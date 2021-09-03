Community Briefs

Register for workshops
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the following workshops:
My First Home!: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. In-person. Learn the process of buying a home, down payment assistance, finance options, how to overcome credit hurdles, etc.
Medicare 101: 2-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Zoom. For men and women. Learn all about Medicare plans and options in a simplified, understandable manner.
Breaking Up and Moving On!: 6-6:45 p.m. Sept. 16, Zoom. We will discuss: What it means to be legally separated, can I file for my own divorce, how to get child support/custody, how to avoid unnecessary drama.
To register for a class, call 336-275-6090.
First responder appreciation day
The Petty Family Foundation will honor first responders with an Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Petty Garage/Petty Museum in Randleman.
There will be food, music and K-9 demonstrations.
Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Ariz., is the special guest.
In October 2019, Lamb was featured on the TV series “Live PD.” Also that year, he was featured in Season 5 of “60 Days In” in which seven volunteers went undercover in the Pinal County Jail for 60 days to collect insight into jail operations.
For information, email Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.
9/11 Remembrance Service
The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and Kernersville Police Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance Service at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. The event will be at the First Responders Memorial in Fourth of July Park, which is located adjacent to the parking lot off West Bodenhamer Street.
Recently, D.H. Griffin Companies donated a section of a steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center to Kernersville for display at the memorial. The beam will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.
For information, call 336-564-1928.
Dog Day at sprayground
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Dog Day at the Keeley Park Sprayground from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 at Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road in Greensboro. Admission is $5 for each dog. Reserve your spot at https://tinyurl.com/KeeleyDogDay21.
Owners must arrive with their dogs on a leash and provide proof of current vaccinations and rabies tag. All pet handlers must be at least 18 or accompanied by an adult, and no more than two dogs per handler will be allowed. Female dogs in heat and puppies less than 6 months old will not be allowed. Owners will be required to supervise their dogs and clean up after them as necessary.
For information, call 336-373-2964.
Youth Cypher Series
The Poetry Café’s founder, Josephus Thompson III, will be in residence at the Xperience @ Caldcluegh this fall to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. Youth ages 10 to 18 are invited be a part of The Poetry Café’s Youth Cypher Series, a kid’s open mic for music, poetry and art at 1700 Orchard St. in Greensboro. The events will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 19 and Feb. 16.
It’s free to join, register at tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21.
A cypher is a circle of energy where artists share their craft. Young artists of all genres are invited to build and hone their artistic gifts.
RhinoLeap Week
RhinoLeap Productions has announced that RhinoLeap Week is set for Sept. 17-25 at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro:
Film viewing of “Mary’s Wedding”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. By Stephen Massicotte. WWI-era love story. $10. Free for high school students in Randolph County; arrive 30 minutes before showtime to claim a ticket.
Documentary, “Making North Carolina”: 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Co-produced by VentureAsheboro and RhinoLeap Productions. The three parts focus on Leigh-Kathryn Bonner, Jerry Neal and Algenon Cash. Free.
Documentary, “Making North Carolina”: 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Co-produced by VentureAsheboro and RhinoLeap Productions. Focuses on Starworks in Star. Questions and answers with Starworks artists following the screening. Free.
“Fundraising Cabaret”: 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Performances — both live and on screen — featuring performers and special guests who have appeared on stage and taught in the classroom with RhinoLeap over the last four years. Tickets are $25 or $100. All tickets include beer and wine from Four Saints. The $100 tickets include the afterparty at Hamilton’s Steakhouse.
Tickets are required for all events. Visit www.rhinoleap.com/productions.
Outdoor Adventurers of Color
The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library is offering Outdoor Adventurers of Color, a monthly series exploring opportunities for outdoor recreation, socialization and community engagement.
The film “No Time to Waste: The Urgent Mission of Betty Reid Soskin” will be shown at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in Price Park, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro. Participants are invited to bring a blanket and watch the film about 98-year-old park ranger Betty Reid Soskin. The film shares her history as an activist, legislative representative and park planner. It also depicts her compelling work at the Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park and her historical stories of people of color. Staff from the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will also share some great resources to enjoy at the conclusion of the program.
Hear from Shawn Byrd with the group, Black Girls Do Bike, at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 in Price Park. Byrd will share information about the group’s favorite places to ride and some of her most rewarding experiences biking. She will also have some tips on safety, biking skills and ways to enjoy biking more. Bring seating.
Outdoor Adventurers of Color will gather at the Kathleen Clay Branch to watch a video on the story of Sunset Market Gardens, David and Nneka Williams and their family farm at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 on the Greensboro Public Library YouTube Channel. The family owns and farms a 12-acre plot, with one acre of intensely planted certified organic gardens. Learn about the family’s journey with a focus on horticulture, food, cooking, fitness and health.
For information, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.
Collaborative art project
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, artist Cassandra Liuzzo will produce a new Community Weaving Project during her Creative Greensboro GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center. It is a collaborative project that invites the public to participate. Drop by GROW during Liuzzo’s open studio hours to see her work, learn about her process and help create the Community Weaving Project. Or attend one of her artist talks from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 or Oct. 13.
All events are free to attend with no registration or prior weaving experience required. The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Open studio hours:
2-4 p.m. Sept. 11-12
6-7 p.m. and noon-1 p.m. Sept. 15-Oct. 15
Liuzzo is an artist, art educator and the owner of Shelf Life Art and Supply, a new-and-used art supply store based in Greensboro, established in 2014.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
Input sought for funds
The city of Greensboro is asking the public to weigh in on its plans for the city’s $59.4 million federal American Rescue Plan funds, which are designated for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery.
Residents can help City Council decide how it will evaluate projects or programs for funding by completing a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/C9HCKK9. The council will also hold an ARP virtual public hearing at its 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. To submit a comment or to speak at the meeting, fill out the City Council Comment Form at https://form.jotform.com/202643500426041.
ARP designated a variety of ways these federal funds can be used to reduce the impact of the pandemic. The funds must be spent by 2026. For information on ARP, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP.
Vintage Market
Historic Körner’s Folly, at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will host a fall-themed Vintage Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. The market will feature more than 25 area dealers of functional objects, vintage items, gourmet treats and more. The market is free, but paid admission is required to tour Körner’s Folly historic house museum.
Food will be provided by Kris’s Cocina, including seasonal tacos and tamales.
Körner’s Folly is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. The last tickets are sold at 3 p.m. Tour admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children and free for children 5 and younger.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.