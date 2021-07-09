Community Briefs

Briefs headline here
The High Point Museum has plans to celebrate National Ice Cream Day a day early.
Residents are invited to visit from noon to 2 p.m. July 17 and make their own ice cream in a bag. This free, drop-in event is especially for children younger than 12. It will be completed outside where no masks are needed.
Also, the museum will offer a craft workshop for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 in the Little Red Schoolhouse.
Children will make an animal mask. Participants will be asked to wear masks inside the Little Red Schoolhouse as this age group is ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination. The craft may also be completed outside where no masks are needed.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Motivational speaker Alex Dey will host a conference at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
To purchase tickets, visit TicketMaster.com.
Dey is one of the pioneers of motivation and personal development in Mexico. He has more than 30 years of experience in the art of selling and negotiating and is an expert in the study of human behavior.
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, has announced Historical Herbs & Flowers, presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, and is a collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.
During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, partly for amusement and partly to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series at Körner’s Folly is a quarterly educational and entertaining program focusing on the culture of the Victorian era, offering participants hands-on experience of life in this fascinating time.
Historical Herbs & Flowers offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the hidden symbolism and uses of seasonal herbs and flowers from the Victorian era while on a guided tour of Körner’s Folly historic house museum.
Participants will also learn from the horticulture experts from the garden. The hands-on part of the program will involve creating two projects to take home: A “tussie-mussie” arrangement using fresh herbs and flowers and a sachet using dried specimens.
The program will be held inside the house during the tour, and on the North and South Porches for the hands-on portion. Tickets are $30 and include all supplies needed. Tickets are non-refundable; the program will be held rain or shine. Tickets are limited to 30 participants, and are available at tinyurl.com/2erkumzu.
Kersey Valley Attractions in Archdale has announced that holiday and winter-themed activities will open on weekends beginning Nov. 26, then run daily Dec. 17-23.
Admission to a full evening of winter events is $24.99 for ages 4 and older and $14.99 for seniors 65 and older and groups of 20 or more. Children younger than 3 are free; however, children must be at least 4 for some activities.
Reservations are required.
For information, call 336-431-1700 or visit www.kerseyvalley.com.
The NCPIRG Education Fund has noted that when people use peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo, they have fewer rights by law and more threats from scammers. The fund offers the following recommendations:
- Using a P2P app is like spending cash. Only use it with friends and other people you both know and trust.
- If possible, keep one separate bank account to link to P2P accounts. Do not link P2P accounts to all your funds.
- Make sure all your security settings are set to “most private;” the default is often “most public.”
- If you are going to send money to a new recipient through a P2P payment app, such as Venmo, for example, even to a person you know, you should either initially send $1 as a test or ask the person to send a request for the money. There are so many similar accounts like BobSmith01 and BobSmith02. The accounts can have photos but the photos are so small, it's difficult to tell whether it's the correct person.