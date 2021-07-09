Community Briefs

Front Porch Farmer’s Market
Abbotswood at Irving Park, a local senior living community, resumed hosting its Front Porch Farmer’s Market on July 8, a monthly endeavor featuring local vendors.
The Greensboro community is invited to the next market, from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.
Additionally, during each market, the senior living community will provide a complimentary breakfast, sourced from local vendor Baked, for any health care worker who shops the market.
The address is 3504 Flint St. in Greensboro. For information, call 336-281-5386.
Dance workshops
Alexandra Joye Warren, Greensboro Downtown Park’s park artist in residence, and JOYEMOVEMENT dance company have planned three free dance workshops for people 13 and older:
Site-Specific Dance: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10
n Embodying Narrative Dance: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 27
n Relating to Others, Building Community Dance: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
All workshops will start at the Price/Bryan Stage in LeBauer Park.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/djjh7rfd.
Events for women
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro has announced the following events, open to women 18 and older:
Women’s Emotional Wellness Support Group: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through July 28. In-person or virtual. To register for in-person, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org. To request a Zoom link, email info@mhag.org.
Women’s Job Club: By appointment, Wednesday, July 14. Schedule your own personal time to meet one-on-one with seasoned human resources professional. Bring resume. Dress to impress. Will practice interview skills, network, put resume in circulation and more. Heather Schneck, 336-275-6090 or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Breaking Up & Moving On: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday, July 15. In-person. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney. To register, call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Resume Re-Design: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 22. In-person. To register, call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Build Your Brand on LinkedIn: 10-11 a.m. July 27. Virtual. Register. 336-275-6090 or tinyurl.com/ynj66ny9.
Women to Work — Job Search Strategies for Success Program: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Aug. 2-12. Must attend all classes. Schneck, 336-275-6090 or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
The center is at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Transgender Task Force
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is celebrating its public launch with a community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 21. Participants may meet the members of the task force, learn about their vision and share feedback to help improve transgender lives in Greensboro. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/5b5nh6cm. The meeting ID is 967 7312 6553 and the passcode is 653492. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.
The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the Human Rights Department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly affected. For information, call 336-373-2038.
Resident input sought
The Greensboro Department of Transportation has developed a new Comprehensive Wayfinding Plan to help visitors navigate downtown and seven reinvestment corridors. Residents are invited to review the plan, including sign designs and destinations, at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT. The deadline to submit comments or recommend destinations is July 23.
The plan was developed with assistance of tourism, downtown and business stakeholders. It will help visitors navigate Battleground Avenue, Eugene Street, Freeman Mill Road, Gate City Boulevard, Market Street, Randleman Road and Summit Avenue corridors into downtown and around major destinations citywide and in the center city. To be considered, destinations had to be public, attract visitors or be points of interest for the community. Private businesses and commercial centers are not included in public wayfinding.
The installation portion of the plan is currently partially funded. The signs will be installed in phases when funding is available, beginning as soon as early 2022.
Deck Pass program
To help encourage continued economic recovery, the city of Greensboro’s Department of Transportation will give retail businesses and restaurants in the Central Business District free parking vouchers to give to patrons. The Deck Pass program provides free parking in five, city-operated parking decks until the end of the year. To receive a supply of Deck Pass parking vouchers, business owners and managers can register at https://tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021. The first round of vouchers will be delivered to businesses starting Monday, July 12.
The vouchers will be good for up to two free hours of parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The parking decks are already free for the first hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays, and 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The vouchers may not be used for on-street metered parking.
Retail businesses and restaurants that participate in the city’s existing parking validation stamp program are eligible to receive the free vouchers. One Deck Pass voucher is allowed per customer, per parking event.
For information, call 336-430-3080 or email parking@greensboro-nc.gov.
Black Investments in Greensboro Fund
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro will offer information about its Black Investments in Greensboro Fund from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13, and Aug. 10 and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 26.
Attendance requires registration to receive the Zoom information.
To attend a Tuesday session, visit tinyurl.com/bxhtxazp.
To attend a Thursday session, visit tinyurl.com/5ccmv485.
After registering, registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For information, contact Athan Lindsay at alindsay@cfgg.org or 336-790-6339.
New library hours
The High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. has announced its new hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The library will remain closed on Sundays until after Labor Day.
Library customers may place holds, renew materials and check their accounts 24/7 by visiting the library’s website at www.highpointpublic.library.com.
For information, call 336-883-3661.
Future Fund 10 Live
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced that Future Fund 10 Live is set for Sept. 14 at Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.
There will be an in-person event with a pre- and post-reception, food and drinks.
The event will be livestreamed, as well.
The following 10 nonprofit finalists will give their pitchers for up to $45,000: The Barnabas Network, COMPASS Greensboro, Empowered Girls NC, Jalloh’s Upright Services of NC, Kellin Foundation, NCCJ, Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center, Neighborhood Markets, Positive Direction for Youth and Families, and Sparrow’s Nest/The Black Suit Initiative.
Capacity will be limited to allow for ample space. General admission tickets will be on sale soon. Follow @FutureFundGSO for the latest information.
Sip Savor Shop NC
Sip Savor Shop NC comes to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on Sept. 25.
The event will showcase products from across the state, helping local and regional businesses recover from the past year’s challenges.
There will be dozens of beverages to sample, including a variety of North Carolina wines and distilled products as well as a wide assortment of treats and shopping from an array of artisans. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On), a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary based in the Carolinas.
Tickets are on sale now for both sessions — 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. — and can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $30 for a limited time ($15 for designated drivers), plus service fees.
For information, visit www.southernvineproductions.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.