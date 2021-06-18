Community news in brief

Sheriff’s Office assessment
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for a virtual-based assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the accreditation program requires agencies to maintain compliance with state-of-the-art law enforcement standards in four basic areas: Policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 336-641-6122 between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday. Comments will be taken by a member of the assessment team. As part of the virtual assessment, agency employees and community members are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The session will be conducted in the conference room of the Otto Zenke Building, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A list of the titles of all the standards are available at tinyurl.com/yvx46wjn. To request information about a specific standard, call 336-641-3827 or email tbumpass@guilfordcountync.gov.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments concerning the agency's ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155; or email calea@calea.org.
Energy at the Park
Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s free summer playground program, Energy at the Park, will run in five neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, June 21-Aug. 5. Rising first graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts and free lunch. Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground.
Locations are:
- Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.
- Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Road
- McCulloch Street Park, 304 E. McCulloch St.
- Sussman Street Park, 229 Sussman St.
- Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Drive
The program may close due to severe rain or extreme heat. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy or contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502 or Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov.
One City, One Book
The Greensboro Public Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year an executive committee narrowed the options to three choices, Greensboro readers voted, and the 2021 selection is “There There” by Native American author Tommy Orange.
The debut novel follows 12 characters from native communities as they travel to the Big Oakland Powwow.
One City, One Book begins this fall with programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more opportunities for the entire community to engage around the themes of the chosen work.
For information, call 336-412-3617 or visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
Summer Parks Concert Series
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has announced its lineup for the 2021 Summer Parks Concert Series. Gates open at 4 p.m.; concerts begin at 5 p.m.
Concert schedule:
- N.C. National Guard 440th Army Band, July 4, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville.
- Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust, July 25, Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
- West End Mambo, Aug. 15, Tanglewood Park.
- The Plaids, Aug. 29, Tanglewood Park.
- The Martha Basset Show, Sept. 12, Triad Park.
Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic; food trucks will be onsite. Refreshments such as soda, water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting the council.
For information, call 336-705-5440.
Family Fun Days
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will host Family Fun Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16-17. Families will enjoy self-guided tours of the 22-room historic house, discovering history, art and architecture with a scavenger hunt in digital or print format.
Historic yard games, including badminton and croquet, will be set up on the lawn and ready for play, along with a hands-on Sand Archaeology exploration station. Thanks to a donation from The Gibson House Inn, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect Four will also be available.
Take-home activity kits, containing supplies needed to create Victorian-era crafts including a thaumatrope, stick puppets, yarn doll and whirligig, may be reserved in advance. Activity kits are most suitable for students in third grade and higher. For younger visitors, the new Körner’s Folly Coloring Book, featuring detailed illustrations of the home’s interiors, will also be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2mpnmsve. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended, but some same-day purchases may be available. Self-guided tours will be offered every 20 minutes for groups of six or fewer.
For information, call 336-996-7922 or email info@kornersfolly.org.
Expanded bus routes
In response to requests from long-time riders, Greensboro Transit Agency is expanding its Sunday bus routes.
GTA’s transitional seven combined routes will expand to 17 individual routes for riders beginning July 4. The routes will mirror the level of service offered on Saturdays, the agency said in a news release.
Buses will operate hourly from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Access GSO riders will also receive extended hours on Sundays, with citywide paratransit services ending at 10 p.m., the agency said.
Riders of GTA and Access GSO services are asked to continue observing state and federal requirements for travel on public transportation, including wearing face coverings and socially distancing when possible.
Budget changes
At its June 15 meeting, the Greensboro City Council adopted the $620 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The fiscal year begins July 1.
The budget maintains the current city property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and water and sewer fees are increasing 4.5%. It also includes an Access GSO fare increase of 50 cents, beginning in January 2022.
The budget restores nearly $5 million in operating funds cut last year due to the pandemic, including areas such as facility maintenance and programming. The adopted budget also includes new positions in several priority service areas. The police department added five new homicide detectives, a victim advocate, and a crime analyst in December and will add eight more officer positions in Fiscal Year 2021-22. The budget also includes additional new positions in the fire, parks and recreation, water resources and human rights departments and the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program.
The adopted budget will be published at www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget in July.
