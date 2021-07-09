Community Briefs

The plan was developed with assistance of tourism, downtown and business stakeholders. It will help visitors navigate Battleground Avenue, Eugene Street, Freeman Mill Road, Gate City Boulevard, Market Street, Randleman Road and Summit Avenue corridors into downtown and around major destinations citywide and in the center city. To be considered, destinations had to be public, attract visitors or be points of interest for the community. Private businesses and commercial centers are not included in public wayfinding.

The installation portion of the plan is currently partially funded. The signs will be installed in phases when funding is available, beginning as soon as early 2022.

Deck Pass program

To help encourage continued economic recovery, the city of Greensboro’s Department of Transportation will give retail businesses and restaurants in the Central Business District free parking vouchers to give to patrons. The Deck Pass program provides free parking in five, city-operated parking decks until the end of the year. To receive a supply of Deck Pass parking vouchers, business owners and managers can register at https://tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021. The first round of vouchers will be delivered to businesses starting Monday, July 12.