Community Briefs

Nonprofit collecting items for homeless

I Am A Queen will host the 14th Annual Winter Drive for the Homeless—“The KING Project” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. The nonprofit will collect winter gear and personal hygiene products to support homeless women, men and children being served by the YWCA Greensboro.

Requested donations for event: Toilet paper, warm hats, winter coats, socks, gloves, hand warmers, scarves, toothbrushes/toothpaste, laundry detergent, soap, shampoo, deodorant, hand/personal wipes, razors and shaving cream, feminine products, dried snacks and fruit cups and bottled water.

For information, visit www.IAmAQueen.org, call 336-638-1315 or email info@iamaqueen.org.

Country Park to host MLK Jr. Freedom Walk

Triad residents can commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and serve the community at the MLK Freedom Walk on Jan. 16 at Country Park in Greensboro.

Shirley Frye will share a brief inspirational message prior to the walk, which is free and rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to donate paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, sanitary napkins or food gift cards to support children experiencing homelessness in Guilford County.

On-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m. at Country Park, Shelter 1, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Organizations, faith groups, students and individuals may receive community service hours for participating.

Items collected for donation may be dropped off during the event in the parking lot near the carousel in Country Park until 1 p.m.

For information, call 336-303-6353.

Greensboro hosting Big Bass Battle

This year Greensboro City Lakes will host the annual Big Bass Battle, 12-month competition to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or Townsend lakes. Register in-person at any city lake. The cost is a one-time entry fee of $25.

The person who catches the largest bass each month will receive a Big Bass Battle T-shirt, an annual pass for all three lakes (a $120 value) and entry into the 2024 championship fish-off. The person who catches the largest bass at the championship will receive a $1,000 prize.

This contest is sponsor by Fisherman’s Cove Bait, Tackle & More. For information on lake hours and other lake programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Lakes. Also, call 336-373-3739.

A discussion of the Worth farm history

The history and genealogy of the Jonathan Worth farm in the middle of old Asheboro—soon to become the David and Pauline Jarrell Center City Garden arboretum—is the topic of “From Worth Farm to Center City Garden,” a talk by Randolph County Public Libraries Director Ross Holt at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.

The talk is free and the public is invited.

Jonathan Worth, who would become Asheboro’s leading citizen and serve as North Carolina governor, was 24 when in 1826 he purchased the 12 acres now bounded by Worth, Main, Academy and Cox streets.

The area, which remained undeveloped for much of the 19th century, would involve two other prominent Randolph County families—the Moffitts and the Walkers—before being acquired by Acme-McCrary Hosiery Mills founder D.B. McCrary and his family in the 20th century.

Holt sifted through newspaper accounts, deeds and other records to uncover fascinating details about the property and surprising connections among the people associated with it. Owners of various parts of the site—including five Asheboro mayors—have represented each era of the city’s development, from an agrarian economy through industrialization and modern manufacturing.

Learn about history of Triad brewing

Learn about brewers and brewing in the Triad from the 1700s through prohibition and into the craft brewing boom of today with the Greensboro History Museum at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Oden Brewing Company, 802 W. Gate City Blvd. Meet the authors of the book “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History” as part of the museum’s By the Book series.

Local beer historians Richard Cox, David Gwynn and Erin Lawrimore narrate the history of the Triad brewing industry, from early Moravian communities to the operators of nineteenth-century saloons and from Big Beer factories to modern craft breweries. The authors cofounded Well Crafted NC (www.wellcraftednc.com), a project focused on documenting the history of beer and brewing in North Carolina through historical research, oral history interviews with industry professionals and the collection of records from modern craft breweries.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Goodwill to launch Microlearning program

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina has announced the launch of a new, no-cost, online learning program called Microlearning. The program is “ideal for people who want to learn at their own pace and in a private (even at home) atmosphere and see big results in their career and education.”

Participants can select the topic that piques their interest from several subjects and then “learn, assess, practice, and display” for that specific topic.

Examples of courses currently being offered include: Education While Employed, Resume Development, Upskilling For Free, Getting A Job With Little Or No Experience and Online Safety.

New courses will be open for registration on Jan. 20. To register and learn more, call 336-544-5305 or visit tinyurl.com/y5n9bk45.

Creative Greensboro to present winning play

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the theater arts collective Scrapmettle, presents the New Play Project winner “Nice White Parents 2016,” written by Tamara Kissane and directed by Todd Fisher at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-21 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The Jan. 20 performance will feature a post-performance talk back with the playwright. Entry is free with a suggested donation of $10.

