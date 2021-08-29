Community news in brief

Boys choir auditions
The Gate City Spiritual Travelers Boys Choir will hold open call auditions at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Thursdays after the audition.
For information, contact Ron Tuck at 336-255-0207 or pearl57@twc.com.
Museum events
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. has announced the following free events:
Blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays in September.
“A” is for Artifact — The Letter J in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 8. Join staff for a 15-minute program. Drop-in. Especially suitable for ages 3-5.
Washington Street Historic Walking Tours: 8 a.m. Sept. 11, begins at Jackie’s Place, 607 E. Washington St., High Point. Local historian Glenn Chavis offers his monthly guided tours of Historic Washington Street.
Corn Husk Doll Making: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Discover how Native Americans and early Quaker settlers used the natural environment to make toys. Drop-in.
Let’s Color! in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 16. Drop-in.
“Chasing Trane” documentary: 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Film includes commentary from Denzel Washington, Carlos Santana, Common, Cornell West, Bill Clinton and others.
Tools of the Trade: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Mini tradeshow will highlight blacksmithing, chair caning, wood working and shoemaking with costumed interpreters including special guests, Jerome Bias and Mike Fox.
Let’s Craft! Create your own Tool Kit in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Central Carolina Fair
The annual Central Carolina Fair is planned for Sept. 10-19 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
It will feature rides, carnival food, games and attractions for all ages.
Fair hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
For information, visit CentralCarolinaFair.com.
Southern Guitar Festival
The Southern Guitar Festival, normally held in Columbia, S.C., will take place Sept. 25-26 at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.
The two-day guitar extravaganza includes concerts, workshops, lectures and top-level international guitar competitions. This year’s headline artist will be Jiji performing Sept. 25.
The event will host additional world-renowned guitarists this year. These include performances and workshop by the jazz-fusion group the Daniel Seriff trio; the winner of the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Solo Competition Xavier Jara; and acclaimed performing artists Joseph Pecoraro and Luke Payne.
The festival has featured artists from around the world, including Mexico, Canada, China, Brazil and more.
Tickets and schedule are available at www.SouthernGuitarFest.com.
Council seat applications
The Greensboro City Council will be accepting online applications through Sept. 9 for the at-large seat now open after Michelle Kennedy announced her resignation at the Aug. 17 council meeting.
The council will follow section 3.02© of the Greensboro City Charter to fill the vacant seat.
All completed applications will be reviewed by council members, and each applicant may make a brief presentation during a special meeting Sept. 14, at which point a candidate will be selected to fill the seat.
For information, visit https://form.jotform.com/212298004807050.
Potters’ Pumpkin Patch
Potters’ Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in October at the following Seagrove potteries:
Blue Hen Pottery, 247 W. Main St.
Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, 129 E. Main St.
The Triangle Studio, 1140 N.C. 705
Crystal King Pottery, 2475 N.C. 705
Thomas Pottery, 1295 W. N.C. 705.
Shop for ceramic pumpkins, gourds, fall-themed pottery and more.
The General Wine and Brew in Seagrove will have handmade collectible pottery mugs and a seasonal selection of pumpkin brews to go with this monthlong event. Also, Hilltop Seafood will be set up at The General Wine and Brew from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
For information, visit https://potterspumpkinpatch.com.
Commission report
The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission has published its fiscal year 2020-21 annual report. Read it at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/GCJAC-Annual-Report-2020-21.
The publication provides an introduction to the commission, which was established in August 2018 to provide impartial oversight of the Greensboro Police Department, increase transparency with the public and create sustainable partnerships throughout the community.
This annual report outlines the commission’s activities and achievements and police department-related policy reviews and recommendations. Also included in the report is an overview of complaints filed against police officers by members of the public in calendar year 2020, which were provided by the Greensboro Police Department for the commission’s review and analysis.