Creative Greensboro Announces GROW residency with first-time collaborating artists Sachi Dely and Tarilabo Koripamo

Greensboro-based Indigenous Asian American artist Sachi Dely, in collaboration with Nigerian artist Tarilabo Koripamo, will begin a new residency at GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) at the Greensboro Cultural Center Monday, Jan. 10, to Feb. 19. This residency will be their first time collaborating and will feature paintings, prints digital art and mixed media art, with themes focusing on femininity and nature while bringing awareness to the struggles of Black and Indigenous women.

The residency will feature various events including artist talks, interactive community collages on themes such as nature as well as femininity and masculinity. All events are free to attend with no registration or prior experience required. The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Event Schedule:

Opening Show: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 14

Artist Talk: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 21

Community Nature Collage: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29

Leave Your Mark Participatory Collage: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 5

Community Femininity Collage: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11

Artist Talk: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16

Closing Show: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 19.