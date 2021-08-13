Community news in brief

Compost bin, rain barrel sale
The city of Greensboro is offering 80-gallon Earth Machine compost bins for $50 and 55-gallon Systern rain barrels for $69.95.
The sale is open to all Guilford County residents. To order a compost bin or rain barrel, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/BinBarrelSale and order online by Oct. 1. Bins and barrels can be picked up between 9 a.m. and noon Oct. 9 at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St. in Greensboro.
Among a typical household’s waste, 25% can be composted. Keeping these items out of trashcans frees up space at the landfill and cuts down on carbon and methane emissions released in landfills. Composting also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, helps soil retain moisture, and prevents soil erosion. Rain barrels help conserve water, reduce storm water runoff and minimize the need for chemical fertilizers.
Football, cheerleading signups
The Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Unit, in partnership with Proehlific Park and the ARC of Greensboro, is registering people ages 7 to 35 for fall Carolina Panther’s Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading. The program is free. Register at https://proehlificpark.com/sports. For information, call 336-373-2954.
The league gives individuals with physical or developmental disabilities a chance to play flag football or cheerleading with assistance from volunteers. The league is supported by a grant from the Carolina Panthers.
Practices will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 10-Oct. 29. Some games will be played on Sundays. On Oct. 23, all participants will travel to Charlotte to participate in the Carolina Panthers Challenger League tournament.
AIR offers a variety of recreation programs and social events for individuals of all abilities. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR.
Madden Tournament
The Parks and Recreation Departments of Greensboro and High Point will host an intercity Madden Tournament from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21. This will be a single elimination tournament with age groups for 17 and younger and adults. Winners from each town will face off for the final. Games will be played on each participant’s home gaming console. The cost is $10 per player. Register by Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Register by downloading the Mission Control app on your mobile device, joining the Greensboro Esports League and signing up for the tournament. New league members will receive a Greensboro Esports T-shirt. Tournament winners will receive a copy of Madden 22.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/esports for more details or contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.
Workshop registration
The city of Greensboro’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is hosting a virtual workshop for contractors from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 via Zoom. Staff will provide an overview of forecasted city projects and contracting opportunities.
The event is free, but registration is required by Friday, Aug. 20. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4ksre7ub. Once registered, you will receive the Zoom link.
For information, call 336-373-7980.
View Impact Report
Greensboro’s 2020-2021 Human Resources Impact Report highlights policy changes and human resources' response to various national issues. In this quick read, residents will find information regarding these changes and how some employees may have been positively affected.
Residents are encouraged to read the Impact Report at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/HR-Impact-Report.
