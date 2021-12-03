Debutante Club of Greensboro holds 65th Debutante Ball

The Debutante Club of Greensboro presented 16 women at its 65th Debutante Ball on Nov. 27 at Cadillac Service Garage.
The 2020 debutantes are:
Courtney McKay Carlock, graduated from Wake Forest University, daughter of Kristin and Ronald Craig Carlock Jr. of Greensboro
Frances Allen DuBose, graduated from N.C. State, daughter of Martha Anne and Blaine Stockton DuBose of Greensboro
Margaret Avery Harrill, graduated from N.C. State, daughter of Kelly and Christopher Kelly Harrill of Greensboro
Mary Myers Hill, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Lisa and Jeffrey Allan Hill of Greensboro
Madeline Quarrier Jones, graduated from Clemson University, daughter of Caroline and Duncan Leak Jones Sr. of Greensboro
Anne Marshall Lucius, graduated from N.C. State, daughter of Frances and Francis Holliday Lucius of Greensboro
Caroline Harrington Moore, graduated from Elon University, daughter of Karan and Alexander McLean Moore of Greensboro
Ashley Chandler Simpson, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Ashley and Evander Samuel Simpson IV of Greensboro
The 2021 debutantes are:
MariKatherine Grace Ambro, Miami University, daughter of Marilee and Andrew James Ambro of Greensboro
Adelia Ellis Brown, Elon University, daughter of Martha and Chester Henry Brown III of Greensboro
Abigail Lineberry Houser, University of S.C.-Beaufort, daughter of Helen and Earl Edward Houser III of Greensboro
Eliza Groome Schenck, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Robin and Dodson Ramseur Schenck of Greensboro
Julia MacLean Shepherd, University of South Carolina, daughter of Brenna and Scott Calvin Shepherd of Greensboro
Elizabeth Dawson Sherrill, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Beth Sherrill and the late Russell Hobson Sherrill III of Greensboro
Madelaine Olivia Smith, N.C. State, daughter of Janet and George Gregory Smith of Greensboro
Eliza Jane Stamey, Wake Forest University, daughter of Liza and Charles Keith Stamey of Greensboro.
The master of ceremonies was Douglas Gresham.
A Father Daughter luncheon was held Nov. 26 at Cadillac Service Garage and a Mother Daughter luncheon was held Aug. 21 at the Greensboro Country Club.
Club officers are: President, Deane Holt; president-elect, Ashley Simpson; membership secretary, Jeanne Twilley; ball secretary, Tricia Faircloth; treasurer, Virginia Saslow; and adviser, Holly Pierce.
The club honors its debutantes by making a donation to a charity chosen by them. This year, a donation was made to the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.