For information, call 336-373-2974 or visit tinyurl.com/bdt6nv6r.

Scholarship competition to be held Jan. 27-28

The Distinguished Young Women of North Carolina scholarship program will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

High school seniors from across North Carolina will compete in five categories: Scholastic, self-expression, interview, talent and fitness.

More than $25,000 in cash scholarships will be awarded in addition to millions in college granted scholarships.

The winner will be named Distinguished Young Women of North Carolina 2023 and go on to represent North Carolina in the Distinguished Young Women of America Scholarship Program in Mobile, Ala., in June 2023.

Katelyn Sarwi, a senior at Weaver Academy, won Distinguished Young Women of Guilford County in May 2022 and will compete for the state title in January.

For information, call 251-438-3621 or visit http://nc.distinguishedyw.org/.

Burlington mall to host meet-the-writers event

The Burlington Artists League Gallery, Space 330 at the Holly Hill Mall in Burlington will host a meet-the-writers event from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 28.

The mall is at 309 Huffman Mill Road in Burlington.

The event features Wayne H. Drumheller, a Burlington-Alamance County author, photojournalist and publisher. His works include, “100 Books I’ve Helped Publish That You Ought To Read, But Probably Never Will.” Also in attendance will be Melissa R. Smith, author of “My Life Interrupted,” and Dr. Donald L. Fuller, author of “Precursor To Cancer and Other Body Maladies.”

For information, call 336-584-3005 or visit https://burlingtonartistsleague.com/meet-the-writers.

Civil rights museum announces speaker series

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum has announced the speakers in its 2023 Civil Rights Speaker Series, set for 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 1-22, at N.C. A&T, Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St. in Greensboro.

The museum is holding the series in conjunction with N.C. A&T, UNCG, Bennett College, Guilford College and Greensboro College.

Speakers include: The Rev. Al Sharpton, Feb. 1; the Rev. Andrew Young, Feb. 8; Johnnetta Cole, Feb. 15; and the Rev. Dr. James Lawson, Feb. 22.

To purchase tickets, visit https://sitinmovement.org/civil-rights-series.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

Carolina Theatre brings community singing event

The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro has announced the return of This CommUnity Sings, a free event for all ages, Feb. 12. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the community sing-along at 3 p.m.

The goal of This CommUnity Sings is to fill the seats of the Carolina with hundreds of people singing together.

After a warm-up with Livin’ La Vida Loca (Ricky Martin), this year’s sing-along songs will be Under the Sea (from “The Little Mermaid”), Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel) and Mamma Mia (ABBA). Guests will learn the songs first, and then the entire theatre will raise their voices together.

This event is free and open to the public; no tickets are necessary. First come, first served. The concessions stand will be open for those who wish to purchase snacks.

City seeks public input on historic property

Residents interested in downtown Greensboro’s historic property are invited to upcoming meetings about proposed updates to the Downtown Greensboro Historic District’s current listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

The updates will be discussed and public input recorded during a city-hosted meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Greensboro History Museum Auditorium, 130 Summit Ave. Next, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed updates at its Jan. 25 meeting in the Plaza Level Conference Room of Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. This meeting begins at 4 pm.

Downtown’s historic district was added to the national register in 1982 and in 2018 there was a public push for the City to update that listing. In 2021, the city’s planning department hired hmwPreservation of Durham to re-survey the downtown district thanks to a grant from the federal Historic Preservation Fund.

Representatives from hmwPreservation, the NC Historic Preservation Office, and City planners will participate in the Jan. 19 meeting.

The final proposal of updates to the Downtown Greensboro Historic District’s listing will be presented to the NC National Register Advisory Committee on Feb. 9.

For information, call 336-373-2755.

Coliseum to host Sip Savor Shop NC

Sip Savor Shop NC returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on April 1.

The event will highlight an array of products from virtually every corner of the state. Attendees can sample dozens of different beverages, including a decadent variety of North Carolina wines and distilled spirits. Community members “will delight in an incredible assortment of delicious sweet and savory treats from local specialty vendors, and shoppers will marvel at rows and rows of products from the state’s most exceptional artisans and boutiques.”

Sip Savor Shop NC will once again be supporting local businesses as well as donating a portion of the proceeds to the returning nonprofit, Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On), which is a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas.

Tickets are on sale now for both sessions (1-4 p.m.) and (5-8 p.m.) and can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or online at Ticketmaster. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $25 for a limited time ($15 for designated drivers) plus applicable service fees.

For information, visit SipSavorShopNC.com.