Creative Greensboro presents a staged reading of "The American Dream"

Creative Greensboro presents a staged reading of Clinton Festa’s “The American Dream” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

This Page to Stage reading series allows a playwrights to hear their plays read allowed by actors for the first time in public and get feedback towards a possible fully realized production.

This staged reading is for adult audiences only.

It is free but donations will be accepted to help further the programming of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum.

For more information contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.