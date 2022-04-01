Community news in brief

Kindergarten enrollment

Parents of children who will be 5 by Aug. 31 can enroll their children into kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

Registration takes place online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net. Parents will want to gather several documents, including the child’s birth certificate, health records and proof of residence to determine their assigned school. Visit www.gcsnc.com/Page/11599 for details.

Parents should direct questions about kindergarten registration to their local school. For assistance with SchoolMint, call 336-370-8303.

Parents or guardians interested in the district’s Pre-K program for 4-year-olds should follow the instructions and deadlines for the Pre-K Application at www.guilfordchildren.org/nc-pre-k-application.

For more information, visit www.gcsnc.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2133 or call 336-370-2362.

‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman’

Experience history through “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” as actress Diane Faison of Winston-Salem brings the famed abolitionist to life in a performance at 2 p.m. April 9 at the George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Asheboro.

The one-woman show is sponsored by the Friends of the Randolph County Public Libraries and the GWCCEC. The performance is free and open to the public.

Tubman, born in 1822, escaped a brutal existence as an enslaved person to found the Underground Railroad and advocate tirelessly for abolition. She led troops in the United States Army during the Civil War, and afterward became an advocate for women’s suffrage.

Faison, an art teacher in North Carolina and Virginia for 25 years, wanted students to feel history, rather than just researching it. She studied Tubman’s life and developed her one-woman play, which her husband, a history teacher, asked her to perform for his students.

Since then, she has performed multiple times each month for close to 30 years in schools, colleges, libraries, churches and retirement homes.

Other performances are set for noon June 18 at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Quaker Lake, 1503 N.C. 62 East in Climax.

For information, visit www.dianefaison.life.

Organ and tissue donation

National Donate Life Month was established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003. Observed in April each year, National Donate Life Month helps raise awareness about donation, encourages Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors and honors those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.

In North Carolina, about 50% of adults are registered donors. One donor can save up to eight lives and heal more than 75 lives through organ and tissue donation. To become a register donor, visit RegisterMe.org/NC.

To bring awareness, education and encourage registration, HonorBridge, formerly known as Carolina Donor Services, is celebrating National Donate Life Month with the following events and programs:

Building Lightings: Various buildings throughout the service area will shine with blue and green (the colors of donation) during the month. This includes the Reynolds Building in downtown Winston-Salem, the arches over N.C. 52, the stroll way bridge over Salem Parkway near Liberty Street, the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, and others.

Pause To Give Life: April 6 - At 10:08 a.m., nearly 30 hospitals and funeral home partners across HonorBridge's service area will honor donors and their families, recipients, and those waiting to "Pause to Give Life," a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony followed by a moment of silence. The start time symbolizes that one donor can save eight lives.

Blue & Green Day: April 22 - Celebrate National Donate Life Blue & Green Day by encouraging the public to wear blue and green and to engage in sharing the Donate Life message and promoting the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

National Pediatric Transplant Week: April 24-30.

For information, visit HonorBridge.org or call 800-200-2672.

Introduction to sign language

The Greensboro Public Library is offering and Introduction to American Sign Language at 7 p.m. April 5 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. This class will also be available on Zoom; register in advance at tinyurl.com/2p8tt8du.

This class will be presented by a member of the Communication Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, a nonprofit in Greensboro. There will be a discussion on the deaf community and their culture then participants will learn how to sign some basic words and phrases in ASL.

To reserve an in-person spot email Amy.Bacon@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-7878. The program will also be live-streamed on the Library’s Facebook page. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lung cancer rehabilitation

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Specialist Kim Metzler will be the featured speaker for the April 6 meeting of the Triad LiveLung Lung Cancer group. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road, High Point. Dinner will be provided. This will be the group’s first return to in-person meetings since the meetings went virtual during the pandemic.

Metzler will provide an overview and benefits of pulmonary rehabilitation. She will focus on educational topics, including tips on breathing retraining, energy conservation and nutritional.

Metzler joined Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in 2004 as a respiratory therapist. She became a pulmonary rehabilitation specialist in 2018. Last year, she transitioned from Atrium Health’s Winston-Salem campus to the Atrium Health’s Lexington Medical Center.

The Triad meeting is open to all lung cancer patients and their loved ones. RSVP to Dusty Donaldson at 336-302-7714 or dusty@dustyjoy.org or at www.livelung.org/events.

Rowing championships

The Bethany Medical North Carolina Rowing Championships, presented by The Lenny Peters Foundation, are returning to High Point on April 9. The 2022 competition will feature a record number of rowers, and with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, race organizers are expecting close to a 50% boost in participation from the previous year. Hosted by Triad United Rowing Association, this event will take place on Oak Hollow Lake at Festival Park in High Point.

"Last year we capped the championships to 150 boats to ensure everyone was well spaced out in the park," says race director Gene Kininmonth. "We've raised the cap to 250 boat entries for this year and we have received overwhelming interest from rowing clubs around the region."

The rowing regatta is an all-day series of boat races for youth, collegiate, and masters teams from North Carolina and surrounding states.

