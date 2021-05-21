Community news in brief

Magical Monarchs: 6-7 p.m. June 16. With Jeanne Megel. Register. 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Blood drives: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 16 and July 12, also 2:30-7 p.m. June 28. www.redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden or call 336-996-7888.

Housing voucher session

The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting a virtual Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Information Session for current and potential landlords at 9 a.m. June 15.

Limited seating will be made available for onsite participation upon request at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.

The HPHA administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program in High Point. The HCV program is the federal government's major program for assisting low- to moderate-income households with rental subsidies to secure affordable housing in the private market.