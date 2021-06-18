Community news in brief

Sheriff’s Office assessment

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for a virtual-based assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the accreditation program requires agencies to maintain compliance with state-of-the-art law enforcement standards in four basic areas: Policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 336-641-6122 between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday. Comments will be taken by a member of the assessment team. As part of the virtual assessment, agency employees and community members are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The session will be conducted in the conference room of the Otto Zenke Building, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A list of the titles of all the standards are available at tinyurl.com/yvx46wjn. To request information about a specific standard, call 336-641-3827 or email tbumpass@guilfordcountync.gov.