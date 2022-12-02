Debutante Club of Greensboro presented 18 women at its 66th Debutante Ball on Nov. 26

The Debutante Club of Greensboro presented 18 women at its 66th Debutante Ball on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Greensboro Country Club.

The 2022 debutantes are:

Sophia Louise Alem, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Gina and Sam Alem of Greensboro.

Nancy Monahan Beaujeu-Dufour, Duke University, daughter of Anne Faircloth and Fred Beaujeu-Dufour of Clinton.

Catherine Borel Buie, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Julie and Henry Buie of Greensboro.

Sarah Wyeth Burton, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Laura and Will Burton of Browns Summit.

Phoebe Barret Craft, Appalachian State University, daughter of Kathy and Daniel Craft of Greensboro.

Doris Lindley Enochs, N.C. State, daughter of Paige and Glenn Enochs of Greensboro.

Lucy Rose Froelich, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Catherine Beck and Sam Froelich of Greensboro.

Katherine Elizabeth Garrison, Clemson University, daughter of Kristy and Harley Garrison of Greensboro.

Caroline Grace Gramig, Sewanee: The University of the South, daughter of Vicki and Dr. Bill Gramig of Greensboro.

Elisabeth Alexandra Louise Helms, East Carolina University, daughter of Daniela Helms and Rob Helms of Greensboro.

Stephanie Bloch Jones, University of Georgia, daughter of Caroline and Duncan Jones of Greensboro.

Tatum Elisabeth Neff, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Kathy and Scott Neff of Greensboro.

Helen Ivalee Noone, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Alicia and Don Noone of Greensboro.

Anna Catherine Olin, Wake Forest University, daughter of Rina Olin and Dr. Matt Olin of Greensboro.

Lindsay Meriwether Rucker, Wake Forest University, daughter of Melinda and Jim Rucker.

Sue Ella Stamey, UNC-Wilmington, daughter of Eliza and Chip Stamey of Greensboro.

Agnes Louise Wright, University of Georgia, daughter of Wendy and Charles Wright of Greensboro.

Katherine Newlin Yarbrough, UNC-Chapel Hill, daughter of Anne Yarbrough of Greensboro and the late Mark Yarbrough.

The master of ceremonies was Douglas Gresham.

A Mother Daughter luncheon was held May 14 at the Greensboro Country Club, Carlson Farm Clubhouse.

A Father Daughter luncheon was held Nov. 25 at Greensboro Country Club. Club officers are president, Ashley Simpson; president elect, Leigh Jones; membership secretary, Tricia Faircloth; ball secretary, Helen Houser; treasurer, Joanna Cox; and advisor, Deane Holt.

The club honors its debutantes by making a donation to a charity chosen by them. This year the donation was made to Kids Path of Greensboro.