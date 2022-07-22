Community Briefs

Basketball camp

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is hosting a basketball camp with Robert Doggett from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-23 and from 8 to 11 a.m. July 24 at the nonprofit’s gym at 708 Barnes St. in Reidsville.

Billed as the Shooting Stars Basketball Clinic, the training is for youth ages 7 to 16.

The cost is $65.

For information, call 336-349-1808 or 770-896-6326.

A living history event

Museum guests can enjoy Lifted Voices, a living history event, from 1 to 4 p.m. July 23 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. In an interactive experience, costumed interpreters portray historic figures important to the story of North Carolina democracy.

Living history actors will be stationed throughout the museum galleries as they share the lives and stories of people such as Virdia Locklear, who helped organize fellow Lumbees in resistance to the KKK in 1958. Visitors will also meet North Carolina’s first female attorney Tabitha Ann Holton; as well as James Iredell, who fought for North Carolina to ratify the U.S. Constitution; and many more. This is a free, family-friendly event.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Dancin’ at the Station series

The High Point Arts Council will continue its Dancin’ at the Station series with the Part-Time Party-Time Band. This event, set for 7 to 10 p.m. July 22 at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point, features live beach music, an open floor for dancing and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar. Tickets are $15 each, and may be purchased at highpointarts.org.

For information, call 336-889-2787.

Jobs hiring event

North Carolina recruiters will participate in a Virtual Government and Nonprofit Jobs Hiring Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27. Jobseekers visiting the chatroom will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of state agencies and the UNC System to learn about the jobs available across North Carolina.

The event is presented by Career Eco. Interested participants may preregister and learn more about the free online event at tinyurl.com/4tt4h2nk.

More than 1,300 state agency positions are posted at the state jobs portal at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. Event participants are encouraged to create an online profile and set alerts for postings in their career field and preferred location(s).

Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and those without degrees, to meet online with state agency recruiters.

Artist residency

Creative Greensboro will host Duane Cyrus for an artist Residency at The Hyers on July 25-Aug. 7 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Cyrus, along with performing and visual art collective Theatre of Movement, will produce and present a performance art installation and community discussions.

“TIME: Liminal, A Performance Art Autobiography” will be presented at 7 p.m. July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6.

The events are free to attend with donations encouraged to support featured guests and collaborative artists.

For information, contact theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com or visit theatreofmovement.org.

Football skills clinic

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s R.E.D. Zone Football league will host a free football skills clinic for children ages 7 to 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25-28 at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. This program is free, but registration is required.

Register at tinyurl.com/bdfre8rh.

R.E.D. Zone is a joint inter-city football league that emphasizes recreation, education and development. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics.

‘Misreading Your Future?’

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer “Misreading Your Future?” from noon to 1 p.m. July 26. Cheri Timmons will explore how people envision the worst outcome, why it happens and how to interrupt it.

To register, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.

Online meeting canceled

The Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity has canceled its virtual meeting originally scheduled for 6 p.m. July 28.

ACAAD was established with the goal to review policies, procedures, and regulations that create barriers to success for African American residents. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

Local Author Festival

The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating North Carolina’s literary heritage with a Local Author Festival with 22 writers from 1 to 5 p.m. July 30 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The festival will also include free workshops for aspiring and seasoned writers.

Authors scheduled to appear include: Alison Levy, Altonya Washington, Brian Lampkin, Chris Musselwhite, Christian A. Wetie, Cindy Argiento, Diana Engel, Diya Abdo, Eileen McFalls, Grace Marcus, James T. Hill, Jennie Spallone, Julia Ridley Smith, Lea Williams, Lee Zacharius, Linda Joyce Vaughn, Michael Gaspeny, Miriam Herin, the Rev. MonaLisa Covington, Steve Mitchell, Valerie Neiman and Virginia Summey. Books for purchase and signing will be available at the event.

The free workshops include one on writing, marketing and publishing and the other on editing. Each workshop is offered at a different time, so participants can attend both. For information or to register for the workshops contact Ronald Headen at 336-412-6199 or ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov. Refreshments will be provided by the N.C. Library Paraprofessional Association.

Fire department meeting

The Climax Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual meeting at 8 p.m. Aug. 5.

The public is invited and refreshments will be provided.

Station 35 is located at 1210 N.C. 62 East in Climax.

For information, call 336-674-0880.

