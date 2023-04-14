Fresh Start Hiring Event and Resource Fair

GuilfordWorks is partnering with NCWorks and Triad Goodwill to host the Fresh Start Hiring Event and Resource Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 14 at Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., Greensboro. For more information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

GuilfordWorks hosted the Fresh Start Employer Info Session on March 21 to provide local employers with insights and information about the benefits of hiring justice-served individuals. The session included information about support and resources, testimonials and reentry models.

The Fresh Start Hiring and Resource Fair, ideal for individuals returning to the workforce after incarceration, features more than 20 employers and more than 15 resource providers. Starting pay is $20/hour for most positions.

Strange Fruit Music Festival

The Strange Fruit Music Festival is set for noon to 5 p.m. April 15 at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Participants will enjoy live music, vendors and food trucks at this free event.

The rolling stage schedule is as follows: SkyBlew, The Polk Duo, Yolanda Rabun, The John Henry Ensemble and The NuBeing Collective.

Donations will be accepted to support Black, indigenous and people of color artists and future entertainment.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3ab4jyh3 or www.facebook.com/strangefruit4.

Celebrating National Jazz Appreciation Month

The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating National Jazz Appreciation Month with “A Trane to Birdland” festival from 2-5:30 p.m. April 15, at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. The event will honor jazz legend John Coltrane and introduce Frank Morelli, the local author of a Coltrane-themed young adult novel, “On the Way to Birdland.”

There will be a screening of “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary,” an award-winning film by John Scheinfeld. Afterwards, there will be a question and answer session about the film with Morelli and Ronald Headen of the Greensboro Public Library.

Following the film and discussion, everyone is welcome to join the Caffè YA book club and Frank Morelli for a look at the story of a teen’s journey to find his brother and bring him home by reminding him of all the things they share with their hero, John Coltrane. The author will also be providing free signed copies of his book.

Refreshments will be offered at this free event.

Also, the High Point Theatre will host Canadian Jazz singer Barbra Lica at 7:30 p.m. April 14.

Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, call the box office directly at 336-887-3001.

Spring Sprouts Spectacular program

The High Point Public Library will host the Spring Sprouts Spectacular program at 10 a.m. April 15 at 901 N. Main St.

This program, presented by Crystal Mercer and Mark Taylor in the library’s Teaching Garden, will teach participants about growing the best spring vegetables.

For information about this free event, contact Mark Taylor at 336-883-3646 or mark.taylor@highpointnc.gov.

Hike set for Sunday

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. April 16. Participants will hike at Mount Shepherd Retreat Center and Camp, 1045 Mount Shepherd Road Extension in Asheboro.

Hikers should meet at 2 p.m. at the parking lot of the center or at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. The hike will take about two hours.

This is a difficult hike due to the steep climb to the summit.

Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Program for small business entrepreneurs

The High Point Public Library has partnered with SCORE Piedmont Triad, the nation’s largest network of volunteer expert business mentors, to present “Simple Steps,” a free, comprehensive program to assist and equip small business entrepreneurs with the tools needed to create and sustain a successful business.

This five-week course, designed for individuals or business partners considering starting a business or buying a business and small business owners who want to enrich and grow their business profitably, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18-May 16 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.

Registration is required and can be completed at www.score.org/piedmonttriad/local-workshops.

Craft & Learn event

Create beautiful art and useful objects from plastic bags in an Asheboro Public Library Community Craft & Learn event from 4-6 p.m. April 24.

Join mixed media fiber artist and art educator Cassandra Liuzzo to transform single-use materials that would otherwise be thrown away. The project is inspired by compassionate work being carried out at local resource center Keaton’s Place, which is reusing plastic bags to make bedrolls for people experiencing homelessness.

All ages and abilities are welcome, and no registration is required. Participants are encouraged to bring their own crochet hooks and scissors to supplement those provided.

Liuzzo is founder of Shelf Life Art & Supply Co., a new and used art supply store in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-318-6804.

Pillars of Fame nominations

For the 18th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients. In addition, for the 10th year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted.

The concept of the Pillars of Fame was established in 2005. The HPHA is concerned with the well-being of local youth and wanted a way to present positive, encouraging images and role models. HPHA leadership believes that youth will be influenced by former HPHA program participants who became successful and pillars of the community and demonstrate unwavering support of the mission of the HPHA.

Visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334 for eligibility information and nomination forms. Completed forms should be mailed or delivered by noon July 28 to 500 E. Russell Ave, High Point, NC 27260 to the attention of Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination.

Award recipients will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.

Register for Golf Classic

Registration is now open for the International Civil Rights Center and Museum’s Simkins Annual Golf Classic, set for June 5.

The tournament will take place at Forest Oaks Country Club, 4600 Forest Oaks Drive in Greensboro.

The cost for individual players is $125 through May 22 and $150 thereafter.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mr8zm6r6.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

Weather writer to discuss book

Hear from self-professed weather geek Dennis Mersereau and learn a little about what fills our skies at noon April 21 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Author of “The Extreme Weather Survival Manual,” Mersereau will discuss his latest book, “The Skies Above.”

Mersereau is a weather writer and author with more than a decade of experience covering wild storms in the U.S., Canada and around the world.

This program is part of the Green Reads series which is a monthly nature/environmental book discussion group hosted by the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch. This program is being offered in person and via Zoom. To register, e-mail melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

Earth Day at the Curb

The City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market have partnered to host Earth Day at the Curb, from 7:30 a.m. to noon on April 22 at the market, 501 Yanceyville St. The event commemorates the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day and supports the city’s goal of prioritizing sustainability.

There will be a variety of programming and vendors promoting sustainability, along with live music, interactive stations and educational resources such as a free electric bus tour to and from the City’s J. Douglas Galyon Depot on East Washington Street.

The city’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience and the Community Sustainability Council will also launch the #LiveGreen Awards Program, which will feature Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan reading Greensboro’s first Earth Day proclamation.

Throughout April, the city is hosting Earth Day Bingo to celebrate the “green” in Greensboro. By participating in attainable, daily activities, residents can win prizes. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yt4dr8b8.

Burlington streetscape project

The City of Burlington is undergoing a streetscape project. The city received $10,000,000 from the state budget to replace downtown water and sewer lines. The water and sewer replacement project funded through the state budget will impact streets and service laterals in the downtown area.

The project will be completed on a block-by-block basis to reduce overall impacts. The city will communicate with property, business owners and the community on timelines and area impacts. The project is estimated at this time to begin the spring of 2024.

There are several enhancements and improvements that will be performed in conjunction with the water and sewer project. These include curb/sidewalk replacements, curb extensions, and other streetscape elements.

The city has contracted with WithersRavenel to compete this project. As part of this project the city will hold a session where the public can provide input at 6 p.m. April 20 at the downstairs Municipal Room located at City Hall, 425 S. Lexington Ave.

Keb’ Mo’ to perform

Five time Grammy Award winning blues icon Keb’ Mo’ is coming to High Point to perform at the 12th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival set for Sept. 3 in Oak Hollow Park.

Keb’ Mo’ is one of the most accomplished and respected artists working in contemporary roots music today, with a career spanning almost 50 years.

The festival honors Coltrane, a globally revered jazz saxophonist, composer and High Point native son. Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.