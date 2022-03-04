Community Briefs

Learn about pollinators
Learn about “Attracting Pollinators and Controlling Insects” in the garden at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Asheboro Public Library.
North Carolina Master Gardeners Julie Robbins-Muff and Cabel McBride will offer two short classes on attracting beneficial pollinators like butterflies, hummingbirds and honey bees to your yard, and controlling pests organically.
The classes are free and the public is invited. The library is at 201 Worth St.
For information, call 336-318-6808.
Online gardening class
Master Gardener volunteers with N.C. Cooperative Extension in Guilford County will offer the online seminar, Container Edibles: Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots, from 6 to 7 p.m. March 10 over Zoom.
The workshop will cover the basics to grow herbs and vegetables in large, multiple containers to eat better and save on food costs — the right location, good timing, an easy plan and a little tending.
Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.
A program handout providing links to abundant resources and in-depth information will be made available to registrants via the email address provided in a reminder email and accessible after the session at http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus.
For information, contact Lauren at lrallen@ncsu.edu or 336-641-2400.
W2W Power of the Purse Luncheon
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s annual W2W Power of the Purse Luncheon, set for March 7 at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, honors the year’s award recipients and their contributions to the community.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Lisa Leslie, a former WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist, will deliver the keynote address.
The following grantees will be celebrated: BackPack Beginnings, Diaper Bank of North Carolina, Guilford Child Development, Say Yes to Education, Wheels4Hope, PDY&F Community Garden, Mustard Seed Community Health, The Black Suit Initiative and A Simple Gesture.
To purchase tickets, visit www.womentowomengreensboro.org.
The luncheon launches W2W Week, a weeklong public awareness campaign to uplift, recognize, support and celebrate fellow women in the community from all walks of life. Learn more at www.womentowomengreensboro.org/w2w-week.
Story time in the garden
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden has partnered with the Paddison Memorial Branch Library to bring story time to the garden, at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville. The free event is set for 10 a.m. March 8 and is recommended for children 5 and younger.
Participants should bring a blanket. There will be stories, songs and activities.
For information, call 336-996-7888 or email kristin@pjcbg.org.
Writing and Resilience
In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Greensboro Public Library is offering Writing and Resilience, an online Benjamin Bards workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. March 8. Facilitated by poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard, Writing and Resilience is all about moving towards clarity and peace in a noisy world.
Kaufman is a poet and playwright who has published seven collections of poetry and several plays. Her newest collection of poems is “God Shattered” which was published in 2019. Hassard is a poet and the former managing editor of Sable Books Hybrid Publishing and founder of Women Writers of the Triad.
Writers and non-writers are welcome to join this free workshop. Interested participants can email kelsey.nation@greensboro-nc.gov and receive a link to the workshop.
Job resource fair
NCWorks in High Point is hosting a Job and Community Resource Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. March 8 at Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave. in High Point.
This outdoor event will feature these NCWorks partner agencies: city of High Point, WRLP, YWCA, BOTSO, Job Corp, Growing High Point, Oak Street Health, Kameo Parks Consulting, Second Chance, Community Church, The Mime Group, Area Wide Protective and On-Time Staffing.
Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. Organizations will provide resources, including emergency assistance, employment and training opportunities. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.
For information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.
Online monthly meeting
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. March 10. Join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/rm2psyt7. The meeting ID is 894 2018 6295. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
‘The Tempest’
Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, presents a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 7 p.m. March 11-12 and at 2 p.m. March 12-13 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $8. Visit creativegreensboro.com to purchase tickets.
The mission of Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company is to entertain, enlighten, educate and explore experiential and interactive theater through the works of Shakespeare and beyond. During its’ productions, audience members often travel through parks and public places following the actors from scene to scene. SRPAC also produces a 50-minute Shakespeare compilation that is performed in North Carolina schools.
Downtown Greenway tour
Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway’s project manager, will take participants on a walking tour of the 4-mile loop of the Downtown Greenway on these times: 10 a.m. to noon March 5, April 2 and June 11 and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5.
Sanders will share information about the history and public art found on the Downtown Greenway. Tours leave from LoFi Park at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent the week before with parking and weather related information.
Laidback Golf Tour
The Laidback Golf Tour will begin its eighth season holding one-day tournaments March 21-Nov. 7 in the southern Virginia/North Carolina area.
These will be individual stroke play events with handicaps determining flights (championship — D).
An age plus handicap system will be used to determine tee boxes used.
Tournaments will be played on a weekday beginning at 10 a.m. Entry fees will vary with location but will average $60-$80 which includes cash per player for the prize pools. A maximum of two places per flight (A-D) will receive payout. Prize pool amount and payout places are dependent on number of participants. Optional skins games will be available at each event also.
The first tournament is set for March 21 at Crooked Tree Golf Course, 7665 Caber Road in Browns Summit. The cost is $60.
The season ends Nov. 7 at the Goodyear Golf Club in Danville, Va. A meal and awards ceremony will follow.
For information, email golftripman@yahoo.com or find the sports league on Facebook.
Register for day camps
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is taking registrations for its summer 2022 day camps — All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy, Recreation Center Day Camp, Xtreme Teen Adventure Week and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp — as well as the Counselor in Training program. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer. Summer jobs are listed there, as well.
For information, call 336-373-2964.
Greensboro Start Smart
Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart baseball for children ages 3 to 6 at the Greensboro Sportplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. The cost is $25 per child for six weeks of skill-building sessions, with an option to add a bonus $36 player equipment pack. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart.
The skill-building sessions will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, beginning April 11, or Wednesdays, beginning April 13. An adult must participate with the child.
Start Smart Baseball teaches pre-school aged children the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development.
For information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.
Dedication for installation
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment installation at the Greensboro Science Center was completed in January 2022. The dedication event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 10.
The 70-foot-long and 32-foot-high sculpture, Relativity, was created by Maryland artist David Hess and is a collaboration between the foundation and the center.
Accepting proposals
Greensboro’s planning department, in conjunction with the Greensboro Housing Development Partnership, is now accepting electronic proposals for the mixed-use development of a property within the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive North Initiative of the Ole Asheboro Redevelopment Area. Deadline for proposal submissions is March 29.
Located at 802 Pearson St., this 3.9 acres of land is part of a focused redevelopment effort by the city and community residents. Proposals should include residential and commercial components, and incorporate the Downtown Greenway, which runs through the property.
The Request for Proposals at tinyurl.com/2whw5sjt contains information. A question and answer period is also open through March 15. Email questions to hart.crane@greensboro-nc.gov. After March 15, all questions and answers will be posted at tinyurl.com/4c4zj6h3.
The price of the property will be determined according to fair market value and is negotiable based on demonstrated gaps in the development budget.
For information, call 336-373-2748 or visit tinyurl.com/2p928aw3.