Planning organization seeks public comment

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public comment on a proposed amendment to the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan to remove a planned connector street between Fleming and Lewiston roads. The amendment also proposes to remove a proposed interchange at the connector road and the Urban Loop. Members of the public have until Aug. 5 to submit their comments in writing or they may comment during a public hearing at the Aug. 10 virtual meeting of the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee. The Zoom meeting is at tinyurl.com/3c2scmju.

The Draft 2045 MTP Amendment is available for review at www.guampo.org. Send comments to Senior Civil Engineer Lydia McIntyre at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2045MTPAmend, by email at guampo@greensboro-nc.gov, by fax at 336-412-6171 or mail to P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136.

The 2045 MTP identifies surface transportation projects recommended for construction through the year 2045.

The proposed Fleming-Lewiston Connector and Fleming-Lewiston Interchange were added to the 2045 MTP to provide an additional route from north of Greensboro into the city and access to the Urban Loop/I-840. A request has been made by a local site developer to remove the Fleming-Lewiston Connector from the 2045 MTP. The MPO is seeking input on whether to retain or remove the connector and interchange.

Community Crime Map

The Greensboro Police Department and LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently partnered to provide a new way for the public to stay informed about crime in Greensboro.

The Community Crime Map is a tool available to the public where citizens can map and analyze data and receive timely alerts about crimes in their area. Greensboro residents can also sign up to receive neighborhood watch reports that automatically email a breakdown of recent crime activity.

Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the GPD’s records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map cleans and geocodes the crime data, displaying all incidents on a map. The dashboard then allows users to view basic information about the incidents and filter by type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time.

Citizens can access the Community Crime Map tool at www.communitycrimemap.com/.

Sheriff’s Citizen Academy

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the office’s internal processes.

The classes will start at 6 p.m. Aug. 18.

The basic goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process.

The academy will consist of two months of sessions that meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and two labs. A variety of different classes will be provided. The classes will be held at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, located at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro. Labs will be held at various locations.

For information, call 336-641-5313, email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov or visit www.guilfordcountysheriff.com.

Oktoberfest

Historic Körner’s Folly, at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will hold Oktoberfest from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. This year will be the 12th annual fundraising event in the spirit of a German Oktoberfest, featuring tastings of local beers and foodie favorites. Tickets, on sale now, have sold out for the last decade.

Tickets include self-guided tour of the house; beer, wine and food samples; and a Körner’s Folly souvenir tasting glass. Early bird tickets are $35 and will be sold through Sept. 2. Tickets are $40 after Sept. 2.

For information, visit www.kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.

Gardening workshop

The High Point Public Library will host the workshop, “What to Plant for a Fall Vegetable Garden,” at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Teaching Garden site on Elm Street.

This informational session will teach participants to plan and plant their gardens for a successful fall season.

This free event, presented by the N.C. Cooperative Extension staff Crystal Mercer and Taylor Jones, is open to the public.

For information, call 336-883-3646.

Bulla annual reunion

The 97th Bulla annual reunion is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Charlotte United Methodist Church, 1186 Old Charlotte Church Road in Asheboro.

Family members are asked to bring a covered dish or two for lunch. Drinks, plates and utensils will be provided.

Family members are also asked to bring memorabilia for the display table.

Send obituaries to Dianne Clapp at 3745 Williams Dairy Road, Greensboro, NC 27406-7914.

Resident donations

Greensboro residents David and Dr. Jo Ann Goldbaugh Shaw, who are natives of Wheeling, W.Va., have built a legacy of innovation, education and transformation at West Virginia University through charitable giving. Their latest contribution of $2 million benefits WVU Athletics, the WVU School of Medicine, the David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS), and WVU Medicine Children’s.

“We are fortunate to contribute to WVU focusing on health, nutrition and the overall well-being of all athletes at the University,” the Shaws said. “We have been overwhelmed by the impact our medical scholarship and simulation support has had on health sciences students and the state and we can’t wait to see how WVU will use these new programs to strengthen and support our student athletes.”

The Shaws’ gift also reflects their commitment to health care education as former health professionals. David graduated from the WVU School of Pharmacy in 1986 and worked as a pharmacist, retiring from Kroger. Jo Ann earned her medical degree from WVU in 1986 and specialized in pathology. She worked in private practice before retiring in 2010.

The Shaws’ gift was made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.