Guilford Creek Week

This week, the City of Greensboro will celebrate Guilford Creek Week, a collaborative effort with the City of High Point, Stormwater SMART and Guilford County along with, local businesses and nonprofits to emphasize the importance and benefits of clean and healthy local waters.

To cultivate an appreciation for local waterways, the city’s field operations, library, parks and recreation and water resources departments will host environmental education sessions for middle school girls, a Lake Brandt cleanup, environmental education workshops for adults, a recycling center tour and much more.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CreekWeek for details of the city’s events and www.guilfordcreekweek.org for a full listing of all local area events.

Tina Turner movie screening

The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro at 310 S. Greene St. has announced a Community at the Carolina movie event, "Tina Turner: One Last Time in Concert," presented for free in celebration of Tina Turner.

The event, set for 7 p.m. June 14, will be hosted by WNAA’s Wild Irish Rose, and all are welcome. The theatre’s concession stand will be open for those who wish to purchase refreshments at the community movie screening.

Tickets are not required. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Alamance Family Feud Fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity of Alamance County is hosting an Alamance Family Feud event from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at the Mebane Arts Center. There will be three rounds: Bright Penny Brewing vs. Burlington Beer Works, Burlington Police Department vs. Graham Police Department and Buckner HeavyLift Cranes vs. City of Graham. At the end of the evening, the inaugural Alamance Family Feud champions will be crowned.

Tickets are $30 or two for $50 and can be bought attinyurl.com/mrxv254f. Included in the ticket price is a meal (Mykonos will be catered for the event) and all proceeds will go toward construction costs for new Habitat homes.

For information, email info@habitatalamance.org.

Human Rights Celebration Gala

The City of Greensboro’s human rights department will honor valuable partners and local students at its annual celebration gala at 6 p.m. June 28 at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to register for free tickets online at tinyurl.com/5e9ya6jb.

The department will present Mosaic Awards to individuals and organizations who have supported and enhanced its programs in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The event also fetes the five recipients of the Morningside Award, presented annually to Dudley High School seniors with a demonstrated commitment to advancing social justice and equality.

The gala includes dinner and music provided by Triad-based musicians Mo’ Soul. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in a “community formal” style, representing a particular culture, organization or community.

For information, contact Paula Washington at 336-373-7838.

Fans for Seniors

United Way of Greater High Point, in partnership with Senior Resources of Guilford's Operation Fan program, is launching its "Fans for Seniors" program.

Donated fans should be 20-inch box fans, new in the box and UL-approved.

Donated fans can be dropped off at United Way of Greater High Point.

Call 336-883-4127 beforehand to schedule a drop-off time.

Monetary donations are also accepted ($25 per fan) and can be made at the United Way located at 815 Phillips Ave., High Point or online at www.unitedwayhp.org.

Grants

Visit High Point, a nonprofit agency that promotes local tourism economic development, has announced a one-time grants program at the end of their fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30. “Our organization reached our fund balance goals and experienced an exceptional fiscal year. We want to invest those revenues back into our city to strengthen tourism opportunities that support our mission,” said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.

The investment allocation is $250,000 where agencies can apply for specific areas of focus including sports tourism, tourism events, tourism strategic planning and autism travel. Agencies must prove that the scope of their project will support the visitor economy and destination development where priority will be given to those projects that can generate overnight stays in local lodging accommodations.

For information, visit https://visithighpoint.com/grant-funding/. The application deadline is June 21.

Volunteer opportunities

Beyond Sports NC, a company that supports Title I students in third through eighth-grades through both academic and athletic programs, is looking for teens and young adults to volunteer this summer. Volunteers can elect to serve at camps and clinics and can commit to a single date or an entire series.

A variety of sports and games will be offered to students, but volunteers do not need to have knowledge of or experience with any sport. All that’s required is a desire to impact a child's life through sports and have fun connecting with area youth.

Volunteer opportunities:

Soccer Nights Camp: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 10-13, Smith Soccer Complex.

Saturday Soccer Outreach: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, June 16-July 22, Church of the Cross.

Drop-in Sports at Schools: Join to play pick-up sports games and stay for lunch. Each week Beyond Sports will introduce kids to a different sport. Schools include Washington, Hunter and Oak View.

Recreation Center Clinics: Beyond Sports will be hosting a weekly sports clinic for campers at four different recreation centers: Warnersville, Glenwood, Windsor and Peeler.

New Arrivals Institute Slamm Camp: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Join Beyond Sports as they share athletics with new refugee students.

For information visit www.beyondsportsnc.com.

City Academy applications announced

The City of Greensboro is accepting applications for its public education program, City Academy, now through July 1. This free program, celebrating its 18th year, is designed to develop civic leadership and build a stronger city through well-informed and engaged residents.

City Academy participants get a look behind the scenes into city government through hands-on activities and learning experiences offered by 15 departments in various city locations.

Classes are held weekly from 5:45 to 9 p.m., from September through November, with graduation scheduled during the Dec. 3 city council meeting.

City Academy is open to any resident living within the corporate limits of the City of Greensboro. Residents representing all city council districts and various backgrounds will be selected for the academy.

To apply for the fall 2023 session, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/cityacademy or call 336-373-2723.

ICRCM gala in July

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will mark the 63rd anniversary of the successful conclusion of the Greensboro civil rights sit-ins at 6 p.m. July 25 at its annual fundraising gala at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963. In recognition of this momentous demonstration, the ICRCM has named the theme of the upcoming gala, “The March to Washington Continues.”

Six significant contributors to civil and human rights will be honored:

The Hon. U.S. Rep. Kweise Mfume - Alston/Jones International Civil & Human Rights Award

Sandra Hughes - Trailblazer Award

The Hon. Katie Cashion - Unsung Hero Award

The Hon. Yvonne Johnson - Lifetime Community Service Award

Kay Brown - Keeper of the Flame Award

Mary Ellen Bender - Sit-In Participant Award