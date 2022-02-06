Community Milestones

Announcements
HonorBridge, formerly known as Carolina Donor Services, a nonprofit organ procurement organization, has announced its accomplishments in 2021:
- Recovered tissues from 1,295 donors
- Recovered 263 heart valves
- Transplanted 819 organs recovered from 290 donors, the second highest year ever for the number of organ donors
- Helped save 712 lives
- Conducted a virtual Donor Family Tribute that was viewed more than 1,200 times
- Facilitated more than 600 letters exchanged between donor families and recipients
- Conducted nearly 390 donation conversations with families
- Visited more than 300 funeral home
- Participated in more than 100 community activities
Additionally, in March, HonorBridge broke ground for the new Chapel Hill office which is on track to open in fall of 2022. During the summer of 2021, HonorBridge was named a 2021 Business North Carolina’s Best Employer, given the Empowering Research and Discovery Award by the National Disease Research Interchange and the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, and its legislation to improve the DMV donation process was unanimously passed by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper.
HonorBridge spent much of 2021 focused on innovation. It was one of only 15 Organ Procurement Organizations to test a newly launched United Network for Organ Sharing Organ Tracking Service, using devices attached to packaged organs that allow OPOs and transplant hospital staff the ability to follow an organ from recovery until it ultimately arrives at the transplant center. HonorBridge was also one of six OPOs to partner with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant by utilizing their Organ Care System that keeps lungs warm and breathing as in the human body and allows for lungs to be monitored and transported greater distances.
Nationally, more than 100,000 men, women and children, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are waiting for organ transplants.
To become an organ donor, visit www.RegisterMe.org/NC.
Grants
The Winston-Salem Foundation has announced 51 community grants totaling $1,317,794 from July through December 2021, made possible by community members who support the foundation’s flexible grantmaking funds.
Capacity-Building Grants:
- Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County - $54,750 for DEI training over three years and $25,000 for strategic planning consultation.
- Associates in Christian Counseling - $16,800 for development and marketing planning for a second year.
- Authoring Action - $54,750 for a part-time director of development over three years.
- Cancer Services - $12,395 to adapt administrative staff as the result of a planning process for a second year.
- Children's Law Center of Central NC - $16,000 for a part-time development associate for a third year.
- Crosby Scholars Community Partnership - $54,750 for a human resources/DEI position over three years.
- Crossnore School and Children's Home - $25,000 for DEI consultation and training.
- Down Syndrome Association of Greater W-S - $29,750 for coordinator position over two years.
- Dress for Success Winston-Salem - $20,000 for strategic planning and marketing consultation to adapt services amidst the public health pandemic.
- Eliza's Helping Hands - $54,750 for marketing consultation and a marketing position over three years.
- Family Services - $54,750 for marketing assistance for Head Start over three years.
- Financial Pathways of the Piedmont - $14,000 for a resource development director for a third year.
- Flywheel Foundation - $7,650 for strategic planning consultation.
- Forsyth Humane Society - $17,500 for a development coordinator position for a second year.
- Green Tree Peer Center - $25,000 for strategic planning consultation and assessment.
- Hogar Del Inmigrante - $9,000 for accounting consultation and training over three years.
- Horizons Residential Care Center - $17,500 to support curriculum and technical skill development for a second year.
- HUSTLE Winston-Salem - $25,000 for DEI training and certification.
- IFB Solutions - $25,000 for succession planning and executive search consultation.
- Junior Achievement of the Triad - $48,180 for a Forsyth County volunteer coordinator over three years.
- Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity - $15,000 for strategic planning consultation and nonprofit governance training.
- Moji Coffee and More - $54,750 for the expansion of administrative positions over three years.
- NC Fusion - $44,525 for consultation, assessment, and leadership training over three years.
- Piedmont Environmental Alliance - $54,750 for a part-time development associate over three years.
- Reynolda House Museum of American Art - $16,725 for a DEI lecture and workshop and $42,500 for comprehensive planning consultation over two years.
- Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center - $29,375 to expand development staff over two years.
- Smart Start of Forsyth County - $54,750 for a new position focused on marketing, fundraising, and strategic planning over three years.
- Spring Theatre - $10,000 for strategic planning and development consultation.
- Triad Cultural Arts - $52,430 for financial consultation and training, and new part-time accounting position over three years.
- Winston-Salem MIXXER - $9,800 for a community manager for a third year.
- Yadkin Riverkeeper - $38,250 for a part-time diversity specialist and DEI training over two years.
- YWCA of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County - $54,750 for a technical grant writer over three years.
Capital campaign grants are available to Forsyth County organizations with major capital fundraising campaigns. Senior Services received $100,000 to support their capital campaign.
Small grants are available to organizations and groups with annual incomes of $150,000 or less:
- Anuli Pregnancy Care Services - $664 for marketing and recruitment materials for pregnancy care workshops.
- Eliza's Helping Hands - $700 for a virtual support group bridging social capital across cultural lines.
- Hogar Del Inmigrante - $1,000 for a legal clinic with immigration services event.
- Hope To Thrive - $300 to support speakers for a virtual volunteer appreciation event.
- HUSTLE Winston-Salem - $1,000 to support the archival of the Marketing Out of the Box weekly virtual meetings for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
- I.C.A.R.E Support Group - $1,000 to support individuals’ reentry to the workforce from the justice system.
- Lifeline Shoebox - $500 to support the annual shoebox program.
- Royal Curtain Drama Guild - $1,000 for theatre coaching and training scholarships.
- Winston-Salem Indians - $500 to support community youth football and cheer scholarships.
Other Community Grants:
- City of Winston-Salem - $10,000 for the African American Heritage Initiative to support archiving community stories from the Undesign the Redline Exhibit.
- Eliza's Helping Hands - $2,000 to provide direct assistance to victims of violent crime.
- Forsyth County Digital Equity Committee - $10,000 for implementation of the Forsyth County Digital Equity Plan.
- Forsyth County Public Library - $4,000 to support a speaker visit from Annaliese Bruner on the Tulsa massacre.
- Forsyth Futures - $10,000 to build a community survey panel for primary research focused on Forsyth County.
- NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County - $15,000 for improvements to the Arboretum at Tanglewood.
- WinstonNet - $75,000 for a program director position to oversee the digital inclusion work.
For information, visit wsfoundation.org/nonprofits-community-groups.
Honors
Anderson University, dean's list: Paige McDowell of Pfafftown; Kaleigh Jamison, Jacob Kohns and Grace Minnich, all of Winston-Salem
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.