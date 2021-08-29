Community news in brief

Blue Hen Pottery, 247 W. Main St.

Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, 129 E. Main St.

The Triangle Studio, 1140 N.C. 705

Crystal King Pottery, 2475 N.C. 705

Thomas Pottery, 1295 W. N.C. 705.

Shop for ceramic pumpkins, gourds, fall-themed pottery and more.

The General Wine and Brew in Seagrove will have handmade collectible pottery mugs and a seasonal selection of pumpkin brews to go with this monthlong event. Also, Hilltop Seafood will be set up at The General Wine and Brew from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2.

For information, visit https://potterspumpkinpatch.com.

Commission report

The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission has published its fiscal year 2020-21 annual report. Read it at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/GCJAC-Annual-Report-2020-21.

The publication provides an introduction to the commission, which was established in August 2018 to provide impartial oversight of the Greensboro Police Department, increase transparency with the public and create sustainable partnerships throughout the community.