Community Briefs

In-person meetings return
Triad Career Network will return to in-person meetings on Thursday, Nov. 11. Meeting are held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in Room 304 of the Memorial building at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. The network can also provide information about participation via Zoom.
The network offers help with resumes, interview skills and how to maximize LinkedIn profiles. The program has helped more than 1,000 job seekers find new employment in the last 12 years.
For information, email triadcareernetwork@gmail.com.
Celebrating one year
Triad Foam Recycling will be celebrating one year of collecting and densifying #6 polystyrene (Styrofoam) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Tiny House Community Development, 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Residents may bring their #6 foam (cups, take-out containers, egg cartons, coolers, packaging) to see the process and what can be done with it in person. This is a nonprofit effort supported by Tiny House, Greensboro Beautiful, Environmental Stewardship Greensboro and Emerging Ecology.
This site is available for foam and glass drop off daily as well.
Minority Enterprise Development Week
The city of Greensboro is hosting two virtual events for the seventh annual Minority Enterprise Development Week on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 9-10.
Activities, which are open to the public via online registration at https://whova.com/portal/registration/medwe_202109, include a networking opportunity and informational presentations. For details, visit https://piedmonttriadmedweek.events.whova.com. Nominations are also now being accepted for MED Week Awards by filling out a form at https://form.jotform.com/90425021836148.
The theme of MED Week this year is “Bouncing Back Better.”
For information, call 336-373-7980.
Upcoming classes
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, 628 Summit Ave. is offering the following:
Build Your Brand on LinkedIn!: 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Zoom. Open to all genders. Register. 336-275-6090 or tinyurl.com/8tvbne7f.
Eating the Med Way: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, Zoom. Open to all genders. Register. 336-275-6090 or tinyurl.com/y93y5jen.
Medicare Basics: 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in-person. Open to all genders. Register. 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Mindfulness to Reduce Stress & Build Resilience: noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in-person. Women only. Register. 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Pit Stop Service: 2-3:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Women only. Presented by Alondra Hernandez, Crown BMW technician. Learn how to check: Engine oil level, power steering fluid, transmission fluid, windshield washer fluid, tire pressure. Also learn how to: Add air to tires, top off windshield wiper fluid, check and change wiper blades, top off engine oil, top off power steering fluid. Register. 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Extreme Couponing 101: 5-6:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Zoom. Open to all genders. Presented by Jenny Martin, SouthernSavers.com. tinyurl.com/s4sjcnbd.
Read annual report
Greensboro’s human rights department has published its fiscal year 2020-21 annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/3tptvfpu.
The publication provides an introduction to the department’s two new volunteer-led committees and an overview of programs and key initiatives that happened throughout the year to meet the department’s mission “to promote mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status.”
For information, call 336-373-2038.
Safety for Today’s Citizen
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering the virtual class, Safety for Today’s Citizen, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
Topics covered include home security, identity theft, reporting suspicious activity, gun safety, gun violence and general safety facts geared toward senior citizens.
Register: tinyurl.com/3x3c67s8.
For information, call 336-641-5313 or email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.
Seeking vendors
Vendor applications for Greensboro’s Festival of Lights, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 at LeBauer Park, are due by Friday, Nov. 12.
This festival hosts the city’s annual tree lighting, performers and holiday shopping for up to 10,000 attendees.
To apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/212765070852052.
Adult basketball league
Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Active Adults Program is offering a new adult three-on-three basketball league for adults ages 50 and older this winter. The cost is $20 per person, which includes a shirt. Participants may register individually or as a team with a maximum of six players. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/3on3 by Nov. 30.
The league’s games and practices will be held at Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St. in Greensboro. Practices will be held in December with the season running from Jan. 10-March 4.
Teams will be categorized and compete by age group. A team’s age category is determined by the age of its youngest player. Player’s ages are determined by their age on Dec. 31 of this year. The league will be governed by N.C. Senior Games Three-on-Three Basketball Rules.
For information, call 336-373-2927.
