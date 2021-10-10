Community Briefs

The department is recruiting cheerleading coaches. For information, contact Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.

For information about youth basketball, contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502.

Conversation with superintendent

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is providing an opportunity to learn more about the parkway’s new superintendent during the online presentation, A Conversation with Superintendent Tracy Swartout, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward and Swartout, who is the first woman to lead the Blue Ridge Parkway in its 86-year history, will discuss Swartout’s tenure with the National Park Service and her goals and vision for its most visited park unit. The 30-minute webinar is free to attend.

To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

Fall Farm Fest

Participatory Budgeting Greensboro will host Fall Farm Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Park Road in McLeansville. Admission is free.