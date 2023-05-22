The High Point Arts Council is seeking community feedback through a cultural needs assessment. The information that they gather from community members will help them design culturally relevant and educational arts programs for all.

This month, the council will be hosting focus groups throughout High Point to gauge interest of community members:

5:30-6:30 p.m. May 23, Centennial Station Arts Center.

noon-1 p.m. May 24, Latino Family Center at YWCA High Point.

2-3 p.m. May 26, Centennial Station Arts Center. Artists only.

6-7 p.m. May 31, virtual.

In exchange for participating, HPAC will be giving away swag and tickets to upcoming events. If individuals cannot make any of the times of the focus groups, they may complete a survey. The survey link can be found online at tinyurl.com/CulturalNeedsAssessment

For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 22.

For future dates, drop ins are welcome and sign ups are encouraged. Visit tinyurl.com/HPACsignup.