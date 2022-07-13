 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cone Health Offering Discounted Sports Physicals This Week

Stethoscope

Sports physicals will be on sale during a two-day clinic at MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway.

Greensboro – A Cone Health practice is slashing the cost of sports physicals during an upcoming two-day clinic. On Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, Cone Health Primary Care & Sports Medicine at Drawbridge Parkway will offer sports physicals at a discounted rate of $15.

Sports physicals are required for Guilford County Schools students to try out and compete in school sports. Sports physicals can cost up to $100, depending on the location. 

The clinic will be available to all Guilford County Schools students ages 12 and older. Staff will have each school’s required physical assessment forms on site for families.

The discounted rate will only be available at MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway, located at 3518 Drawbridge Pkwy. Walk-ins are welcome at the following times:

  • Thursday, July 14: 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 15: 8-11:30 a.m.

To schedule a regular appointment with Cone Health Primary Care & Sports Medicine at Drawbridge Parkway, call 336-890-3148.

0 Comments

