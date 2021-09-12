Community news in brief

The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro will begin its fall Adventures in Learning on Sept. 21.

Some classes are in-person while others are virtual.

There are 11 topics to choose from, everything from a murder mystery to yoga to discussing world affairs and current issues.

The fee is $45 for the semester.

To register, visit www.shepctrg.org.

For information, call 336-378-0766.

Waste-less Living series

The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library is offering a Waste-less Living series to provide practical, money saving ideas to reduce waste and help the natural world.

First in the series is Waste-Less Living for Beginners at noon Friday, Sept. 17, at the library, 1420 Price Park Drive, Greensboro. Participants are invited to bring lunch and an outdoor chair to enjoy this event on the lawn in Price Park. Masey DeMoss, waste reduction and recycling educator, will provide tips and techniques to start the waste-less journey.