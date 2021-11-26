Community news in brief

The High Point Arts Council is hosting its annual holiday concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The Charlie Brown Christmas Concert will feature Keith Byrd & Frynz playing everyone's favorite holiday tunes. There will be opportunities for attendees to sing along.

The Hope Truck Food Co. will be on site and for every meal that is bought, Hope Truck will donate a meal to someone in need. The Whistle Stop Bar at the center will also be open and offering complimentary nonalcoholic holiday punch in addition to wine and beer for purchase.

Admission is $10 per person. To buy tickets, visit the ticket office between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or visit www.HighPointArts.org/events.

For information, call 336-889-2787.

Let’s Talk Law series

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is hosting a new Let’s Talk Law series, the Role of the Public Defender, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The series is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/3dnknndz. After registering, participants will join via Zoom using meeting ID 941 7553 6816 and passcode 696838, or by calling 929-205-6099.