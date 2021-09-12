Community news in brief

Kickoff to dance event
Greensboro Downtown Parks will present the performance of its inaugural artist in residence, Alexandra Joye Warren, on Friday, Sept. 17, as a kickoff event to its annual National Dance Day GSO celebration. Warren has developed “A Wicked Silence” as the first iteration of a three-part series exploring the history and consequences of the eugenics program in North Carolina.
Drawing on historical research and personal narratives of those victimized by forced sterilization, “A Wicked Silence” uses site-specific choreography inspired by moving through and interacting with various park spaces and features to ground the telling of the story of this work. Presented as a “choreoplay,” “A Wicked Silence” will convey its narrative through a series of scenes in two acts that move locations throughout Center City and LeBauer parks.
Seating will begin in Carolyn’s Garden in LeBauer Park at 6:30 p.m., with the performance to begin at 7 p.m. From there, the performance will move to locations throughout the downtown parks. Audiences are encouraged to come prepared to engage directly with the performance.
For information about this free event, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/a-wicked-silence-premiere.
Adventures in Learning
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro will begin its fall Adventures in Learning on Sept. 21.
Some classes are in-person while others are virtual.
There are 11 topics to choose from, everything from a murder mystery to yoga to discussing world affairs and current issues.
The fee is $45 for the semester.
To register, visit www.shepctrg.org.
For information, call 336-378-0766.
Waste-less Living series
The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library is offering a Waste-less Living series to provide practical, money saving ideas to reduce waste and help the natural world.
First in the series is Waste-Less Living for Beginners at noon Friday, Sept. 17, at the library, 1420 Price Park Drive, Greensboro. Participants are invited to bring lunch and an outdoor chair to enjoy this event on the lawn in Price Park. Masey DeMoss, waste reduction and recycling educator, will provide tips and techniques to start the waste-less journey.
Bring a low-waste picnic dinner for a Waste-Less Living Picnic at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on the lawn in Price Park. Learn how to reduce food waste while saving money, time and water at home with DeMoss and Laine Roberts, water resources public education coordinator. To support home compost and water conservation efforts, the city will be selling discounted compost bins and rain barrels at this event. Participants will be entered in a raffle for a composter.
Finally, Waste-Less Living: Intermediate Level will be offered at noon Oct. 1 in Price Park. This class is for participants who have started low-waste living, but want some ideas to take this lifestyle even further. Participants can bring lunch, an outdoor chair and join the presentation on the lawn in Price Park. DeMoss will provide ideas for sustainable actions for reducing waste.
For information, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.
Cemetery tour
The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board is offering the Graham Historical Cemetery Tour featuring a bus and walking tour of Linwood Cemetery, Providence Cemetery and Children’s Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 9.
Participants will meet at the Graham Recreation Center, 311 College St. and be transported on the activity bus to the tour location and back to the center when completed. The walking tour will experience uneven surfaces while walking in the dark, as well as part of the tour on a bus.
Restrooms will be available at the center only. Admission is free; registration is required. Registration opens Wednesday, Sept. 15, at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
For information, call 336-513-5510.
Temporary closure
The Greensboro Science Center will be closed to guests Sept. 27-30. Science center team members will be on site during this time, working on special projects best performed away from guests, both in regard to safety and overall impact on guest experience. Animal care staff will be on site to ensure the health and well-being of the center’s animals.
Projects planned for the closure include:
Concrete removal and reinstallation.
Waterproofing repairs.
Jeansboro Junction repairs.
Deep cleaning throughout campus.
Ceiling tile replacement throughout campus.
Staining SKYWILD and several sections of boardwalk.
Winter Wonderlights returns
The Greensboro Science Center has announced that Winter Wonderlights will return Nov. 6 and run through Jan. 2. Prices range from $12 to $24.50 per person, with children ages 2 and younger receiving free admission.
Tickets will be available beginning Sept. 23. An exclusive GSC Friends and Family Presale will be offered beginning Thursday, Sept. 16, to select supporters, including members, donors, volunteers and staff.
Information about hours and prices can be found at www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
Creekside parkrun
Archdale Parks and Recreation has announced that parkrun is coming to Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale. These are volunteer led events held across the world, with nearly 50 in the United States.
Creekside parkrun is a free, timed, 5K, walk/jog/run event for all ages and abilities. It will be held every Saturday at 9 a.m. all year long, with a few exceptions. The first official Creekside parkrun will be held Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Creekside parkrun course starts and finishes behind the Senior Center at Creekside Park. Participants are required to complete a one-time registration at www.parkrun.us/creekside for their free, personal barcode. There is no sign-up for each week’s event.
For information, email creekside@parkrun.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @creeksideparkrun.
Live poetry reading
The High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society will hold a live reading from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the High Point Public Library Arts and Entertainment Plaza. Society members will read excerpts from their latest anthology, as well as a selection of new and previous works.
The society is open to all ages and experience levels, meeting on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:45 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center to critique, refine and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with joining the group.
For information, call 336-883-3646 or 336-889-2787.
Fall coloring contest
The Textile Heritage Museum at Glencoe is inviting all children and adult coloring artists to color and submit their best creative version of a 8.5-by-11 line drawing poster. “Home in the Village” is the theme of the fall coloring contest.
The contest is open to all amateur and professional coloring artists in Alamance County and surrounding counties in North Carolina.
The closing date is Oct. 20.
There is no entry fee. Request an 8.5-by-11 printable PDF drawing and detailed guidelines by email at waynedrumheller.hd@gmail.com or glencoebooks@yahoo.com.
