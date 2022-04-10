Community Briefs

Discuss affordable housing

Greensboro’s human rights department is hosting a luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. April 27 at Revolution Mill Event Center, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro to celebrate April as National Fair Housing Month. This event is designed to address community concerns about the lack of affordable housing, how it sometimes leads to discriminatory treatment and how everyone can play a part in providing solutions. The event is free, but registration is required to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/ycyx4ffb to register.

The luncheon will feature a panel discussion with city staff including Human Rights Fair Housing Officer Allen Hunt, Planning Department Director Sue Schwartz and Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy. The panel will review zoning laws, public perceptions about property values, fair housing laws and limitations, and the city’s efforts to address affordable housing shortages.

After the panel discussion, attendees will participate in guided conversations at their tables about a range of topics including housing people with disabilities, income discrimination, second chance housing and more. Youth with The Poetry Project will also perform original pieces related to fair housing.

For information, call 336-373-2038 or email jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov.

Water adjustment

The city of High Point will be switching back to chloramines for water disinfection on April 12; it will take roughly two weeks for the full conversion of the water distribution system.

Between Dec. 7, 2021, and April 11, the water utilities of Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority conducted a routine water quality preventative maintenance program. The process involved temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect drinking water.

During the switch back to chloramines, some users may notice temporary taste or odor differences. This is a normal part of the transition, and the water quality will not be affected.

Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tanks and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process should take precautions and may require adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.

For information, call 336-883-3111 or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

Volunteer coaches needed

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department needs volunteers to serve as head and assistance coaches for R.E.D. Zone, a multi-city youth tackle football league for children ages 7-12. To volunteer, sign up at tinyurl.com/2ws3694s.

Volunteers must be at least 18 and must undergo a background check. Coaches must be able to attend practices and games with their team. The time commitment is about 12 hours per week.

R.E.D. Zone follows national best practices in coaching for player safety, practice planning and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers issues such as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting, and communication skills.

For information, call 336-373-2955 or email phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov.

Eggstravaganza

Downtown Greensboro’s second annual Eggstravaganza egg hunt is set for April 15-16.

Visitors can find hidden prizes at 20 participating businesses throughout downtown. One lucky winner will find the golden egg featuring several prizes, including an overnight stay at the Biltmore Hotel, tickets to Baby Shark at the Tanger Center, a $250 Visa gift card from presenting sponsor Truliant and more.

Visit any of the 20 participating businesses and search for the hidden egg hunt sign. Snap a photo of the sign with your phone and show the image to one of the business’s employees. You’ll then receive a prize egg that may be filled with gift cards, candy, merchandise and more.

On Saturday, players are encouraged to start their hunt at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they can receive prizes from Truliant and meet the members of Greensboro’s arena football team, the Carolina Cobras, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/eggstravaganza for rules and a list of participating businesses.

Monthly meeting online

Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. April 20. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the force is based on community participation by those who are directly affected.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Change to library fees

Effective immediately, the High Point Public Library Board of Trustees has eliminated non-resident fees for library cards.

To procure a library card, residents and non-residents must come to the library, located at 901 N. Main St., and show a photo identification with their current address. Cards are available free of charge at the Lending Desk or Customer Service Desk on the first floor. Cards are not issued 30 minutes prior to closing.

For information on library cards or for immediate access to digital resources (e-audiobooks, e-books, online databases), contact Lending Manager Shelly Witcher at shelly.witcher@highpointnc.gov.

Jazz Appreciation Month

April is Jazz Appreciation Month. It was created at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., in 2001 to recognize and celebrate the heritage and history of jazz.

The High Point Arts Council is celebrating with concerts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 14-28, at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. Performers include: April 14, Titus Gant; April 21, Red Umber; and April 28, Matt Kendrick Quartet.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased one hour before each event or visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. The Whistle Stop Bar will be open and a food truck will be onsite.

For information about ways to celebrate jazz, visit https://americanhistory.si.edu/smithsonian-jazz/jazz-appreciation-month/ways-celebrate.

Celebration week

Guilford Metro 911 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week on April 10-16. This annual event honors those who answer emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment during a time of crisis, and render life-saving assistance to 911 callers.

GM 911 is celebrating the week with activities designed to recognize its employees. An awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. April 11 at the Guilford Metro 911 Justice Complex to honor the Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Each person is nominated by their peers, and all nominations are sent to a group of 911 professionals from other parts of North Carolina, to select the winners.

GM 911 is a consolidated 911 Public Safety Answering Point serving all of Greensboro and Guilford County. With approximately 130 total employees, GM 911 operates in 12-hour shifts, and is responsible for answering and processing all 911 calls for assistance, as well as for dispatching all law enforcement, fire service, emergency management and emergency medical calls throughout Greensboro and Guilford County. The center handled more than 706,000 telephone transactions, 414,000+ dispatches, and almost 3 million radio transmissions in 2021.

For information, contact Guilford Metro’s Christine Moore at 336-373-7762.

Learn about roots

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will present Roots of Our Nutrition from 6 to 7 p.m. April 12 at the garden.

Roots of Our Nutrition is an official event of the 2022 North Carolina Science Festival, presented by the Biogen Foundation.

Learn about the functions of roots with Josh Williams, garden manager. He will also discuss the nutritional benefits of vegetables and herbs currently growing in the kitchen and herb gardens. Following the formal program, attendees will be invited to visit the kitchen and herb gardens. Attendees will also receive a packet of the “Spice of the Month” and recipes featuring this spice and other vegetables and herbs growing at the garden. This free event is in partnership with the Kernersville Paddison Memorial Branch Library and the “Paddison Spice Club.”

Registration is required. Email kristin@pjcbg.org or call 336-996-7888.

Art exhibition

Creative Aging Network-NC has an art exhibition by one of its studio artists.

“Celebrating The Horse” features original art by 82-year-old Jean Musòn with a reception open to the public.

The reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22, in honor of Earth Day.

The reception will be held on the campus at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. The exhibition will remain on view through the end of April.

Musòn is a Jamaican native and Greensboro resident with a studio at Creative Aging Network-NC.

For information, call 336-303-9963.







Accepting proposals for arts residency

Creative Greensboro is accepting proposals from Greensboro-based artist leaders and organizations interested in working with the 2022 Neighborhood Arts Residency Program.

Two artists or nonprofit arts organizations will be selected; one to partner with the Random Woods neighborhood and one to partner with the Mill District.

Each will be contracted for a six-month arts residency beginning in June that includes community engagement, programming and a culminating visual arts installation in the neighborhood. Each partner will receive $22,500 to support residency activities, along with in-kind use of city facilities. Proposals may be submitted at www.creativegreensboro.com by 5 p.m. May 2.

The neighborhoods chosen for the program were identified for reinvestment in the Housing GSO plan. This is the second year of the program. In the first year, residency partners worked in Dudley Heights, Glenwood and King’s Forest.

For more information about the program, contact Karen Archia at 336-433-7362 or karen.archia@greensboro-nc.gov. Also, visit tinyurl.com/mryb6fu4.







