Community Briefs

Greensboro Downtown Parks Day
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared Sunday, Aug. 8, as Greensboro Downtown Parks Day in celebration of the organization’s fifth-year anniversary.
To celebrate the commemoration of this day, a host of activities will be offered today, Aug. 6.
The main event will be the mayor’s reading of the proclamation and free cake for those in attendance (first come, first serve) at 4 p.m. in Market Square in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
Other events are planned as well. For information, visit tinyurl.com/hwpr38k.
Summer Trash Smash
The fourth annual Summer Trash Smash event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, throughout High Point. The event encourages residents to clean up the exterior of their homes or property and remove litter from their neighborhood by offering a chance to win a gift card to a local business.
During the event, designated police and fire personnel will be driving through High Point looking for people removing litter from their neighborhoods or beautifying the exterior of their property. When they see someone doing this, they may stop and give the resident(s) a gift card from one of the participating sponsors, including local restaurants and grocery stores.
Not all officers and fire personnel on duty will be distributing gift cards. Residents should discard any trash or recycling in their personal rolling cart or apartment dumpster. Larger items can be placed on the roadside for collection the following week by the city’s bulk collection truck.
For information, call 336-883-3520 or email rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
MUSEP returns
Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will resume in-person concerts for its 42nd season each Sunday, Aug. 8-29, at 6 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
MUSEP concerts will be:
Aug. 8: Cory Luetjen and the Traveling Blues Band and Sweet Dreams
Aug. 15: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble and ALLL
Aug. 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions
Aug. 29: Soultrii and Farewell Friend
Parking is free and guests can bring food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
For more information about the concert series, call 336-373-2547.
Sheriff’s Citizen Academy
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office internal processes. The classes will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and run through Sept. 23, which is graduation night. Participants will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and there will be two Saturday labs. Classes will be held at the sheriff’s office at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
The basic goal of the academy is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process and it will present a wide range of topical training subjects condensed from the standard training curriculum of sheriff’s deputies.
For information, contact MCPL A. Almonor at 336-641-5313 or aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov; or email tnelson@guilfordcountnc.gov.
Dancin’ & Shaggin’ at the Station
To continue the Dancin’ & Shaggin’ at the Station summer concert series, the Fabulous Flashbacks will be at the Centennial Station Arts Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13.
The series concludes with the Carolina Soul Band, set to perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20.
At both events, the dance floor and bar will be open. A food truck will be onsite, as well.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, only 150 patrons are allowed to attend an event. There will be no mask requirement if fully vaccinated.
Tickets are $15. To purchase, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
The center is at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
Carolina Weddings Show
The Carolina Weddings Show will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Greensboro Coliseum with fashions anchored by David’s Bridal, English’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse.
Attendees can also win thousands of dollars in prizes.
Tickets are $10 online or $20 at the door.
The coliseum is at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
For information, visit www.33BRIDE.com.
Nominations sought
Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 1 for the Greensboro History Museum’s 2021 Voices of a City Award, an honor recognizing significant and original contributions to local history. Nominations for both individuals and organizations will be accepted and self-nominations are welcome. Submissions by or for high school and college students will be judged in a separate category.
Projects can include oral history, photography, film, published articles, books, student research papers, film and electronic media. Collectors of historical documents or artifacts are also eligible.
Nominations should include a letter and at least one example of work for consideration, provided in either hard copy (articles or book), CD/DVD or digital format. For digital content, include online access, such as a website, Google doc link, Dropbox or mail in a USB drive.
The award presentation will be made at the Greensboro History Museum Annual Dinner on Nov. 4.
Submissions should be sent to: Carol Ghiorsi Hart, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., Greensboro NC, 27401.
For information, visit https://greensborohistory.org/event/voices-of-a-city-award. Also, contact Hart at carol.hart@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2306.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.