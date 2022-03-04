Community Briefs

An age plus handicap system will be used to determine tee boxes used.

Tournaments will be played on a weekday beginning at 10 a.m. Entry fees will vary with location but will average $60-$80 which includes cash per player for the prize pools. A maximum of two places per flight (A-D) will receive payout. Prize pool amount and payout places are dependent on number of participants. Optional skins games will be available at each event also.

The first tournament is set for March 21 at Crooked Tree Golf Course, 7665 Caber Road in Browns Summit. The cost is $60.

The season ends Nov. 7 at the Goodyear Golf Club in Danville, Va. A meal and awards ceremony will follow.

For information, email golftripman@yahoo.com or find the sports league on Facebook.

Register for day camps

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is taking registrations for its summer 2022 day camps — All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy, Recreation Center Day Camp, Xtreme Teen Adventure Week and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp — as well as the Counselor in Training program. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer. Summer jobs are listed there, as well.