Decaying trees provide benefits to wildlife while nourishing new plants, seeds

It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.
The fate of living trees is to decay into the soil beneath their roots. On the way to their ultimate end they pass through multiple stages, from growing, living and reproducing to decaying into ever smaller pieces. For some, the process is long, with the first living stage lasting thousands of years.
In North Carolina, one of the oldest living trees has been growing alongside the Black River, a tributary of the Cape Fear River, for more than 2,600 years, escaping storm and animal damage, disease and logging. In the youth of the 6th century, this impressive yet unassuming tree started growing at the beginning of the Persian Empire, the golden age of Greek philosophy, the foundation of Buddhism and the era of woodland American Indians in North America.
Bald cypress wood is strong, dense and resistant to rot, making it useful for outdoor construction. As the grain of slabs or rounds makes beautiful tables, too, the trees have always been subject to cutting.
In the late 1980s, The Nature Conservancy purchased 17,000 acres of land on which bald cypress grow, protecting those on their land from an untimely end. Thankfully, we can bushwhack our way across land, paddle or motorboat up the Black River and see them still standing tall and strong.
Most of the trees that surround us — oaks, beech, tulip poplars, tupelo, hickory, black walnut, maples — have a shorter lifespan, from 50 to 500 years. The trees serve good purposes throughout their first stage, providing food, medicine, shelter and stabilization of climate and environment for animals, birds, insects and humans. Even at what might appear to be their end, they continue to support and nourish the next generations of shrubs, flowers, lichens and mosses as well as serving as nurse logs to tree seedlings emerging in the space they are leaving.
In my backyard is a pile, varying in size from year to year, of fallen trees and branches. Storms take their natural toll on trees, as do disease and intentional felling to meet our aesthetic or safety needs. I add what I can to my accumulation of small downed trees, keeping in mind that we live in a suburban neighborhood. Admittedly, at times the amount of debris is too large even for me and a tree is carted away. But when it seems reasonable and manageable, I keep try to keep them here.
Within a year or two such a pile will begin to shrink, and as it does, a number of creatures can be found making use of the pile. Chipmunks and squirrels may make a home in them, and birds will often use a downed log as a watch post or for courtship displays. Downed wood also provides habitat for plants including Coralroot (Corallorhiza odontorhiza), which is dependent on mycorrhiza fungi. The fungi, which lack chlorophyll, bloom in autumn with red stems and pale pink flowers with spots of purple.
I do not disturb the natural process of trees decaying, and the animals taking advantage of the cover cause no problems. By the end of five years, a branch pile disappears into the soil, leaving rich compost to feed whatever I plant in its place.
Large tree trunks take much longer, but eventually decompose. Diameter of a trunk gives a better idea of the time it will take than length, and pine trees seem to last longer than deciduous trees.
As larger tree trunks deteriorate they continue acting as host to lichens and moss, adding charm to my own little urban forest regeneration project. A long log edging a shady border enriches the soil so that all the plants growing nearby benefit, without need of purchasing and applying fertilizer.
Jack Ward Thomas, formerly of the U.S. Forest Service, once said “dying and dead wood provides one of the two or three greatest resources for animal species in a natural forest.” We can do the same on our suburban lots.
Growing trees are natural absorbers of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. When they fall, much of the CO2 within them begins to escape. As the tree decays some of the CO2 loss dissolves into the soil, which also stores it. Living trees are best, but as far as CO2 is concerned, allowing a downed tree to decay slowly has benefits for the soil, wildlife and the air we breathe.
Many of us have trees removed, with every leaf and branch carted away. I have noticed that tree workers now shred most of the debris on site, short-circuiting the natural decay process. I suppose that debris will become mulch, which is useful, but the benefits of slow deterioration are lost.
The making of mulch requires running large equipment traveling to and from your property, and the fossil fuel to do the cutting and mulching. Even the handy little home chippers operate with fossil fuel, with immediate release of the CO2, which contributes to our climate problems.
There is debate about carbon sequestration in trees and the advantages of burning over natural deterioration. Current studies, focused on reducing carbon release, suggest that downed trees that are burned release all of their carbon at once, allowing reforestation with young trees that will grow rapidly and quickly store carbon. Trees left on the ground, they suggest, have a long, slow carbon release, adding to the CO2 climate problems.
I can’t help but wonder if slow deterioration might be best, as the decaying tree adds to soil content which is also stores carbon. It has worked for millions of years, so perhaps we should follow the lead of the trees that have managed far longer lives in a healthy environment than we have been able to accomplish. Scientists know far better than I, but on my land I will allow natural decay as much as possible as well as planting diverse trees to replace those gone—or allowing the seedlings that pop up regularly to grow in place.
Recent studies have suggested that some insects and earthworms that are dependent on decaying wood may become extinct with the current methods of forest management and logging—often clear cutting that leaves little to add to the soil. Cleared lots are generally developed or become monocultures of agriculture or agroforestry, all of which are needed but have little diversity.
I once left a standing dead tree, commonly known as a snag, until it finally fell during a storm. It was an old pine, standing tall and having already lost most of its branches. The snag remained, housing numerous birds and woodpeckers, and probably a squirrel or two. After about 10 years, a blustery windstorm took it down. I left it where it fell and watched as blackberries soon found a home beside it, feeding birds and my husband.
Watching as it decayed, I spotted birds still pecking at the wood in search of insects, an occasional garter snake, and grass growing ever greener around it. It was a lovely natural spot in an otherwise typical yard.
— Henry David Thoreau
