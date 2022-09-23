Community Briefs

Author, book discussion

The Greensboro Public Library will host author Oscar Hokeah for a book discussion at 8:30 a.m. today, Sept. 23, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The author will discuss his debut novel, “Calling For A Blanket Dance.”

Told in a series of voices, “Calling for a Blanket Dance” takes readers into the life of young Native American Ever Geimausaddle and the perspectives of his family as they face myriad obstacles. His father’s injury at the hands of corrupt police, his mother’s struggle to hold on to her job, the constant resettlement of the family, and the legacy of centuries of injustice all intensify Ever’s bottled-up rage.

This event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and a signing will follow Hokeah’s presentation. A light continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p95c98y.

Replacements sale

Replacements’ yard sale, where tens of thousands of imperfect tableware pieces will fill the company’s expansive parking lot, is set for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at 1089 Knox Road in McLeansville.

Admission is $5 to enter the event, then shoppers can purchase cardboard boxes for an additional $10 dollars each to fill with merchandise. Customers are encouraged to bring wagons or carts to help transport their boxes of goodies back to their vehicles.

For information, visit www.replacements.com/promotions/yard-sale.

Take A Child Outside Week

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department celebrates national Take A Child Outside Week on Sept. 24-30 with activities to get kids exploring nature:

Youth Fishing: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 24, Lake Higgins, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, Summerfield. For ages 9-12. Free bait and poles are provided to all participants. Prior fishing experience or a helpful adult is required. Register. tinyurl.com/48wpcnrm.

“Bee Movie” Night: 6 p.m. Sept. 24, Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Road, Greensboro. Bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy this movie on the lawn. Bee crafts begin at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 25, Bald Eagle Trail, on Hamburg Mill Road just west of the entrance to Lake Higgins Marina and on Long Valley Road. Bring personal bike or reserve one for adults and children 9 and older. This program is for those who can ride a bike on dirt and uneven terrains such as roots, ditches and steep hills. Participants must bring their own helmets and water. 336-373-2481. Register. tinyurl.com/4an7swpa.

Lake Cleanup: 6- 8 p.m. Sept. 26, Lake Higgins. For individuals 10 and older. Register: https://form.jotform.com/212723791225050.

Worm Composting: 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Keeley Park Community Garden, 4110 Keeley Road, McLeansville. Learn about a worm’s diet and how to compost. Register: tinyurl.com/mdh5wfdn.

Growing Up Wild: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Keeley Park. For children ages 3-7. Learn all about owls. Register: tinyurl.com/2z62kvud.

Creatures of the Night: 7-8 p.m. Sept. 30, Twin Ponds Trail at Gibson Park, 5207 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro. $2 per person. Register: tinyurl.com/mw6yaper.

These programs are offered in partnership with Greensboro Public Library and sponsored by the VF Corporation.

Author talk

Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins will present, “Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up: This is Our Time,” from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Jefferson-Jenkins is an educator, writer, activist and the only African American woman to serve as president of the League of Women Voters of the United States in its first 100 years.

The event is tied to her latest book, “The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters.”

A book signing will follow the presentation. Scuppernong Books will be on site selling copies of the book.

RSVP by Sept. 28 at https://forms.gle/GAweueGf6rTgbzZq9.

For information, visit www.lwvpt.org.

Film showing

The film, “The Story of Plastic,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Sept 26 in the Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church at 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

This documentary, released in 2019 and directed by Delia Schlosberg, details the current global plastic pollution crisis. The screening is sponsored by Beyond Plastics Greensboro and the Earth Care Team at First Presbyterian.

Registration is not required but for planning purposes, email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com.

Those who cannot attend the screening but would like to learn more about possible local initiatives on plastic pollution should email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com as well.

Join the parade

Entry forms are now live for Downtown Greensboro’s 2022 Holiday Parade, taking place from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Greensboro.

Those interested in being a part of this year’s parade are required to complete an online parade entry form at tinyurl.com/hyjyzbuh. Bands, drill teams and performance groups, along with nonprofit and for-profit organizations are all encouraged to participate.

Non-band entries are limited to the first 100 participants, no exceptions made. Submitting entry forms early is strongly recommended.

Live podcast

The Greensboro History Museum will host Bennett Belles who took part in the 1960 sit-ins during a live History Notes podcast at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Upstairs Cabaret, Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. History Notes is a technology-enriched educational resource, an innovative podcast series that connects past experiences with today’s learner. Host Rodney Dawson talks to historians about events that shaped life in the city — and to Greensboro’s own history makers.

After the podcast, guests can see a preview of Triad Stage’s world premiere of “Rebellious” by North Carolina playwright Mike Wiley. This production follows four Bennett Belles through the sit-in movement as they navigate the complexities of friendship, their growing sense of self and the brutal racism that they face on a daily basis.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Planning open houses

As part of the continuing East Gate City Boulevard Planning effort, Greensboro’s city planning department staff is holding two open houses at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., both from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and Sept. 29.

Drop in to review and comment through interactive activities on draft goals and the framework of the plan. City staff will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the project.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/EGateCity or contact Senior Planner Hart Crane at 336-373-2748 or hart.crane@greensboro-nc.gov.

