Community Briefs

Greensboro Downtown Parks Day

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has declared Sunday, Aug. 8, as Greensboro Downtown Parks Day in celebration of the organization’s fifth-year anniversary.

To celebrate the commemoration of this day, a host of activities will be offered today, Aug. 6.

The main event will be the mayor’s reading of the proclamation and free cake for those in attendance (first come, first serve) at 4 p.m. in Market Square in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Other events are planned as well. For information, visit tinyurl.com/hwpr38k.

Summer Trash Smash

The fourth annual Summer Trash Smash event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, throughout High Point. The event encourages residents to clean up the exterior of their homes or property and remove litter from their neighborhood by offering a chance to win a gift card to a local business.