Community Briefs

9/11 Remembrance Service

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and Kernersville Police Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance Service at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. The event will be at the First Responders Memorial in Fourth of July Park, which is located adjacent to the parking lot off West Bodenhamer Street.

Recently, D.H. Griffin Companies donated a section of a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center to Kernersville for display at the memorial. The beam will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.

For information, call 336-564-1928.

Dog Day at sprayground

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Dog Day at the Keeley Park Sprayground from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 at Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road in Greensboro. Admission is $5 for each dog. Reserve your spot at https://tinyurl.com/KeeleyDogDay21.