Community Briefs

United Patriot Party
The United Patriot Party has planned an event for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Government Plaza, 110 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
The party’s mission statement is “to affect political change through all peaceful channels until resolution no longer has a peaceful path. The Lord is our light, the constitution our course, and solidarity our strength. We desire the freedom of all men and women everywhere from the tyranny of government to seek out life, liberty and happiness.”
For information, call 888-601-1776 or email mail@uppnc.com.
Apply for COVID relief
Greensboro is accepting applications through Nov. 5 from local organizations that are seeking funds under the federal American Rescue Plan. The bill allocated $59.4 million to Greensboro for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery. Interested parties must review program details and submit an application at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.
Review the application instructions and additional information at tinyurl.com/r272cjc3 before submitting a proposal. Funding requests will be reviewed by city staff based on a set of evaluation criteria listed at tinyurl.com/5tvtazys. Awards will be announced in early 2022. All funds must be spent by the end of the 2026.
Budget and evaluation staff will be available to assist applicants from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 26 via Zoom, from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 via Zoom and from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro. Zoom links are available at tinyurl.com/r272cjc3 on page 5.
For information, call 336-373-4516.
Register for youth sports
Greensboro Parks and Recreation registration is now underway for youth basketball for children ages 5-16 and youth cheerleading for ages 5-13. Registration is $50 per participant. Returning participants may register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics. First-time participants may register in person at their neighborhood recreation center during normal business hours.
Regular season games will begin in January. Children will be placed on teams based on their age as of Dec. 31. Parents or caregivers must show a copy of the child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports membership card. To receive a PAYS card, parents or caregivers must watch a video and pay a $5 fee. For information, visit www.nays.org/parents.
Basketball and cheerleading will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wellness checks before practices and games for all participants, barring spectators during practices, and wearing a face covering at all times. Safety modifications may be made to this program as needed.
The department is recruiting cheerleading coaches. For information, contact Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
For information about youth basketball, contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502.
Conversation with superintendent
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is providing an opportunity to learn more about the parkway’s new superintendent during the online presentation, A Conversation with Superintendent Tracy Swartout, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward and Swartout, who is the first woman to lead the Blue Ridge Parkway in its 86-year history, will discuss Swartout’s tenure with the National Park Service and her goals and vision for its most visited park unit. The 30-minute webinar is free to attend.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Fall Farm Fest
Participatory Budgeting Greensboro will host Fall Farm Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Park Road in McLeansville. Admission is free.
The event will have composting classes at the Keeley Park Community Garden and other fall activities. Learn how to reduce your household waste by composting. Enjoy the music of Afikia and William Hinson. The Big Apes Food Truck will be selling burgers and wings, and Kona will be selling shaved ice. Fall Farm Fest will also have vendors selling soul food, take-away meals, baked goods and craft items like jewelry, art work and fall décor. Don’t forget to grab a free pumpkin — one per family while supplies last.
For information, call 336-373-7588.
Colossal Career Fair
GuilfordWorks will host its Colossal Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/colossal-career-fair.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.
For information, call 336-373-3005.
Support Final Mile Campaign
A Fisher Park Neighborhood Gathering to support the Final Mile Campaign of the Downtown Greenway will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the corner of Simpson and Cleveland streets in Greensboro.
Hosts are Rosemary and Jay Kenerly, Dabney and Walker Sanders and Kate and Tim Tobey.
Snacks and cocktails will be served along with child-friendly drinks. Dogs are welcome.
The deadline to register is Sunday, Oct. 10.
Visit tinyurl.com/4rz8mvay or email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
