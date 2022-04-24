Community Briefs

Institute applications

Applications for the Greensboro Contemporary Jewish Museum Social Practice Institute, set for Sept. 8-20, will be accepted through May 15.

The institute trains Jewish identifying Southern-based artists in the pedagogy of socially engaged art practice alongside a curriculum of Jewish thought leadership. Artists will return to their communities to develop and implement a social practice project.

Elsewhere is acting as both a collaborator and fiscal sponsor for this project. The museum will share about related public programs taking place during the residency when they are scheduled.

For information, visit www.greensborocjm.org/socialpracticeinstitute.

Career workshop

The Greensboro Public Library is offering a free workshop for anyone seeking a new career at 2 p.m. April 27 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The event is an opportunity to learn about the changing needs of employers and what is available in fast growing and high paying careers.

Learn more about the link between obtaining technical education and growing a career. Representatives from GTCC will share information about educational opportunities that are designed to help workers make a career transition. The library’s career counselor will share resources and discuss services available to help patrons reach their goals.

For information about other library events and resources, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

Youth Fishing Day

A Youth Fishing Day is set for 9 to 11 a.m. May 14 at the Graham-Mebane Lake, 3218 Bason Road in Mebane.

The free event is for children ages 4 to 15 and is limited to the first 100 participants to register.

Bait will be provided. Fishing rods are available to the first 40 who register. Register at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Accepting nominations

For the 17th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients. In addition, for the eighth year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted.

The concept of the Pillars of Fame was established in 2005. The HPHA is concerned with the well-being of local youth and wanted a way to present positive, encouraging images and role models. HPHA leadership believes that youth will be influenced by former HPHA program participants who became successful and pillars of the community and demonstrate unwavering support of the mission of the HPHA.

Visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334 for nomination forms. Completed forms should be mailed or delivered by noon July 29 to 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260 to the attention of Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination.

Eligibility for the Pillars of Fame requires an individual to meet the following criteria: Former HPHA program participant (Section 8 or public housing); have a high school diploma or GED equivalent; be an outstanding community or civic leader; and served as a role model for families and/or community service.

Eligibility for the Rising Star Award includes: Current high school student or recent graduate (public housing or Section 8); and must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (HPHA may accept 3.0 GPA if no 3.5 GPA nominations are received).

Award recipients will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon Sept. 21 at Astor Dowdy Towers.

Compassion initiative

Resilience High Point has partnered with the YWCA of High Point to launch two new approaches to expand its compassion initiative. The first approach is conversation cafés about how residents, as individuals and as a community, can make High Point a more compassionate city. These cafés will support the compassion initiative by bringing community members together to engage with one another and to build relationships. The café will be held at noon April 27 at the YWCA. To register, email hmajors@ywcahp.com.

The second approach is screenings of “The Antidote” documentary. The film shows how everyday people can make an intentional choice to uplift others, despite how our society is, in many ways, unkind. The film will be screened at 6 p.m. May 3. No registration is required.

Individuals or organizations that wish to hold a café or screening should contact Patrick Harman, board chairman of Resilience High Point, at info@resiliencehp.org.

Audition for musical

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. May 3-4 in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors ages 7 and older of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities and racial identities are encouraged to audition. Sign up to audition at www.creativegreenboro.com.

Actors should prepare 16 bars of a contemporary Broadway musical to sing for their audition. Sheet music is preferred and an accompanist will be provided. Actors are asked not to audition with a song from “The Sound of Music.” Rehearsals are in the evenings and on weekends as schedules permit. Performances will take place June 23-26.

Several backstage support opportunities are also available. Register to join the crew using the same online audition form.

Literary league plans luncheon

The High Point Literary League’s spring luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. May 18 at the High Point Country Club. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Kristy Woodson Harvey is the guest author. She is the author of nine novels including “Under the Southern Sky,” “The Wedding Veil,” and “Feels Like Falling.”

The cost is $20 for members and $40 for guests. Checks payable to the league are the reservation. No reservations will be accepted after May 10.

For information, call 336-847-5577. Also, visit the league on Facebook.

