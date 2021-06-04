Community news in brief

Golf fundraiser

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will commemorate Dr. George Simkins Jr. during its golf fundraising classic at 8:30 a.m. July 26.

Early bird registration ends July 12.

More details are to come.

Register at info@sitinmovement.org.

National Night Out

National Night Out 2021 is set for Aug. 3 this year with plans to offer in-person events with potential modifications as things reopen with safety in mind.

Registration closes July 16. Each group will receive balloons, a new T-shirt and a yard sign.

To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/gsonno2021.

This unique crime and drug prevention event is sponsored locally by the Greensboro Police Department. The event seeks to enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community.

For information, ask a community resource officer, call 336-373-2636 or email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov.