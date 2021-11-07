Community Briefs

In-person meetings return

Triad Career Network will return to in-person meetings on Thursday, Nov. 11. Meeting are held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in Room 304 of the Memorial building at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. The network can also provide information about participation via Zoom.

The network offers help with resumes, interview skills and how to maximize LinkedIn profiles. The program has helped more than 1,000 job seekers find new employment in the last 12 years.

For information, email triadcareernetwork@gmail.com.

Celebrating one year

Triad Foam Recycling will be celebrating one year of collecting and densifying #6 polystyrene (Styrofoam) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Tiny House Community Development, 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Residents may bring their #6 foam (cups, take-out containers, egg cartons, coolers, packaging) to see the process and what can be done with it in person. This is a nonprofit effort supported by Tiny House, Greensboro Beautiful, Environmental Stewardship Greensboro and Emerging Ecology.

This site is available for foam and glass drop off daily as well.