Church Road will be closed between Ryegate Drive and Neelley Road beginning at 5 p.m.







Briefs headline here

The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point has announced the following events:

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day by Making Your Own: noon-2 p.m. July 15. Free, drop-in, while supplies last.

High Point Historical Society presents Meet Historical Fiction Author, Libby Carty McNamee: 2-4 p.m. July 19. Hear author Libby Carty McNamee discuss her writing process and talk about her award-winning books, “Dolley Madison and the War of 1812: America’s First Lady” and “Susanna’s Midnight Ride: The Girl Who Won the Revolutionary War.” Free. Books are targeted for readers 10 and older.

Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park: 6-7:30 p.m. July 21. Live music. Free. Drop-in.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.