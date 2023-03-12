Lights out

The City of Greensboro, in partnership with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society and local businesses, established the “Lights Out” program in 2022 to help protect migrating birds that fly through the city, as well as conserve energy.

The annual “Lights Out” Program takes effect each spring, from March 15 to May 31, and again in the fall, from Sept. 10 to Nov. 30. This voluntary initiative asks the management of tall buildings and large facilities in Greensboro to turn off or block as many exterior and interior building lights as possible from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during those peak migration seasons. The program is also expected to reduce local light pollution.

Learn more about the program on TGPAS’ website at www.tgpearsonaudubon.org/lights-out and contact the organization at www.tgpearsonaudubon.org/contact to sign up to participate in Lights Out for bird protection.

According to National Audubon Society statistics, collisions with glass windows cause as many as a billion bird deaths in the United States each year. These deaths are believed to be one of the factors responsible for a 29% decline in North American bird populations since 1970.

During migration, intense lights on and inside buildings can cause birds to collide with windows or walls, or cause them to circle in confusion, leaving them weak and exhausted when they land. Research in other cities with “Lights Out” programs determined that turning off and shielding these lights at night has reduced bird collisions.

Outdoor fitness

Thanks to a long-standing partnership with the YMCA of Greensboro, Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host an outdoor fitness class at 6 p.m. Tuesdays on the Downtown Greenway from April through October.

The 2023 season begins with a series of pop-up classes throughout April:

April 4—Band & Tube class at Historic Magnolia House

April 11—Pilates class at LoFi Park

April 18—HIIT “Park-our” class at Woven Works Park

April 25—Zumba class at Cairn’s Course

For information, visit tinyurl.com/33reme2r.

Stroller Rollers

Stroller Rollers will take place at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month, April through October.

The free activity is suitable for caregivers with little ones in strollers.

Plan for a one to two miles roundtrip, including a stop at family-friendly play spaces along the way.

Meet at LoFi Park, located at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro. On-street parking is available nearby, or in the public parking deck at 215 N. Eugene St.

For information, visit downtowngreenway.org/events/2023-04/.

Stream clean-ups

Greensboro Parks and Recreation has planned two stream clean-up opportunities from 10 a.m. to noon April 22.

Volunteers are needed to help collect trash and remove debris from Muddy Creek (at Woven Works Park) and College Branch (at Cairn’s Course).

To volunteer, register at tinyurl.com/yckdsx3d.

For information, email chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-5826.

Lanternfly egg masses

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that has made its way into North Carolina to feed on and destroy local trees, plants and crops.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is asking residents to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly egg masses in their local areas and to crush them if found. Springtime is when these pests are in their egg mass stage, which makes them a nonmoving target — an ideal time to find and remove them.

The spotted lanternfly lays mud-like egg masses on tree bark, outdoor gear such as lawnmowers, bikes, and grills, as well as cars, moving vans, recreational vehicles, trains, planes, boats, buses and more.

Once hatched, these pests seek out a wide range of crops and plants including the tree-of-heaven, grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees, among others.

Community members who spot the pest outside of Forsyth County should take a picture and report it via this submission form at tinyurl.com/mtat6uuj or by calling 919-707-3730. For information, visit HungryPests.com or StopSLF.org. Also, https://extension.psu.edu/how-to-remove-spotted-lanternfly-eggs.

Dodgeball

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Glow in the Dark Dodgeball for teens and adults from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 23 at Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road in Greensboro. The cost is $10. Register online at tinyurl.com/4eu7ec6r.

Individuals and teams are invited to participate in this high energy game. The first half of the event will be round robin play followed by a single elimination tournament.

For information, visit www.gsoparksandrec.org.

Black History Celebrated

The Piedmont District Convention celebrated Black history on Feb. 26 with a program featuring presentations from its member churches.

People from across North Carolina and Virginia shared a wide variety of topics centered on the concept that Black history is American history. Topics ranged from quilts in patterns that guided passengers along the Underground Railroad to inventions and achievements to recent social justice events. Presentations which were creatively showcased via recitations, poetry, dramatizations, song and interpretive dance.

The convention, usually referred to as the PDC is a consortium of 24 churches in the Disciples of Christ (Christian Church) denomination. Two churches are located in the Reidsville area, First Christian and Little Salem Christian Churches.

One highlight of the event was a “living history” monologue by Odella Covington of Reidsville. Covington, who will be 94 this month, is the oldest member of Little Salem. She shared an oral history of the planning, fundraising and building of the PDC’s headquarters.

Landlords needed

To encourage and motivate property owners to provide affordable housing, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point has received a grant from the City of High Point to continue its Landlord Incentive Program.

The HPHA will offer landlords with new units that has passed the Housing Quality Standard inspection and/or is in the lease up process on or after March 1, 2023, a one-time payment of $350 per unit upon completion of a fully executed Housing Assistance Payment contract and HCV program participant lease agreement.

The HCV program is the federal government’s major program for assisting low to moderate income households with rental subsidies to secure affordable housing in the private market.

The housing subsidy is paid directly to the landlord by the HPHA on behalf of the participating family. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program. Under certain circumstances, if authorized by the HPHA, a family may use its voucher to purchase a modest home.

Annually, the HPHA provides Section 8 HCV rental assistance to more than 1,812 households within the community. In 2022, the HPHA disbursed a total of $8,703,193.05 in rental assistance to more than 500 landlords. Additionally, $219,875.04 was disbursed in utility assistance payments.

For information, call 336-887-2661.

Goodwill announcement

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina has renamed its reentry training program. The program formally known as Jobs On The Outside has been in operation since 2009 and has been renamed Careers On The Outside emphasizing the program’s goals to help people achieve long-term success and careers that can support themselves and their families. The program will be led by the newly hired program manager, Wendy Sellars, and will occur at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

It is designed specifically for individuals with justice involvement to assist with reentering the workforce. The program provides training opportunities that incorporate the individuals’ strengths, while teaching soft and concrete workplace skills, cognitive behavioral principals, job search best practices, placement assistance and supportive services that lead to successful competitive employment.

The program will utilize new information and resources in addition to their core curriculum to help participants overcome the barriers to long-term employment that they may face when returning to the workforce.

Walk-in registration for the Careers On The Outside program will take place at 10 a.m. Mondays at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. For those registered, classes will meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the fourth Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. For information, interested participants should contact coto@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5311.

Transportation help for veterans

Veterans who needs transportation to their VA medical appointment to the Kernersville, Durham or Salisbury medical facilities are encouraged to contact the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County’s veterans transportation hotline at 336-510-7508.

Volunteer drivers are needed as well. Call 336-510-7508 for information.

Callers should allow three business days for a response.