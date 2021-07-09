Community Briefs

Briefs headline here

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, has announced Historical Herbs & Flowers, presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, and is a collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.

During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, partly for amusement and partly to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series at Körner’s Folly is a quarterly educational and entertaining program focusing on the culture of the Victorian era, offering participants hands-on experience of life in this fascinating time.

Historical Herbs & Flowers offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the hidden symbolism and uses of seasonal herbs and flowers from the Victorian era while on a guided tour of Körner’s Folly historic house museum.

Participants will also learn from the horticulture experts from the garden. The hands-on part of the program will involve creating two projects to take home: A “tussie-mussie” arrangement using fresh herbs and flowers and a sachet using dried specimens.