Regatta officials are preparing for more than 800 rowers from six states, bringing with them thousands of supporters to High Point resulting in an estimated economic impact of close to $300,000, according to Visit High Point.

Entry to the event is free for spectators, and there will be a $10 parking fee to be collected at the park entrance. There will also be food trucks on-site throughout the day. For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p96apfs.

Interfaith conversation

NCCJ will present “Antisemitism and Islamophobia: An Interfaith Conversation” via Zoom webinar (link to register: bit.ly/interfaithtalk2022) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 12.

Naijla Faizi, associate chaplain for Muslim Life at Wake Forest University, and Rabbi Andy Koren, senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel, will join Michael Robinson, NCCJ’s program director, for an interfaith conversation covering:

The history of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the United States.

Current manifestations of these forms of religious discrimination and prejudice.

The personal and societal impact of antisemitism and Islamophobia

What we can all do to raise our awareness and counter hate in our community.

For information, call 336-272-0359, Ext. 150.

How would you spend $100K in your neighborhood?

Participatory Budgeting Greensboro has extended its idea collection phase through April 20. The city will provide $100,000 for PB projects or programs recommended by residents in each council district. Submit your idea for a program or project now by filling out the idea form at PBGreensboro.com. The form is available in English and Spanish.

The funds must be spent for improvements on city property or facilities or for programs that can be executed by city staff. PB projects must be one-time expenses that benefit the public.

PB Greensboro is also recruiting volunteers to serve on the committees that will vet the ideas and prepare them to be put on the ballots. Residents are invited to join PB volunteer training at 10:30 a.m. April 9 at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Folks can fill out the volunteer form at www.pbgreensboro.com/volunteer to RSVP for the training.

For information about volunteering, email Leila.lewis@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2406. Learn more about PB Greensboro at www.PBGreensboro.com.

Review, comment on draft policy

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has published its draft Greensboro Transit Agency Title VI Nondiscrimination Policy for a 30-day public review and comment period. The draft policy is available for review online at www.guampo.org.

Written comments on this document are due by April 28. Send comments to Transportation Planner Tram Truong by email at guampo@greensboro-nc.gov, fax to 336-412-6171 or by mail to P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136.

The document will be presented for approval at the Greensboro MPO Transportation Advisory Committee meeting at 2 p.m. May 11, held online at tinyurl.com/2p93yv42.

Concert series

Graham’s Thursdays at Seven Concert Series will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, May-September, on West Elm Street in Graham.

The free events are for all ages. Concertgoers should bring personal seating.

The 2022 band lineup features: May 26, The Holiday Band; June 23, The Pink Slips Band; July 28, Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot; Aug. 25, The Konnection; Sept. 8, East Coast Rhythm and Blues; and Sept. 22, Mason Lovette Band.

Learn more at www.cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

Camp registration open

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will open registration for R.E.D. Zone, a multi-city youth football league that emphasizes “recreation, education and development” for children ages 7-12, and cheer for ages 5-13. Cost is $50. Greensboro residents can sign up online for football at tinyurl.com/58j2yuk6 and cheer at tinyurl.com/bdftvsz3. The registration deadline is July 22.

The football teams will play against teams from High Point and Thomasville.

The league follows national best practices in coaching for player safety, practice planning and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers issues such as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting and communication skills.

Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports membership card when registering for the first time. Divisions are based on the age of the child on Sept. 1. For information about youth sports, view the Player and Parents Resource Guide at tinyurl.com/2p8kdsrj.

For information about youth football, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov. For information about youth cheer, contact Antwoinette Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.

Conserve water challenge

Take the pledge to conserve water during the 11th Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation in April. This national community service campaign challenges communities to make pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, save energy and explore ways to improve their community’s health.

Visit www.mywaterpledge.com to join the campaign and take the pledge. In return, you may win $3,000 toward your utilities, water-savings products for your home, product rebates and more. You may also nominate a Greensboro charity to receive a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

The challenge, which encourages mayors across the country to participate, runs April 1-30. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the City Council on March 1 declared April as Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation Month to jump-start local participation.

For information, call 336-373-6401.

Drive Electric Earth Day

See a variety of electric vehicles and learn about their advantages during Drive Electric Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Drive Electric Earth Day is a national campaign to share information about electric vehicles and the Greensboro event is co-sponsored by the Triad Electric Vehicle Association and the Greensboro Transit Agency.

Event visitors will have an opportunity to see a variety of electric vehicles and to have questions answered by exhibitors.

In addition, Greensboro Transit Agency will have an electric bus on display. Beginning at 11 a.m., guests can ride the bus to the Operations and Maintenance Center where they can view the fleet of electric buses and charging infrastructure. Then riders will return to the branch by way of the J. Douglas Galyon Depot where they will see the installation of a second overhead fast-charger system. There will be additional departures at noon and 1 p.m. All riders will be required to wear a mask and there will be some giveaways provided during the ride.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4psswxa3 or email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

