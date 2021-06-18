Decaying trees provide benefits to wildlife while nourishing new plants, seeds

It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.

The fate of living trees is to decay into the soil beneath their roots. On the way to their ultimate end they pass through multiple stages, from growing, living and reproducing to decaying into ever smaller pieces. For some, the process is long, with the first living stage lasting thousands of years.

In North Carolina, one of the oldest living trees has been growing alongside the Black River, a tributary of the Cape Fear River, for more than 2,600 years, escaping storm and animal damage, disease and logging. In the youth of the 6th century, this impressive yet unassuming tree started growing at the beginning of the Persian Empire, the golden age of Greek philosophy, the foundation of Buddhism and the era of woodland American Indians in North America.

Bald cypress wood is strong, dense and resistant to rot, making it useful for outdoor construction. As the grain of slabs or rounds makes beautiful tables, too, the trees have always been subject to cutting.

In the late 1980s, The Nature Conservancy purchased 17,000 acres of land on which bald cypress grow, protecting those on their land from an untimely end. Thankfully, we can bushwhack our way across land, paddle or motorboat up the Black River and see them still standing tall and strong.