Input sessions

The city of Greensboro will host three in-person community input sessions to aid in the search for the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to offer input, suggestions and engage in the process. The sessions are as follows:

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Greensboro Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive

7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Ruth Wicker Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive

There is also a community survey, open through Sept. 30, which includes topics such as key issues facing the police department, top priorities for the new police chief, etc. The results of the survey will be tabulated and shared by the consulting group Developmental Associates. The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/T5QBLDQ.

Free outdoor concert

Trish Fore & The Blue Ridge Wildcats will perform old-time dance tunes from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Doughton Park Picnic Area, milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. This free outdoor concert is the final Milepost Music session of the season.

Fore plays clawhammer banjo and frequently takes one of the top two prizes at area fiddlers’ conventions. Her band, the Blue Ridge Wildcats, is known for playing raucous old-time dance tunes that call for dancing.

Guests are invited to bring a camping chair or blanket and enjoy the live music at the picnic area near the Bluffs Lodge. While at the recreation area, visitors can also explore hiking trails and stop in for a home-style meal at The Bluffs Restaurant. At 4 p.m., the National Park Service will host a 45-minute program on traditional plant uses at nearby Brinegar Cabin.

The Milepost Music series is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service.

Free jazz workshop

The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer a free jazz workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1327 Beaman Place in Greensboro.

Participants will learn how to swing and improvise, learn about “jazz conversations” in the combo, participate in creating a rhythm groove and join the faculty for an open jam. The workshop is for ages 12 and older.

To register, call 336-379-8748.

‘Empty the Shelters’

Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its fall national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8. This effort has helped more than 117,716 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, the foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less.

The “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted at 280+ organizations in 42 states.

Local participants include: Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem, Guilford County Animal Services in Greensboro and Rockingham County Animal Shelter in Reidsville. For information, respectively call 336-721-1303, 336-641-3401 and 336-394-0075.

Recognizing impact

This year’s Piedmont Triad Minority Enterprise Development Week is consolidating activities into one special day of recognizing the economic impact of minority- and women-owned firms. That day is Oct. 5 at Revolution Mills’ Colonnade Room, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.

The theme of this year’s MED Week is “Positioned to Propel!”

Activities run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature presentations by representatives from Boom Supersonic, National Institute of Economic Development and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. The day concludes with an awards luncheon, recognizing the Minority and Women Business Enterprise “Community Legacy Trailblazer.”

Admission is $25 per person, which includes lunch. Register at https://piedmonttriadmedweek.org. The day’s agenda is also outlined on that website.

These entities work in partnership to host the event: Cities of Greensboro and High Point, Guilford County, UNCG and GTCC.

The purpose of national MED Week, which is celebrated across the country, is to provide business development opportunities to firms and celebrate the accomplishments of M/WBEs during the past year.

For information, call 336-373-7980.

Author appearance

The High Point Public Library will host novelist Charlie Lovett at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 for a reading, discussion and book signing. This event will be held in collaboration with Bookmarks, the Winston-Salem-based literary arts organization.

Lovett will provide a presentation about his novel, “The Enigma Affair,” a thriller in which a North Carolina small town librarian and a professional assassin team up to solve a 75-year-old Nazi mystery. It also features the return of Peter Byerly, hero of “The Bookman’s Tale.”

This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Julie Raynor at 336-883-3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.

History and Headquarters Tour

High Point Historical Society will present, History and Headquarters Tour: High Point Police Department, at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at 1730 Westchester Drive in High Point.

Roy Shipman, historian for High Point Police Department, will provide a guided tour of the department’s new headquarters. The tour will include visits to the department’s history room, which includes many historical artifacts, and the 911 Communications Center.

To attend, email crystal.williams@highpointnc.gov by Oct. 7.

Fiscal report

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has published its fiscal year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/bde4uj6a.

The report is an overview of the year’s achievements and milestones. It goes into detail about how the department met its goals to enhance its existing assets, expand to offer transformational programs and connect with partners to uplift the community.

For more information about the department, visit gsoparksandrec.com.

Day of the Dead event

Join the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center for a hybrid learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. A family film begins at 10 a.m. and there will be crafts from noon to 2 p.m.

An altar exhibit will be on display from Oct. 29-Nov. 5.

For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.

Trunk or Treat

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in its parking lot at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro. Citizens are invited to bring the kids out for treats.

Anyone who would like to donate candy, non-food trinkets and treats may drop off bags of individually pre-sealed candy at the sheriff’s office at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.

Opus Concert Series

Creative Greensboro, Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Concert Series this fall with five free concerts featuring the Choral Society of Greensboro, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Big Band and Greensboro Concert Band. Concerts will take place Oct. 29-Dec. 3 at various Greensboro venues. All concerts are free to attend and donations will be accepted. To learn more about the Creative Greensboro’s music ensembles, visit creativegreensboro.com.

Here is the schedule:

The Choral Society of Greensboro: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro.

Greensboro Big Band: 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Philharmonia of Greensboro: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro.

The Choral Society of Greensboro presents Handel’s “Messiah”: 7 p.m. Nov. 30, The Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.

Greensboro Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center.

For information, call 336-373-2547.